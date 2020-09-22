Death Metal: The Batman Who Laughs Throws All the Shade at Wally West

I've been wondering if The Batman Who Laughs, transformed by the use of the Mobius Chair, and the body of a Bruce Wayne who underwent the Dr Manhattan intrinsic field transition to become The Darkest Night is meant to be former DC Comics publisher Dan DiDio. He has recreated the entire DC Universe into a far darker place, with twisted versions of fans favourite characters but in today's Death Metal: Speed Metal there is something else.

Chasing after them all, screaming "Hey Flash family, is it true a Flash has to die in every Crisis". Well in 2007, Dan DiDio famously stated at a DC Comics comic convention panel (remember when we used to have them?) "you can't have the word Crisis and have a live Flash. You've got to kill a Flash every Crisis." Albeit in a joking matter, it has usually come to fruition, including the recent Heroes In Crisis.

And today those words are echoed back by The Darkest Night. I confess, I'd previously seen Dan DiDio's influence reflected in Doomsday Clock by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank as the omnipotent being who caused the New 52 to happen and removed history, characters and events from the DC timeline. And then, later restored some of them. That also gets referenced here.

Including a note about fixing the timeline – which was the original plan of the Flash Forward no-longer-Free Comic Book Day comic, before that was rewritten to fixing the Multiverse after Dan DiDio was fired and his plans for the new DC Timeline changed. Still at least this Darkest Night has a sense of humour like Dan as well.

Fast-moving zombies – someone send that to Zack Snyder and James Gunn.

DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL SPEED METAL #1

DC COMICS

JUL200407

It's the drag race from hell in this one-shot tie-in to Dark Nights: Death Metal! Taking place after the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal #3, the Darkest Knight is after Wally West and his Dr. Manhattan powers. Thankfully, Wally has backup in the form of Barry Allen, Jay Garrick, and Wallace West! It's a knockdown, drag-out race through the Wastelands as the Flash Family tries to stay steps ahead of the Darkest Knight and his Lightning Knights!In Shops: Sep 23, 2020 SRP: $5.99

