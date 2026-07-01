Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Green Lantern, Absolute MArtian Manhunter, Semiquincentennial

Debuts in Absolute Green Lantern #16 & Absolute Martian Manhunter #12

Two DC Comics characters debut in Absolute Green Lantern #16 and in Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 today.

Today sees the release of Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez, as well as Absolute Green Lantern #16 by Al Ewing and Sid Kotian.

As a few of the Absolute Green Lanterns gather to quote Ronald Reagan's famous shining city on a hill speech, just in time for the Semiquincentennial, we still haven't seen all of them. Until now.

While in its final issue, Absolute Martian Manhunter is actually on that shining city as Alice Lowe meets someone whom the comic book has been teasing for a while.

The guy who runs The Agency, who turns upon the posters…

… and who Agent Lowe runs through reality to see…

His name comes as no surprise. So, as Absolute Green Lantern talks about God's Real Americans…

Absolute Martian Manhunter names them.

The Absolute Uncle Sam. But is he an actual eagle? It might appear so. In the usual DC Comics, Uncle Sam is a patriotic superhero embodying the literal Spirit of America, a mystical/spiritual entity created by the Founding Fathers of the United States through an occult ritual around the time of American independence. Created by Will Eisner and Lou Fine, he first appeared in National Comics #1 in 1940. And in his eagle form, in Absolute Martian Manhunter. While Absolute Green Lantern also names a character who many thought was missing…

The Absolute Jessica Cruz. Jessica Cruz. Best known as a member of the Green Lantern Corps and the Justice League in the standard DC Comics line, she was created by Geoff Johns and Ethan Van Sciver in Green Lantern #20 in 2013, with her full introduction in Justice League #31 in 2014. During the Forever Evil event, the Ring of Volthoom sought a new host after its previous bearer died and forcibly bonded with Jessica due to her overwhelming fear. She became the new Power Ring, struggling for control as the ring amplified her trauma and forced her to act violently. She began resisting the ring's influence and eventually her willpower earned her a genuine Green Lantern ring, transforming her into an official Green Lantern. She has been missing from the Absolute Universe… until now.

Though it looks like, agaun, she might not entirely be on the side of the angels… Absolute Green Lantern #16 by Al Ewing and Sid Kotian and Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez are both published by DC Comics today.

Absolute Green Lantern #16 by Al Ewing and Sid Kotian

Tomar Re and Jo Mullein find themselves face-to-face with the Blackstars at longlast, but they are not prepared for the might of Sinestro! $4.99 7/1/2026

Tomar Re and Jo Mullein find themselves face-to-face with the Blackstars at longlast, but they are not prepared for the might of Sinestro! $4.99 7/1/2026 Absolute Martian Manhunter #12 by Deniz Camp and Javier Rodriguez

THE JAW-DROPPING FINAL ISSUE! It all comes together here: green and white, life and death, husbands and wives, fathers and sons, free will and fate, crime and punishment. Beginnings and endings. Why do people do the things they do? Read this issue to find out. $4.99 7/1/2026

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