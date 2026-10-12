Posted in: Batman, Collectibles, Comics, DC Comics, LEGO, Speculator Corner | Tagged: detective comics, ebay, Facsimile, jok

Detective Comics #880 Facsimile, Selling For $60 Thanks To LEGO

This week's Detective Comics #880 Facsimile has sold for $60 on eBay thanks to LEGO

Article Summary Detective Comics #880 LEGO Facsimile variant is already selling on eBay for $40 to $60 before its 10/14/2026 release.

The $4.99 open-order cardstock edition recreates Jock’s iconic Joker cover in LEGO, driving collector buzz fast.

Scott Snyder and Jock’s Detective Comics #880 remains a standout Batman issue, famed for its classic Joker imagery.

LEGO’s 1,849-piece Detective Comics #880 wall-art set arrives in 2027, but the facsimile variant hit first.

This week sees the release of the Detective Comics #880 facsimile edition, reprinting and recreating the Batman comic book by Scott Snyder and Jock, specifically the Joker cover made of bats that has been used, reused, and re-reused so many times since. But it's the cardstock variant cover that seems to be obsessing folks, as it features the cover recreated in LEGO. And suddenly, this $4.99 open-order variant cover is selling copies for up to $60 in advance of the sale on eBay. You might be lucky and get one for as low as $40. Expect DC Comics – and other comic book publishers – to suddenly decide how good their comic book covers look when made of LEGO.

Jock says he initially wasn't sure about the piece and considered cropping it, but both a friend and his editor at DC Comics pushed him to leave it as is, and it blew up online once it was posted. The original cover artwork itself sold at Heritage Auctions last year for $288,000, a record for Jock's work. In October 2026, LEGO announced a large adult-oriented wall-art set, 1,849 pieces for $170, that recreates the cover in three-dimensional brick form, scheduled for release in early 2027. But the variant cover of that LEGO set has beat them to market…

DETECTIVE COMICS #880 FACSIMILE EDITION (2026 REPRINT) CVR B LEGO CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Jock (CA) Lego

SCOTT SNYDER AND JOCK'S EPIC STORY FEATURING ONE OF THE MOST ICONIC COVERS SHOWCASING THE JOKER OF ALL TIME! It all comes down to this! The Joker is on the loose in the catacombs beneath Gotham City, more vicious and frightening than ever. But even as Batman closes in on the Clown Prince of Crime, he begins to suspect that the city may be the target of an even deadlier threat–one that could shake Gotham City to its core. $4.99 10/14/2026

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