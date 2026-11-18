Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: dan slott, dial h for hero, Lucas Meyer, Superman Unlimited, Vasco Georgiev, Winky Watcher

Dial H For Hero Returns To DC Comics In Superman Unlimited (Spoilers)

Dial H For Hero Returns To DC Comics in Superman Unlimited #19 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer and Vasco Georgiev

Article Summary Dial H For Hero returns in Superman Unlimited #19 as Dan Slott twists Superman into a bizarre alien body.

An alien attack and an H-Dial-like device swap Superman with another being, echoing Dial H For Hero lore.

The story links Interlac, body-swapping chaos and a possible new origin for the H-Dial in DC Comics.

From Robby Reed to Wonder Comics, Dial H For Hero history makes this Superman Unlimited revival even wilder.

In today's Superman Unlimited #19, Dan Slott got to put speech balloons on the cover, as he'd begged for (and that I helped out with!) As Superman is transformed into an alien creature as promised.

But it's how that transformation comes about that's the most interesting. As an alien beach party is attacked by fellow alien with a colour scheme of Lex Luthor, and everyone speaking in a cypher language like Interlac…

Feel free to translate it if you wish. As they find a solution to take on this foe… "It's too strong!! The chains won't break!! We need more power!!"

And those tentacles dial what to use may look like an old-fashioned telephone dial…

As Superman is transformed into an alien who speaks Interlac on Earth…

And the alien transformed into Superman on his own planet! Leaving our Superman to do what he can in the body of another…

As we get the strangest reiteration of Dial H For Hero yet. Dial H for Hero began in House of Mystery #156 in January 1966, written by Dave Wood and drawn by Jim Mooney. Teenager Robert "Robby" Reed of Littleville, Colorado, falls into a cavern and finds a rotary-style dial covered in alien symbols. Dialling H-E-R-O transforms him into a different superhero each time, complete with name, costume and powers. Dialling the reverse returns him to normal. Robby's preferred exclamation is "Sockamagee!" The feature ran until issue #173 in 1968. Later stories such as Mark Waid's Silver Age miniseries identified the symbols as Interlac, the interstellar language used in the Legion of Super-Heroes future, which implies a possible alien or far-future connection but does not explain who made it or why

The concept returned in the early 1980s, written by Marv Wolfman with art by Carmine Infantino. New protagonists Christopher "Chris" King and Victoria "Vicky" Grant find dials disguised as a watch and a pendant. These versions last only one hour and, notably, often used hero and villain designs submitted by readers. The dials used by the two teens were created by the Wizard, the good half of Robby Reed after Robby once dialled a word that split him into two beings, the good Wizard and the evil Maste).

Later iterations included a more adult take by China Miéville in the New 52 era, featuring Nelson Jent and a series of deliberately strange transformations. Here the dials were created by a civilisation in another dimension as a tool for social and technological progress: the devices copied concepts, identities and technology from across the multiverse. Other cultures, angry at the intellectual-property theft, destroyed that civilisation and scattered the dials.

In 2019, as part of Brian Michael Bendis's Wonder Comics line, Sam Humphries and Joe Quinones launched a new Dial H for Hero series. The series introduces the Heroverse, a metaphysical realm that is the source of the hero identities. The Operator is an older Robby Reed; his evil counterpart is Mister Thunderbolt, created when Robby used a Y-Dial to split himself. The Operator states that the dial was fashioned from a fragment of the Forge of Creation, the place where new worlds are born, previously seen in Dark Nights: Metal. The series treats the Heroverse as the deeper well from which the transformations are drawn.

But might this be a new origin for the H-Dial? The alien race that created such a device, drawing on superheroes from Earth for their own needs and occasional jollies? Because it looks like it may not have stopped with Superman. Maybe Winky Watcher is now working as an alien delivery driver and needs a boost…

Superman Unlimited #19 by Dan Slott, Lucas Meyer, Vasco Georgiev

Look! Up in the sky! It's a bird! It's a plane! It's—oh dear god, what is that thing?! It's got one big eye and three tentacles, and it couldn't possibly be—but it is! That's Superman! Smack dab in the middle of an adventure with his son, Tomorrow Man,Superman finds himself transformed into the strangest alien life-form of all time! $4.99 11/18/2026

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