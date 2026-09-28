Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Club Nephilim, devil's due, Hack/Slash, Josh Blaylock, mercy sparx

Devil's Due December 2026 Solicits A Hack Slash/Mercy Sparks Crossover

Devil's Due December 2026 Solicits launches the second Hack Slash/Mercy Sparks Crossover as well as more Club Nephilim

Article Summary Devil's Due December 2026 solicits headline the second Hack Slash/Mercy Sparks crossover, Canon Fodder #1.

Josh Blaylock and Jordi Perez reunite Cassie and Mercy as toxic fandom murders turn fiction-fueled and deadly.

When Hank and Vlad get too close to the truth, the uneasy duo must team up again to save their friends.

December also brings Club Nephilim #3, as Pat Shand and Jordi Perez expand the darker Mercy Sparx universe.

Devil's Due December 2026 Solicits launches the second Hack Slash/Mercy Sparks Crossover by Josh Blaylock and Jordi Perez, as well as more Club Nephilim… distributed via Massive Indies through Lunar Distribution.

HACK SLASH MERCY SPARX CANON FODDER #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Ale Garza

Sorry, Mercy and Cassie – you might irritate the hell out of each other, but you're working together again! When a wave of gruesome murders tears through toxic fan communities, victims begin falling prey to killers seemingly ripped straight from the fiction they worship. And when Hank and Vlad get too close to the truth, Mercy and Cassie must look past their own bull$#!+ to save their friends $5.55 12/9/2026

CLUB NEPHILIM #3

(W) Pat Shand (A) Jordi Perez (CA) Andrew Tarusov

The darker, seedier side of the Mercy Sparx universe continues to reveal itself as Ladara and her supernatural squad of allies learn that running Club Nephilim is even more complicated than originally believed. $5.55 12/23/2026

Devil's Due Studios was founded in 2001 by Joshua Blaylock as a spin-off of Devil's Due Comics, serving as both a commercial art studio and a small-press comic publisher. They gained significant recognition in the early 2000s for revitalising licensed properties runs, especially on G.I. Joe and were a major inspiration for the revived interest in licensed comics from other publishers during that era. Over time, it has focused more on original creator-owned titles, including Mercy Sparx and Clup Nephilim, while also bringing back Hack/Slash, its most prominent title.

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