Demon Slayer Inosuke Hashibira Gets New Statue from Kotobukiya

Demons better watch out as the Demon Slayer Inosuke Hashibira is getting his very own statue from Kotobukiya. The traveling companion of Tanjiro Kamado from the hit anime series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is packed his high amounts of detail and pops with color. Standing roughly 7" tall, Inosuke is sporting his beastly boar head mask, just like in the anime series. The outfit is sculpted quite nicely, adding that extra feather texture to his outfit. His body is packed with definition, adding that physique that usually comes with the Demon Slayer job. Inosuke Hashibira is posed with both of his swords in hand, making him a deadly addition to any anime fan's collection.

Inosuke Hashibira will now be able to join some of the other Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba statues with Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, and Zenitsu Agatsuma. Kotobukiya captures their ARTFX J statues to perfection, giving collectors high-quality collectibles that pull their favorite anime and manga characters right off the page and screen. The ARTFX J Inosuke Hashibira Demon Slayer Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $129.99. He is set to release in June 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"From the anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Inosuke Hashibira joins Kotobukiya's line of scale figures. Joining the Demon Slayer Corps at the same time as the main character, Tanjiro Kamado, Inosuke comes to life as he stands at the ready gripping his Nichirin Blade. From the boar's head to the rippling muscles on his body, each aspect of this sculpt is recreated with stunning detail. This figure perfectly showcases Inosuke's rough and wild personality."

"Line him up next to Tanjiro Kamado, Nezuko Kamado, and Zenitsu Agatsuma to further enhance the world of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime in your collection!

©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable"