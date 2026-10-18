Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged:

Denys Cowan On Milestone Returning To DC Comics With Static And Beyond

NYCC: Denys Cowan on Milestone returning to DC Comics with Static and beyond, at New York Comic Con

Article Summary Denys Cowan confirms Milestone Comics is returning to DC, with Static leading the Dakota event and more plans ahead.

Cowan praises Cody Ziglar’s Static run, saying fans have embraced the Milestone hero and more developments are coming.

Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan also discusses OMAC, his new DC Black Label project co-created with Ho Che Anderson.

Cowan shares how drawing Nightwing with Dan Watters led to horror-heavy scripts, despite his dislike of “recreational fear.”

At New York Comic Con 2026, Milestone co-founder Denys Cowan confirmed the return of Milestone characters he co-created more than three decades ago. Talking to friend of Bleeding Cool, Chris Anton, for Chris Covers Comics, he was asked about Milestone heroes returning to DC proper through the Dakota event and, most notably, Static landing his own ongoing series with writer Cody Ziglar and artist Diego Olortegui. "Oh, they're coming back. I'm very happy to see that. Right now we're focusing on Static and the whole of Cody Ziglar's run. We just… we couldn't have been happier with the response and the way people have really embraced this character, especially this go-around. We're going to see what else happens with Static. We have other plans for other books. So we'll see. You'll see what happens."

Denys Cowan also talked about his OMAC one-shot for DC's Black Label anthology line, co-created with Ho Che Anderson. "José worked with Milestone back in the day. He did a book of ours, Wise Son, as a four-issue mini-series, which is great. He also did a two-issue graphic novel called King, which was just amazing. I've always wanted to work with Ho Che… We just got together and pitched a bunch of projects over at DC. OMAC was the first one that they really liked and wanted to do. So we're doing it."

Denys Cowan is also currently drawing Nightwing with writer Dan Watters, a collaboration he described in typically straightforward terms, with one memorable twist. "I was explaining to him, up at DC I keep getting these horror comic books… It's not like I can't stand the genre. I just don't watch horror movies because I don't like to be scared. I hate to pay to be scared.' Somebody coined a phrase that has always stuck with me: I don't do recreational fear. As it turns out, every script I got after that was full of horrific horror stuff… cannibals, bodies being fused together, priests who kill… He must have been thinking, 'Well, this guy's going to be in for it.'" See the full interview here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!