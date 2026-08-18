Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, AfterShock, Ahoy, Bad Idea, Black Mask Studios, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, Titan, Valiant, Vault | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond
Diamond Bankruptcy Update: The Final Mass Mailout To 1301 Creditors
Diamond Bankruptcy Update: the final mass mailout has been sent to all 1301 creditors, asking them what they all want to do now?
As the Diamond Comic Distribution Chapter 7 bankruptcy Trustee's joint settlement with the Ad Hoc Consignment Group moves forward, court records show the same notices are landing with all the other publishers as well.
Two weeks ago, Epiq Corporate Restructuring mailed notices of "Joint Motion to Approve Settlement" that had been agreed with the Ad Hoc group of publishers and "Filing of Motion for Entry of Administrative Order Limiting Notice and Related Relief", to every publisher, individual and body who is owed money by Diamond before and after the bankruptcy, or whose stock they still hold on consignment.
However, it also states that, as over one thousand, three hundred creditors are still listed, future mailings will be restricted to those directly involved with the case, government, secured creditors, the debtor's 20 largest unsecured creditors, the consignment groups, those who are mentioned, and those who have filed a request.
Then last week, there was a flurry of additional mailings to the Consignment Group of represented publishers, comprising Vault, Titan, Alien, Panini UK, Oni, Massive, Magnetic, Heavy Metal, Dstlry, Dark Horse, Black Mask and Aspen. Dynamite Entertainment had already split to join the Ad Hoc group, along with a new arrival, Boom Studios, alongside previous members Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon, and Zenescope.
The earlier mass mailout legal notice needed to be resubmitted with the case number of Diamond Debtors' previous individual suits against the other represented publishers, The Consignment Group, claiming breach of contract, an issue that the current settlement plan will state did not happen.
The Ad Hoc settlement, if approved, provides a pathway for other consignors to join under fee-sharing arrangements, before then reclaiming their stock, while forgoing revenue from previous unauthorised sales. Here is a list of folks who should have received the latest mailouts:
- Panagiota Manatakis
- Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC
- Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc.
- Comic Holdings, Inc.
- Comic Exporters, Inc.
- Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC
- 10 Ton Press
- 100 Percent Soft LLC
- 100 Soft LLC
- 1000 Toys, Inc
- 12 Gauge Comics
- 14066723 Canada Inc.
- 1First Comics Inc
- 207 Redco LLC
- 3D Systems, Inc
- 801 Media Inc
- A Charles Terceira
- A1 Fire Protection Service, Inc.
- AAA Cooper Transportation
- ABC Laser USA, Inc
- Ablaze, LLC
- About Comics
- Above the Treeline Inc
- Abstract Studio, Inc
- Abstract Studios, Inc
- Abysse America Inc
- AC Comics
- Accenture LLP
- Accessibe Ltd
- All Elite Wrestling, LLC
- Ace American Insurance Company
- ACK Comics
- Acrylicos Vallejo SL
- Action Lab Entertainment
- Active Interest Media Holdco, Inc
- Adam Novak
- Adam Tatsuo Fukumitsu
- ADM Protection, Inc
- ADP, Inc
- Adrian Aguilar
- Adrian Gonzalo Campos
- Adrian Rodriguez
- Advance Business Systems & Supply Co
- Advanced Graphics
- Advent Comics
- Aeon Box Company
- Agencia Comercial Weng Fung Wan Limitada
- Agility Recovery
- Ahoy Comics
- Agility Recovery Solutions
- AGO Transportation Inc
- Aisha F Smith
- AIT/Planet Lar LLC
- Alarmtec Systems of Memphis, LLC
- Alaxis Press
- Albatross-Funnybooks
- Alderac Entertainment Group Inc
- Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra
- Alexander Munguia
- Alexander Xu
- Alexandra Murray
- Alicia N Moore
- Alien Books
- Allen County Treasurer
- Allison Konialian
- Allison Rose Zaenger
- Allyn R Gibson
- Alyssa Eidson
- Alyssa M Volpe
- Amar Chitra Katha Private Limited
- Amarion M Davis
- Amazon
- American Mythology Productions LLC
- Amazon Web Services Inc
- Amelia Cantu
- American Booksellers Association
- American Library Association
- Amerigas Propane
- Amy M. Hughes
- Andrew Kafoury
- Angel Bernacett Cosme
- Angel David Castillo Atencio
- Angela C Phillips-Mills
- Angela Ricker
- Angela Veach
- Angelo D Wright
- Angelo R Hernandez
- Angola Wire Products, Inc
- Anibal O R Lebron
- Ani-Media, LLC
- Anne M Noyes
- Anson Logistics
- Antarctic Press Inc
- Anthony Gonzalez
- Anthony Santano
- Antoine Calligan
- Antoinette Jackson
- Antonio Pannell
- Antonio T Steele
- Anyerbet Vergara
- APE Entertainment
- Apex Book Co
- ARA, Inc
- Arabella B Acosta
- Arcane Tinmen APS
- ArcBest Corporation
- Archaia Entertainment LLC
- Archie Comic Publications, Inc
- Archon SP Z O O
- Ares Games
- Ares Games, SRL
- Arete Advisors LLC
- Argus Transport USA, LLC
- Armor Packaging
- Artists Writers & Artisans, Inc
- Arturo Moreno
- Ashley K Kronsberg
- Ashley S Giebel
- Ashton Summer Greenwood
- Asmadi Games
- Aspen MLT, Inc
- Aspen MLT, LLC a/k/a Aspen Comics
- Atlantis Toy & Hobby
- Atlantis Toy and Hobby Inc.
- Atlas Container Corporation
- Atlas Games
- Atlassian Corporation
- Atsuko N Wilson
- Auth0 Inc
- Avatar Press, Inc
- Bad Egg, LLC
- Bad Kids Press
- Bailey Houston
- Band of Bards
- Bandai America Inc
- Bandai Co Ltd
- Barbara Hall
- Battle Quest Comics
- Battlefront Miniatures Inc
- Beast Kingdom North America Co
- Beckett Media LP
- Bedside Press
- Beeline Creative Inc
- Behemoth Entertainment LLC
- Behemoth Studio Entertainment LLC
- Benitez Productions Inc
- Benjamin Tawney
- Beth Elaine Tracey
- Bethany F Quinn
- Bianca R Matallana
- Big Box Property Owner E, LLC
- Billy D Okelley
- Black Mask Comics
- Black Mask Studios
- Black Panel Press
- Blackbox Comics
- Blackstone Audio Inc
- Blood Moon Comics, LLC
- Blue Orange USA
- Blue Star
- Blueyonder, Inc
- Bluff City Pallet, LLC
- BNC Strategic Capital Ventures, LLC
- Bobbie C Tilghman
- Bookish SRL
- Booknet Canada
- Books Inc.
- Boom Entertainment
- Boom Entertainment, Inc
- Boontham Seechan
- Boston America Corp
- Boutsady Inthirath
- Brandon M Dills
- Brenda Harrouchi
- Brenda L Yancey
- Brenda Rodriguez
- Brenden D Fischer
- Brennan West
- Brett Canby
- Brett Ilk
- Brian Bauer
- Brian D Bailey
- Brian Michael Sirois
- Brian P Spencer
- Brianna Acosta
- Brilliant Enterprise LLC
- Brittany C McKiver
- Brittany E Turner
- Brittany Nycum
- Broadsword Comics
- Brotherwise Games LLC
- Browntrout Publishers
- Bruce Lee, LLC
- Bruce Tyler Hamilton
- Bundoran Press Publishing House
- Bryan Watson
- Bryan Seaton
- Bryce Whitacre
- Bully Pulpit Games LLC
- Bumpas Products LLC
- Burning Games Sociedad Cooperativa Pequena (BRG)
- Burning Wheel
- Business Equipment Center
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
- Caitlin McCabe
- Caleb Miller
- California Dept of Tax and Fee Admin
- California Franchise Tax Board
- Calvert Plumbing and Heating
- Cameron Faulkner-Walker
- Cameron McInnes
- Canadian Manda Group
- Candace Rogers
- Caneda Transport Ltd
- Canpar Transport Ltd
- Capstone Games
- Capstone Games, LLC
- Capstone Publishers
- Carl Stephens
- Carlos Lopez
- Carlos Rodriguez
- Carly M Campbell
- Carmalene C Davis
- Carrera of America
- Cartoon Books, Inc
- Casandra Rijo Berroa
- Casemate
- Casemate Publishers and Book Distributors LLC
- Casey Z Dimoff
- Catherine Clendenen
- Ceaco
- Cecilia Esquivel Lopez
- Cellco Partnership
- Cephalofair Games, LLC
- CEX Publishing
- Chad A Thompson
- Chantey A Vester
- Chaosium Inc
- Chapter House Publishing Inc
- Charles A Parker
- Charles L Echols
- Charles M Moore III
- Charles R Tyson III
- Charlie Payne
- Chessex Manufacturing Co LLC
- Cheyenne Blundell
- Chicago Distribution Center
- ChiZine Publications
- Chris Trevas
- Christian Luna
- Christina Tryon
- Christine E. Stephens
- Christine L Gassmann
- Christine L Taylor
- Christopher Baker
- Christopher Bente
- Christopher Carroll
- Christopher D Myers
- Christopher D Schaff
- Christopher George Harbour Jr
- Christopher J Powell
- Christopher Martinez
- Christy Vaeth
- Cinebook Ltd
- Circana, LLC
- Cision US Inc.
- City of Fort Wayne
- City of Glendale
- City of Olive Branch
- City of Visalia Utility Billing
- Classic Imports, Inc
- Cleo Communications US, LLC
- Clover Press, LLC
- Clyde Norris
- Cockeys Enterprises Inc
- Coffin Comics
- Colin J Blake
- Collectible Grading Authority
- Columbia Gas
- Comcast Corporation
- Comikaze Entertainment LLC
- Creative Mind Energy
- ComicMix LLC
- Comics Experience
- Comicsburgh
- Comixtribe
- Commonwealth of PA-UCTS
- Compass Games LLC
- Compound Fun Inc
- Comptroller of Maryland
- Comserv Services LLC
- Connecticut Dept of Revenue Services
- Contention Games
- Cora Panella
- Corey B Perez
- Corvus Belli SLL
- Cosmic Lion Productions
- Courtney Ross Powell
- Crafted Packaging Inc
- Creative Games Studio LLC
- Creative Grand Industrial HK Limited
- Creative Mind Energy LLC
- Creepy Classics
- Critical Entertainment LLC
- Crusade Comics
- Cryptozoic Entertainment
- Crystal Cosby
- Crystal Jewell Hughes
- Crystal Zavala
- CT Corporation
- Cynthia Y Harris
- Czech Games Edition Inc
- D. Gialamas & Co E.E.
- Da Vinci Editrice SRL
- Daikaiju Enterprises
- Dalmont McGory
- Dan Verssen Games
- Daniel Cifuentes
- Daniel Michael Hughes
- Daniel W Hirsch
- Daniela Lopez
- Daniella J Boyso
- Danielle E Ashford
- Danielle J Gill
- Dara Studios
- Darest Williams-Robbins
- Darin Craig
- Darin Ormiston II
- Darius S Ayers
- Dark Horse Comics, Inc
- Darrington Press LLC
- Dave Taylor Miniatures, LLC
- David A Cooke
- David J Coy
- David Labelle
- David M Warmath
- David Ray Gerhardt
- David Scott Kulp
- Dawson Bennett
- Dawson L Gilbert
- Dayton Freight Lines, Inc
- DC Comics
- Dead Sky Publishing, LLC
- Debra Shie
- Delaware Division of Revenue
- Delois Anthony
- Delvoris Braddock
- Dematic Corp
- Demetrius D Gilmore
- Denise Henderson
- Denise Yancy
- Dennis Alberto Gonzalez-Reyes
- Dennis E Grant
- Department of Treasury – Internal Revenue Service
- Design Studio Press
- Desoto County Tax Collector
- Desperado Publishing
- Destini Jackson
- Difference Engine Pte Ltd
- Devin J Funches
- Devir Americas
- Dewaine Gartensleben
- Dex Protection, LLC
- Diamond Comic Distributors UK, Unlimited
- Diana Taylor
- Dietz Foundation Games
- Digital Manga Publishing, Inc
- Digital Manga, Inc
- Dina Vasquez
- Dire Wolf Digital LLC
- Disburst Ltd
- Doctor Collector
- Don A. Smeraldi
- Donald Downs
- Donald Kristian Kimes
- Donald S Long
- Donna Daroja Priet
- Donna Kay Nerini
- Donny Hill
- Dorothy Mae Lane
- Douangsack Xaysettha
- Douglas Youngs
- Draco Studios
- Dragon Product Design Co
- Drawn & Quarterly Books Inc
- Dren Productions
- DSTLRY Media
- E Gerber Products, LLC
- Eamon Odonoghue
- Earnest L Young
- Easy Signs, Inc.
- EC Publications, Inc
- Edisson Rojas-Parra
- Eduardo A Perez Valdes
- Eduardo R Gomez
- Edward J Briggs
- Edward Sloman
- Elaina Warren
- Electric Milk Creation Inc
- Electronic Systems Installers, Inc
- Electronics Boutique Canada, Inc
- Elena K Byerly
- Elf Creek Games
- Elisabeth Antunez
- Elite Production HK Limited
- Elizabeth J. Peters
- Emily Bugg
- Emily M Eickhoff
- Emily Neil Botica
- Emma Porter
- Enchantee Frierson
- Encore Propane, LLC
- Enginuity LLC
- Enrique A Varona
- Entertainment Earth
- Epost Global LLC
- Equifax Inc
- Erasmus Fox
- ERB Books
- Eric D Roman
- Eric T McClarren
- Eric W Beck
- Erika Mendoza
- Erique Watson
- Estes Express Lines
- ETS Inc
- Eugene D Campbell
- Eula Faye Judkins
- Euler Hermes N.A
- Eureka Productions
- Eva Salazar
- Evan M Schneider
- Evil Hat Productions, LLC
- Exalted Funeral Press
- Expeditors
- Exploding Kittens Inc
- Express Employment Professionals
- Express Services Inc
- Factory Entertainment
- Fair Square Graphics LLC
- Fairsquare Comics
- Fanattik
- Fangoria Publishing, LLC
- Fanroll LLC
- Fantagraphics Books, Inc
- Fanwraps Inc
- Federal Insurance Company
- FedEx Corporation
- Feedonomics Holdings, LLC
- Felgerhart, Inc
- Fiery Studios Inc
- Figpin Collect Awesome Inc
- Fine Collectibles Corp
- Fineline Technologies Inc
- Fireline Corporation
- Firelock Games
- First Factory, Inc.
- Fisher-Price Inc
- Flat River Group LLC
- Flesk Publications LLC
- Flex-Pac, Inc
- Floating World Comics
- Floodgate Games
- Florida Department of Revenue
- Flying Frog Productions LLC
- Folded Space Eood
- Fontis Mountain Spring Water
- Forklifts Etc
- Franchise Tax Board
- Francine L Callahan
- Frank Miller Presents LLC
- Fraser Direct
- Fred Distribution
- Fright-Rags, Inc
- FTE Holding Company
- Funimation Productions, Ltd
- Funko, LLC
- Futurex Media & Communications Pvt Ltd
- G.T. Labs
- Gabriel Garcia
- Gabriel Joseph Gillig
- Gamelyn Games
- Games Workshop Retail Inc
- Gary L Blake
- Gemstone Publishing, Inc
- Gen Manga Entertainment, Inc
- Genius Games
- Genius Games, LLC
- Gentle Giant Entertainment LLC
- Geodis USA, Inc
- Georgia Dept of Revenue
- Georgia Power Company
- Gerard Kyle
- Gerryann Rhaym
- Ghost Galaxy Inc
- Giancarlo A Vollucci
- Gilbert L Gardner
- Gilmer Aguilar
- Giovanni Termanini
- Giovanni Zapata Cabrera
- Gladys B Oliva Chajon
- Glass House Graphics
- Global Experience Specialists, Inc
- Global Games Development
- Global Games Distribution
- Global Industrial
- Gloria Pastuizaca
- GMT Games LLC
- Gold Key Entertainment, LLC
- Goliath B.V.
- Goliath Games
- Good Luck International Group (HK) Limited
- Good Smile Co Inc
- Good Trouble Productions LLC
- Goodman Games LLC
- Google LLC
- Gorgias Inc
- Grandpa Joes
- Graphic Mundi
- Graphitti Designs
- Great Eastern Entertainment Co
- Great Northern Insurance Company
- Green Ronin Publishing
- Greenlight LLC
- Greenlight Toys
- Grimoire Games
- Guangdong Pinqi Culture
- Gungnir Entertainment
- Gut Bustin Games, LLC
- Guy C Goods
- Guy Verdinelli
- Gwinnett County Tax Commissioners Office
- Habermaass Corp Inc
- Hachette Boardgames USA Inc.
- Hachette Partworks Ltd
- Halli M Sullivan
- Happy Camper Games
- Happy Camper LLC
- HarperCollins Publishers LLC
- Hasbro Consumer Products Licensing Ltd.
- Hasbro International Trading B.V.
- Hasbro, Inc.
- Hassett Express, LLC
- Hassett Logistics
- Heather M Bower
- Heather K Cain-Shephard
- Heather P Heppe
- Heavy Metal Entertainment
- Heavy Metal International, LLC
- Heavy Metal Magazine
- Heavy Play LLC
- Hector Gonzalez
- Hermes Press
- Hit Point Press
- Hobby Games Distribution Inc.
- Hobby-Q, Inc.
- Holoshape Products Inc
- Hootsuite Inc
- Hornby America Inc
- Horrorhound Ltd
- Humanoids Inc
- Humanoids Studios SA
- Hush Hush Projects USA LLC
- Icon Heroes, LLC
- Idea and Design Works, LLC
- Iessika Reyes-Parra
- Ieuskari Rojas
- Illinois Dept of Revenue
- Imagine Fulfillment Services, LLC
- Impact Theory, LLC
- Incredible Dream Studios, Inc
- Independent Publishers Group
- India J Johnson
- Indiana Department of Revenue
- Indiana Michigan Power Company
- Infernal Machinery
- Infinite Worlds LLC
- Ingram
- Ingram Book Group, LLC
- Insight Direct USA, Inc
- Integrated Connection LLC
- Internal Revenue Service
- International Paper
- Inthava Mingkhouan
- Invader Comics
- IPT Memphis DC LLC
- Iris Diaz
- Iris Pineda
- Irish Holdings, Inc.
- IT Office LLC
- Ivonne Lopez
- J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc
- Jack C Langenfelder Jr
- Jacqueline A Kinter
- Jacquelyn Cordero
- Jada Toys Inc
- Jakks Pacific Inc
- James G Leigh
- James G Sweeney
- James Gerlach
- Jamie M Hays
- Janaj Anderson
- Jane Irwin
- Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
- Jaquelin Nova Sanchez
- Jared Weisblat
- Jasco Games LLC
- Jason Ashford
- Jason Floyd Barrand
- Jason Howdyshell
- Jason John Hickey
- Jason Kemp
- Jason Maglothin
- Jason Reachard
- Jason Wires
- Jazmine Gladys-Elaine Archambault
- Jean St Jean Studios LLC
- Jeanne Marie Gordon
- Jeff Newman
- Jeffrey D Cheatham
- Jeffrey D McMahon
- Jelani Taylor
- Jennifer Flanagan
- Jennifer Gonzalez
- Jennifer Lynn Bentley
- Jennifer V Lee
- Jeremy Neil Mayo
- Jermaine Holmes
- Jermei Johnson
- Jerome J Gonyeau
- Jessica Butts
- Jessica Fisher
- Jessica Prows
- Jessie Runberg
- Jim Balent
- Jim Rowell Productions
- Joan R Roulhac
- Joann M Johnson
- Joe Books Inc
- Joe D Lunday
- John Cleary
- John Devian Gilmore
- John H Jackson
- John Rose
- Johnny Goss
- Johnny Vasquez
- Joking Hazard LLC
- Jonathen A Ramirez
- Jorge Dos Santos Souza
- Jorge Garza
- Jose Carlos Mercado Ruiz
- Jose Mercado
- Jose Pena
- Joseph Krall
- Joseph L Vazquez
- Josh Lovell
- Josh Talley
- Joshua B Hornbarger
- Juan Vargas
- Juana Arredondo
- Julian W Lesnik
- Justin Kern
- Justin Nguyen
- JW Productions
- Kaeser Compressors, Inc
- Kaite C Rhaym
- Kaitlyn B Burrow
- Karen Scofield
- Kason L Reachard
- Katherine Layman
- Katherine Pansini
- Kathleen Libraro
- Kathryn N Yarbrough
- Kathy Glover
- Knine All Systems, Inc
- Katie Skinner
- Kayden Phoenix
- Kayla N Gibson
- Kayla R Elliott
- Keenspot Entertainment
- Keiliz Pagan
- Kelly Weihs
- Kenco Label & Tag Co., LLC.
- Kenneth D Hyman
- Kenzer & Company
- Kevin Alexander
- Kevin J Luellen
- Keymaster Games LLC
- Khoeun Kheiv
- Kieren Consulting
- Kim Schrader
- Kimberly Robinson
- Kimberly Vital
- Kimbrew Stevenson
- Kin Kin Mould
- Kingstone Media Group Inc
- Kit Allen Anderson
- KMC USA LLC
- Knucklebonz, Inc
- Kobold Press
- Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc
- Kory Law
- Koryn Fenske
- Kotobukiya Co, Ltd
- Kristofer Nelson
- Krystina E Schmidt
- Krystle Dullas
- Kuehne & Nagel Ltd Shenzhen Branch
- Kyle J Kreamer
- Kyle Vang
- Laguna Studios, LLC
- Lakendrex McNeil
- Lakisha Dubose
- Lamthiane Phann
- Lance Woods
- Larry Holt
- Larry J Jones
- Larry R Swanson
- Larry Wilson
- Last Gasp
- Latonia Lee
- Latrischa M Butler
- Laurel Moreland
- Lavid Dugazon
- Leder Games LLC
- Lee E Butman
- Left Justified LLC
- Leonel A Colazo
- Leopoldo Hinojosa
- Les Editions Pixn Love
- Leslie Lane
- Leticia Cain
- Leticia Velasquez
- Library Journal LLC
- Library Journals LLC
- Liesa MC Yopp
- Lily Dillard
- Liminal Esports LLC
- Lion Forge Comics
- Lions Gate Ancillary LLC
- Lionwing Publishing Ltd
- Liping Song
- Lisa Coleman
- Lisa M Giordano-Young
- Little Buddy LLC
- Little Shop of Horrors
- Little Shop of Pins, LLC
- Living the Line
- Llewellyn Worldwide Ltd
- Locus Publications, Inc
- Lone Horsemen
- Looney Laboratories, Inc.
- Looney Labs
- Loren Coleman
- Loren Toshio Henmi
- Lorena Martinez Flores
- LSG Hobby Inc
- Lucky Duck Games
- Luis Acevedo
- Luis Florez Forero
- Luisangela Frontado
- Lulu is a Rhinoceros LLC
- Luminare Health Benefits
- Luminary Games
- Lunar Distribution
- M Kathleen Weaver
- M Sara Weaver
- Macmillan Holdings LLC
- Mad Cave Studios Inc
- Maddalena Orlando
- Maersk
- Maersk E-Commerce Logistics
- Maeve Elyse Kraiger
- Magma Comix
- Magnetic Press, Inc
- Malina V Simmons
- Manga Classics, Inc
- Mank Ventures LLC
- Manson Western, LLC
- Mantic Entertainment Ltd
- Mantic Games
- Manuscript Press
- Marc Laud Aquino
- Margaret Emuch
- Margaret Weis Productions, Ltd
- Maria A Landeros
- Maria Arroyo Becerra
- Maria Elena Bravo de Granadillo
- Maria Isabel Martinez
- Maria Ramos
- Maria Rodriguez
- Maria Rojas
- Maria V Pena Morales
- Mario L Armstrong
- Marisa Araiza
- Mark Beck
- Mark Daniel Dunlap
- Mark E Easterday
- Mark S Winsor
- Marquis Book Printing Inc
- Marrs Media, Inc
- Martene Brown
- Martin E Ortiz
- Martin Ernest Grosser
- Marvel Worldwide, Inc
- Massive Publishing, LLC
- Maryann Kujala
- Massachusetts Department of Revenue
- Master Staffing
- Masterpieces Inc
- Mattel Inc
- Mattel Sales Corp
- Matthew A Cook
- Matthew Barham
- Matthew Black
- Matthew Boles
- Matthew Chambers
- Matthew Reifenberg
- Matthew Steven Demory
- Matthew Young
- Mayday Games Inc
- MDH F2 Bal Beltway North, LLC
- Medicom Toy Corp
- Megahouse Corporation
- Megan E Gilbert
- Melanio Garcia
- Melissa R Yancey
- Melvin Mitchell
- Mercury Comics
- Merida Frances Anderson
- Metal Weave Games
- Metallic Dice Games
- Metropolitan Edison Company
- Mezco Toys
- Michael Gant
- Michael N Schimmel
- Michael Runyon
- Michael Szymanski
- Michaelyn L Lovett
- Michelle Pugliese
- Michelle Smith
- Michigan Department of Treasury
- Micko Wood
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mid South Transport, Inc
- Midsouth Forklift and Battery
- Mighty Jaxx International
- Mighty Jaxx of America, LLC
- Miguel Alcantar
- Miguel Arriaga
- Miniso Depot CA Inc
- Milagros Morales Salcedo
- Mindware Wholesale Inc
- Mireya Romo
- Prime Books LLC
- Mississippi Department of Revenue
- Missouri Department of Revenue
- Mitchell Rodowski
- Molly Maid
- Molten Core Media LLC
- Mon Holdings LLC
- Mona L Arnold
- Mondo Tees LLC
- Monogram International Inc
- Monroeville Box Pallet and Wood Products
- Monster Fight Club
- Moonstone Books
- Morgan Danielle Garcia
- Morgan Johnstone
- Moulinsart
- MPS Ltd
- Mr B Games
- MVB US Inc
- Myrick Marketing & Media, LLC
- Nadia Torres
- Nancy Romer
- Natarsha McKinney
- Natasha Stagmer
- Nathaniel Dix
- National Entertainment Collectibles Association
- Nauvoo Games LLC
- NBM Publishing
- Nelson Asencio
- Nelvis Spratt
- Nemesis Now Inc
- Neoscott Productions
- Netcomics
- Netflix CPX, LLC
- New York State Department of Taxation & Finance
- New York State Insurance Fund
- Nextera Energy Inc
- Nicholas J Rudd
- Nicole Garcia
- Nicole Santo
- Nielsen Book Services Ltd
- NKOK, Inc
- NMR Distribution America
- Noe Quintanilla
- Nolberto O Juarez
- Non-Sport Update
- Norma Editorial SA
- North Carolina Dept of Revenue
- North Star Games
- North Star Games, LLC
- Northcentral Electric Cooperative
- Northwest Press
- Office Basics, Inc
- Office of the United States Trustee
- Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation
- Ohio Department of Taxation
- Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc
- Oliver A Jarjosa
- Oni Press, Inc
- Oni-LF Publishing Group, LLC
- Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group
- Online Freight Services
- Open Road Brands LLC
- Opus Comics Ltd
- Oregon Department of Revenue
- Ouchfactory Yumclub
- Ox Eye Media Inc
- Ozone Productions, Ltd
- Ozwest Inc
- P D Workshop Limited
- PAI Technology Inc
- Paizo Inc
- Paladone Products
- Palladium Books
- Panini America Inc
- Panini UK Ltd
- Papercutz Inc
- Passage Trading Co
- Paula Simmons
- PBW Communications
- Pedigree Books Ltd
- Pedro Santamaria
- Pegamoose Press
- Pegasus Spiele North America Corp
- Penguin Books Ltd
- Penguin Random House LLC
- Penn State University Press
- Penn Waste Inc
- Pennsylvania Dept of Revenue
- Pez Candy, Inc
- Phan Khun
- Philena M Hibbs
- Philip Ellenberg
- Philip Thomason
- Phillip Thomas Covert
- Phoenix Fort Wayne, LLC
- Phoenix Studios
- Phyllis Taylor
- Picturesque Publishing Inc
- Piedmont National Corporation
- Pintrill, LLC
- Piseth Phoeung
- Playmates Toys Inc
- Playmonster Group, LLC
- Plazmida LLC
- Pocket Jacks Comics
- Polymershapes LLC
- Portmanteux Publishing
- Prasad K Nair
- Premium DNA Enterprises, LLC
- Pressman Toy Corporation
- Preston Sawyer
- Presto-X LLC
- Primal Horizon
- Prime Motion Inc
- Pristine Janitorial Services LLC
- Promo Comix
- Public Library Association
- Publisher Services Inc
- Punk-Bot Comic Books LLC
- Pye Barker Fire & Safety
- Pyramid America Ltd
- QS Information Services Inc
- Quartermaster Logistics LLC
- Quest Kids LLC
- R & R Games
- R 5 Comics LLC
- R Talsorian Games Inc
- Rabbit Hole Studios
- Rabbit Publishers
- Rabiab Lim
- Rachel Fredrickson
- Radical Publishing
- Randstad General Partner US LLC
- Ramona Berroa
- Rasqueiling Pina Barboza
- Ravensburger North America Inc
- Reaper Miniatures
- Receiver of Taxes and Assessments
- Red Giant Entertainment
- Red Lion Municipal Authority
- Regina L Brown
- Regina Owusu
- Reliance Mechanical, Inc
- Renae Chenowith
- Renegade Game Studios
- Renegade Games, Inc
- Republic Services
- Retail Management Hero Inc
- Retro-A-Go-Go LLC
- Revend LLC
- Rewind Software Inc
- Reza Mirghyasi
- Richard Arthur Martinez
- Richard R Johnson
- Rio Grande Games
- Riot New Media Group, Inc
- Rising Empire Studios
- Rita Hicks
- Ritesh Singh
- Roadrunner Transportation
- Robert D Plummer
- Robert G Crowley
- Robert Holmes
- Robert Jacobs
- Robert Ryan Rochelle
- Robert Smith
- Robert Yee
- Roberte Spadas
- Rock America
- Roderic K Procter
- Role 4 Initiative LLC
- Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc.
- Round 2 LLC
- Rovio Entertainment Ltd
- Roy Miller Freight Lines LLC
- Rubin & Frieda Fenster Family LP
- Ruth Soberanis Nunez
- Ryan A Shelkett
- Ryan Winston
- Ryder W Rhea
- S.Q. Productions Inc.
- Sadie Campos
- Safari Ltd
- Saia Motor Freight Line LLC
- Salvador Gomes da Silva Filho
- Sam Stevens
- Sammi S Cohen
- Samuel J Foote
- Samuel L Stevens
- Sandy Ruiz
- Santoki LLC
- Sarah Emily Woods
- Sarah J Smithers
- SC Department of Revenue
- Scan Global Logistics
- SCB Distributors
- Schiffer Publishing, Ltd
- Scholastic Inc
- Schwarz Paper Company
- Schylling, Inc
- Scott W Callahan
- Scott F Tefoe
- Scout Comics
- Scout Comics & Entertainment Holdings, Inc
- Screem Magazine
- SCS Direct Inc
- Sean Joy
- Sean M Davis
- Select Office Suites Flatiron
- Sentry
- Seth Larimer
- Seven Seas Entertainment, LLC
- SFV York Road, LLC
- SG Studio
- Shahnaj Begum
- Shaneika S Robinson
- Shannon R Bynum
- Shaw Material Handling Systems
- Shawn Hainsworth
- Shawn Hamrick
- Sherry Renee Clark
- Shinobi 7
- Shipstation
- Shogun Labs, Inc
- Sigma Comics, LLC
- Silver Buffalo LLC
- Silver Sprocket LLC
- Silverline Comics
- Silvia Y Abundez Ramirez
- Simon & Schuster, LLC
- Sirius A Dice, Inc
- Sivisai Keosavang
- Skelton Crew Studio
- Skybound, LLC
- Skyscraper Studios, Inc
- Slave Labor Graphics
- Smart Zone Games
- Smart Zone USA LLC
- Smile Inc
- Snowdale Design Oy
- Soaring Penguin Press
- SoCalGas
- Solomon W Levin
- Sonja Merz
- Sophia Malmquist
- Source Point Press
- Southeastern Freight Lines Inc
- Southern California Edison
- Southern California Gas Company
- Southland Environmental Services
- Sovereign Media Company
- Sparkle Pop LLC
- Spero Toy Enterprises
- Spin Master Ltd
- SQ Mag Pty Ltd
- Square Enix LLC
- Stacy Samounty
- Stanton Public Relations & Marketing, LLC
- Star Ace Toys Limited
- Starburns Industries Press
- State of New Jersey Division of Taxation
- Steamforged Games Ltd
- Stephen R Fields
- Storm Kind Productions Inc
- Storm King Productions, Inc
- Steve Tipton
- Steven Alan Leaf
- Steven D Bruno
- Steven Edward Roth
- Steven Lucas Martin
- Steven Rowan
- Steven Warble
- Stranger Comics LLC
- Stuart Carter
- Stuart Schreck
- Studio 2 Publishing Inc
- Sumerian Comics
- Sunti Apai
- Super Impulse
- Super7
- Sweeprite Services, Inc.
- Synchrony Bank
- Synthesis Entertainment
- T Pub Ltd
- T&T Cargo Services
- Tabrina McKinney
- Tad August Luedeke
- Tasty Minstrel Games, LLC
- Talking Leaves
- Tavaris J Boothe
- Ted Bonafede
- Tee Turtle LLC
- Teems & Demoville Mechanical Contractors LLC
- Tennessee Department of Revenue
- Terry L Helman
- Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
- Tezuka Productions Co Ltd
- TFI Transport 11 Inc
- Th3rd World Studios
- Thames & Kosmos
- The Army Painter
- The Armypainter APS
- The Book Service Limited
- The Canadian Group
- The Center for Cartoon Studies
- The CIT Group Commercial Services Inc.
- The CS Moore Studio LLC
- The Little Plastic Train Company
- The Loyal Subjects
- The Loyal Subjects Wave 2, LLC
- The OP Games
- The Philip & Jana Oates Family Trust
- The Pokemon Co International, Inc
- The Tailored Staff LLC
- The Upper Deck Co
- Thomas D Garey
- Thomas Sadowski
- Thomas W Robey Jr
- Threezero
- Thunderworks Games LLC
- Tiffany Guerra
- Timothy J Casby
- Timothy Gladfelter
- Timothy Greaves
- Timothy J Lenaghan
- Timothy S Kartman
- Titan Comics
- Titan Publishing Group Ltd
- TKO Studios LLC
- TMP International, Inc
- Todd A Lane
- Toho International Inc
- Tokyopop Inc
- Tony D Villatoro
- Tony Kittrell
- Tony Wilde
- Tonya Shropshire
- Toon Books
- Toonhound Studios LLC
- Top Notch Transit Inc
- Top Shelf Productions, Inc
- Top Trumps USA Inc
- Toy Fair 2025
- Toycollector Magazine
- Toynami Inc
- Toynk Toys LLC
- Tracie E Adams
- Trajectory, Inc
- Transcontinental Printing Inc
- Travis County
- Travis County Tax Office
- Travis R McDaniel
- Trevica Terry
- Trick or Treat Studios
- Trista Jane Peterson
- Tri-Star Industrial Equip Co Inc
- Tri-Star Power
- Triston Beaudry
- Troy Little
- Troy Sands
- Twomorrows Publishing
- Tyco Integrated Security LLC
- Tyler B Morgan
- Tyler Sprunger
- U.S. Customs and Border Protection
- U.S. Trustee
- Ubisoft Inc
- Udon Entertainment
- Uline
- Ultra Pro International LLC
- Uncanny Brands, LLC
- Uncivilized Books
- United States Postal Service
- University Games
- UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
- USAOPOLY Inc
- V2 Content
- Valaverse LLC
- Valeria Cortez Barreto
- Valiant Entertainment, LLC
- Van Ryder Games LLC
- Vanessa Obrien
- Vanguard Productions
- Vault Storyworks LLC
- Venture Manufacturing Ltd
- Ventures Trading Shanghai Co
- Verotik Inc
- Vestis
- Viacom International Inc
- Viacom Media Networks
- Victor Molina
- Vincent Ligi
- Virginia Dept of Taxation
- Viz Media, LLC
- W W Norton & Company Inc
- Wake Entertainment
- Walter Eric Hitchcock
- Wargames Atlantic LLC
- Warlord Games
- Warner Bros Consumer Products Inc
- Warner Bros Entertainment, Inc
- Warrant Publishing Company
- Waste Connections of Tennessee, Inc
- Wehrlegig Games
- Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
- Western Surety Company
- White Dragon Comics
- White Wizard Games
- Wicked Cow Studios, LLC
- Wiese USA
- Wilcher Associates
- Wildside Press, LLC
- Will Murray
- William C Royston
- William H Roseberry
- William Henrich
- William L Murray
- William M Gaines, Agent, Inc
- William Robert Ward
- William Smith
- Winning Moves Inc
- Winnovations, Inc
- Wisconsin Department of Revenue
- Wise Wizard Games LLC
- Wizards of the Coast LLC
- Worldsforge Private Limited
- Worldwide Express
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- Wyrd Miniatures LLC
- Xceeding Partnership Solutions
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- XPO Logistics Freight Inc
- Yara Maldonado
- Youtooz
- Yue Shing (Brothers) Company Limited
- Yumcha Studios, LLC
- Z2 Comics Inc
- Zachary Eben Laverdiere
- Zachary T Oat
- Zaobitz Inc
- ZdarSco Inc
- Zen Monkey Studios LLC
- Zenescope Entertainment, Inc
- Zloss Studios
- Zorbitz, Inc.
- Zurzolo & Quinn, LLC
You can use this Diamond tag to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…
- On the announcement of Chapter 11 on the 14th of January, Diamond started a 13-week bankruptcy process run by financial firm Raymond James, got financing to operate, and announced an auction for its assets.
- Those assets included Diamond Comic Distribution, Alliance Gaming Distribution, Diamond Select Toys, CGA and Diamond UK
- Universal Distribution was named the Stalking Horse bidder for Alliance Games and Diamond UK, which required a purchase commitment of thirty-nine million dollars, but with certain discounts and privileges for taking that position.
- The auction took place, and it went late. There was food and breakfast billed for.
- And Alliance Entertainment, or AENT, was named the top bidder for the assets of $72,245,000, though not for Diamond UK. This was widely announced, including by Diamond themselves.
- Then we learned that a joint bid by Universal Distribution and Ad Populum came second and was named the back-up bid, with a bid of $69,130,000. With Universal getting Alliance Gaming and Diamond UK, and Ad Populum getting Diamond Comics, Diamond Select Toys and everything else. Basic Fun was third with fifty million.
- Bruce Ogilvie, AENT chairman, was invited onto a podcast with comic book retailers Dennis Barger and Jesse James after, apparently, watching my performance on the Beyond Wednesdays podcast in which he talked about AENT and Diamond.
- A court hearing with the Honorable Judge Rice in Courtroom 9-D at the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Maryland at 10 am was intended to ensure the legality of the bid and the process.
- But instead, over that weekend, the debtors declared that they had chosen the back-up bid from Universal and Ad Populum instead of AENT, despite AENT having bid more. No reason was given.Diamond's Dick Move: the
- AENT filed a lawsuit regarding this decision.
- It took the bankruptcy court to reverse that decision and state that AENT, with the higher bid, had won, though they would have to withdraw their lawsuit.
- AENT has terminated their winning bid and purchase.
- Universal Distribution and Ad Populum were back in the running
- Diamond declared "business as usual" but the courts threatened Chapter 7 over late paperwork.
- AENT sued Diamond, claiming fraud
- Diamond says it's all in hand and went back to court, wanting to be owned by Universal and Ad Populum.
- Sale of Diamond to Universal and Ad Populum was approved by the courts.
- Though Ad Populum paid more than we thought.
- Podcast blamed/credited with the current state of affairs
- Diamond tells Skyrush to stop claiming they won CGA.
- As part of court filings, Diamond released details for every comic store on account.
- We have some finality.
- Ad Populum and Universal Distribution officially acquire Diamond and related assets.
- The layoffs have begun.
- And continue.
- Diamond Select Toys has closed
- Diamond try and reassure retailers over ComicSuite
- Courts withdraw Chapter 7 bankruptcy threat
- We look at the future of Diamond Previews again
- PRH pulls out of Diamond entirely
- Well, not entirely, the UK can stay.
- Hermes Press says Diamond doesn't want to distribute their comics anymore… or anyone's.
- But Diamond pushes back on that, as they publish a new Previews.
- And they assure comic book stores that everything is going to be fine. Honest.
- Then send a letter to publishers which looks like it isn't
- Now they are looking for more money and longer to pay it back.
- Dynamite would like half a million now, please.
- Udon and Manga Classic have now cancelled all Diamond orders.
- Then so did Drem Productions
- And PRH starts to close their special retailer joining offer
- Diamond gets a fourth wave of funding and deadlines.
- Philbo Distribution launches.
- Alliance Entertainment hire seven senior Diamond staffers.
- Universal Distribution rumoured to be hiring Diamond staffers to enter the US market.
- Massive Distribution expands within Lunar
- Diamond has cancelled all their PRH orders.
- There are problems with Ad Populum's first payments to comics publishers
- Ad Populum sues AENT alleging breaches of confidentiality and staff poaching.
- Ad Populum still ghosting publishers.
- Bankruptcy timeline revealed it began in July 2024
- Diamond ends cash on delivery sales
- Hermes Press hires Steve Leaf
- Diamond responds to Dynamite
- Diamond closes No Cost Orders, sends out reminder emails to comic book stores
- Boom Studios makes layoffs.
- Zenescope pulls out of Diamond.
- AENT Says Diamond Claim They Poached Staff "Fails As A Matter Of Law"
- It's Claimed New Diamond Owner Said He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots"
- Mike Schimmel Talks, Under Oath, About The Diamond Comics Firings
- Dynamite jumps to Lunar Distribution
- Diamond takes Previews digital only
- Universal Distribution to distribute in the USA as well as Canada, starting with DC Comics
- Conflicting Statements Over Diamond, AENT And Ad Populum Lawsuits
- This Week, There Are Only Five Comics On Diamond's FOC
- Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek
- Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying
- Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage
- Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond
- Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Pulls Their Comics Out From Diamond Comic Distributors
- Diamond Moves To Liquidate All Consigned Comics "Held Hostage"
- FairSquare Graphics Calls Diamond "Thieves & Bandits", Brings Receipts
- Ultimate Comics Chain Refuses To Buy Diamond Liquidation Stock
- This One Trick Means Bandai Get Their Pokémon Cards Back From Diamond?
- Dren Productions Want To Know If Diamond Shipped Their Recent Comics?
- Publishers Have 3 Weeks To Object To Diamond Comics' Liquidation Plans
- Emily Botica, Vice President At Diamond Comics, Is Leaving Next Week
- SDCC Gossip: What's Happening With Diamond At San Diego Comic-Con?
- Universal To Offer DC Comics To US Retailers At Same Lunar Discount
- Comic Publishers To File Paperwork Against Diamond Comics This Week
- Diamond Pulls Its Pullbox And Cancels Its ComicSuite For Comic Shops
- The Exit Interviews Of Diamond Comic Distributor Staff In Full
- Andrew Aiello, Tom Derby & Ben Davis Buy CGA After Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Owed A Million By Diamond, Can't Make Payroll Next Week
- Ad Populum Can't Yet Deal Directly with Diamond Consignment Vendors
- As Court Denies Dynamite Over Diamond, Comic Creators Rally Round
- Paizo speaks out about their Diamond troubles
- TwoMorrows Legally Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Of Stock
- Graphitti Designs & Magma Comix File Legal Paperwork Against Diamond
- Dynamite, Fantagraphics, Drawn & Quarterly Team Up Against Diamond
- Sealed Transcripts Over The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Auction, Opened
- Diamond's Reason To Reject Alliance Entertainment Was Down To One Hour
- AENT Claims "The Fix was Definitely in" on Diamond Bankruptcy Auction
- Diamond Comics Was Already Looking For A New Buyer Back In 2023
- Mad Cave Studios makes layoffs
- Dynamite Signs With Simon & Schuster For Bookstore Comics Distribution
- Avatar Press Joins Anti-Diamond Liquidation Publisher Coalition
- Bankruptcy Court Moves Diamond Hearings Till After San Diego Comic-Con
- Image Says Diamond's Goal Is "Stealing" $3,000,000 of Comics From Them
- JPMorgan Chase Reminds Diamond Comics As To Who Gets The Money
- Universal Makes DC Comics Available To US Shops Via Alliance Gaming
- Diamond Comics Sells Diamond UK For Over $2 Million To… Diamond UK
- How A Podcast "Created A Lot Of Problems" For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices
- The Empty Spaces Of Diamond And Dsltry At San Diego Comic-Con
- Alliance Claims Diamond Bankruptcy Auction "Rigged From The Beginning"
- Publishers Don't Know Who's Selling The Comics Coming Out of Diamond
- Remember, Remember, The 18th Of August For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Overstreet Comics Price Guide Delayed Six Months by Diamond Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Fundraising Humble Bundle Last Day – $1600 Of Comics For $16
- Comic Book Publishers Vs Diamond… And What's Up With Steve Geppi?
- Diamond Comics Was Losing $1.3 Million Dollars A Week This April Alone
- Publishers Whose Diamond Liquidation Objections Are Not Being Heard
- The Human Fly's IPI Comics of Australia Pulls Out Of Diamond As Well
- Ad Hoc Publishers Cite Precedents in Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Battle
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing On August 18th, Calls Witnesses
- Has Image Settled With Diamond Over Plans To Liquidate All The Comics?
- Dark Horse Joins The Consignment Group Filing Against Diamond Comics
- Courts Clear At Least Three Days For The Diamond Bankruptcy Hearing
- Who Had Been Selling Diamond Consignment Stock Since May 15?
- Comic Book Publishers Win Round One Against Diamond Comics In Court
- Terms Of Image Comics' Legal Settlement With Diamond Comics, Revealed
- Sparkle Pop Files Motion to Quash Trial Subpoena in Diamond Bankruptcy
- What JPMorgan Chase Knew About Diamond Comics And When They Knew It
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Hearing Will Continue At 2 PM Tomorrow
- Diamond Bankruptcy Liquidation Hearing Continued Until September 30
- Diamond's Biggest Retailer Sale Ever With 12,000 Different Print Items
- Diamond Is Holding A Million Dollars Worth Of Fantagraphics' Comics
- Diamond Must Now Act Against Each Publisher Before Liquidating Comics
- Diamond Debtors vs Sparkle Pop Over "Brazen And Unauthorized Actions"
- Raymond James Bills $3.8 Million In Fees For Diamond Comics Bankruptcy
- Saul Ewing Wants Another $2 Million In Fees For Diamond Bankruptcy
- Ad Hoc Reminds The Court Who Owns The Comics Diamond Want To Liquidate
- $7.5 Million Spent On Fees In The Diamond Bankruptcy Case, Up To July
- Consignment Group Joins In With Ad Hoc's Filing Against Diamond Comics
- Sparkle Pop: Diamond Debtor "All But Abandoned" Consigned Inventory
- Diamond Debtors Dispute Sparkle Pop Claims And Cite Bleeding Cool
- Diamond Comics Chapter 11 Bankruptcy To Extend Into 2026
- Now Diamond Comics, The Debtor Is Suing All The Comic Book Publishers
- Diamond UK To Hold A Comics Retailer Panel at MCM London Comic Con
- After 37 Years, Diamond Kills Previews Catalog, Lays Off Staff
- Gossip: Sparkle Pop/Ad Populum Plans To Sell Off Free Comic Book Day
- Diamond UK Confirms Management Buyout And Their Plans Going Forward
- Staffer: Diamond "Will Not Last Much Longer, Maybe… End Of The Year"
- Diamond Bankruptcy Court Hearing Is Now 22 Days Later
- Courts Order Sparkle Pop To Cease Sales Of Diamond's Consigned Comics
- Diamond Comic Distributors Changes Name To DCD II And Changes Its Bank
- Dynamite Gets Minor Victory Over Its $500,000 Claim Against Diamond
- Alliance Entertainment (AENT) Launch Their Own Previews Catalog Thingy
- Image Comics Plan To Settle With Diamond Comics, Approved By Courts
- TwoMorrows Believes They'll Never Get Paid By Diamond, Launches Appeal
- Universal Distribution Buys Free Comic Book Day
- Sparkle Pop/Diamond II Lawsuit Claims Dynamite Owes Them $1.7 Million
- Publishers & Distributors In Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Seek Mediation
- Meeting The New Owners Of Diamond UK At MCM London Comic Con
- Comics Publisher Humanoids Files For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy
- Dynamite Countersues Sparkle Pop For Two-Thirds Of A Million Dollars
- As Diamond Previews Turns Zombie, What About 2000AD And Judge Dredd?
- Diamond Comics Debtors Spent 11 Million On Legal Fees Since Bankruptcy
- Chris Powell Joins Coliseum of Comics Chain Store Leadership Team
- British Government Helped Diamond UK Do A Deal After The Bankruptcy
- Hey, Magma Comix, Where You At? Diamond Comics Calling…
- Court Extends Diamond Comics' Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Plan Into 2026
- How Lunar's Christine Merkler Found Out About The Diamond Bankruptcy
- Courts Tell Diamond Debtors To Pay Lone Oak Payroll Almost $100,000
- Diamond Comics Moves To Chapter 7 Bankruptcy, As Banks Pull Funding
- 2000AD & Judge Dredd Megazine Returning To Full American Distribution
- Diamond Comics Bankruptcy Fallout: Abaze Buys NBM Publishing
- Diamond Bankruptcy Court Orders Money in Escrow Released to Publishers
- Diamond Files Final Bankruptcy Accounts, No One's Getting Anything
- IDW Reports 12.5% Sales Decline, Blames Diamond For Losses
- Diamond Comics Attends New York Toy Fair, That'll Be Interesting
- Bankruptcy Court Denies Diamond Trustee's Publisher Contract Motion
- Diamond UK And Image Comics Sign A Three-Year Deal Until 2029
- The Diamond Comics Bankruptcy War Is Over, But The Odyssey Is To Come