Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, brian bolland, Deniz camp, frank miller, paul jenkins, scott snyder, shadow of the bat

Deniz Camp & Scott Snyder On The "Batman Doesn't Sit" DC Editor Note

Deniz Camp and Scott Snyder dig up the old "Batman Doesn't Sit" DC Comics Editorial note thirteen years later

Article Summary Deniz Camp revives the “Batman doesn’t sit” DC editor note, arguing the infamous take may have been kind of right.

Scott Snyder backs Deniz Camp on X, bringing fresh attention to a Batman editorial debate that first erupted in 2013.

Paul Jenkins originally revealed the DC note while quitting Batman: The Dark Knight, calling the feedback misguided.

The Batman doesn’t sit controversy once sparked memes and a Tumblr, and now it returns for a new generation of fans.

In June 2013, I interviewed comic book writer and publisher Paul Jenkins about his decision to quit DC Comics entirely. He never went back. As part of his response to that interview, he gave some specific editorial notes. Including one about Batman never sitting down.

"I would like to relay an editorial comment that I received near the end of my time writing the Dark Knight New 52 series. In one scene, I had written that Batman is sitting on a rooftop during an intense conversation, close to a person who has been injured. The editorial comment: "We're not sure you are "getting" the character because it's common knowledge that Batman never sits down." This, mind you, after I had made it clear I was not going to rewrite material for the umpteenth time after it had already been approved. Now aside from the fact that Batman could just as easily sit on his haunches as anything, if writing the character sitting down shows a basic lack of understanding of the character then I guess Alan Moore didn't understand the character in Killing Joke:"

"And obviously Frank Miller missed out on the point during his Dark Knight Strikes Again series:"

"And, of course, Batman never sits down when he is in the Bat Cave looking at all those monitors. I think, perhaps, that if editorial comments are focused around, say, a character's penchant for standing up as opposed to, say, the interactions between characters or the flow and structure of the story then the people behind such comments are missing the point. The requisite qualification for being a good editor does not have to be a degree in English (though that might help) but neither should it be a ridiculous adherence to past continuity, especially not a haphazard and inaccurate one."

It spawned a Tumblr account and endless memes. And now thirteen years later… It's back. Writer of the upcoming Shadow Of The Bat, Deniz Camp, threw a bat among the pigeons, posting on X, "Maturing is realising that when that editor told a writer 'Batman doesn't sit", they were kind of right." Scott Snyder, who was writing the Batman ongoing series at the time Paul Jenkins was writing Batman: The Dark Knight, added his own approval.

So, the game is on. Batman sits. Or doesn't sit. Or shouldn't sit. What does the entire internet think of this one?

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