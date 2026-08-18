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Diamond Bankruptcy Update: The Final Mass Mailout To 1301 Creditors

Diamond Bankruptcy Update: the final mass mailout has been sent to all 1301 creditors, asking them what they all want to do now?

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As the Diamond Comic Distribution Chapter 7 bankruptcy Trustee's joint settlement with the Ad Hoc Consignment Group moves forward, court records show the same notices are landing with all the other publishers as well.

Two weeks ago, Epiq Corporate Restructuring mailed notices of "Joint Motion to Approve Settlement" that had been agreed with the Ad Hoc group of publishers and "Filing of Motion for Entry of Administrative Order Limiting Notice and Related Relief", to every publisher, individual and body who is owed money by Diamond before and after the bankruptcy, or whose stock they still hold on consignment.

However, it also states that, as over one thousand, three hundred creditors are still listed, future mailings will be restricted to those directly involved with the case, government, secured creditors, the debtor's 20 largest unsecured creditors, the consignment groups, those who are mentioned, and those who have filed a request.

Then last week, there was a flurry of additional mailings to the Consignment Group of represented publishers, comprising Vault, Titan, Alien, Panini UK, Oni, Massive, Magnetic, Heavy Metal, Dstlry, Dark Horse, Black Mask and Aspen. Dynamite Entertainment had already split to join the Ad Hoc group, along with a new arrival, Boom Studios, alongside previous members Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon, and Zenescope.

The earlier mass mailout legal notice needed to be resubmitted with the case number of Diamond Debtors' previous individual suits against the other represented publishers, The Consignment Group, claiming breach of contract, an issue that the current settlement plan will state did not happen.

The Ad Hoc settlement, if approved, provides a pathway for other consignors to join under fee-sharing arrangements, before then reclaiming their stock, while forgoing revenue from previous unauthorised sales. Here is a list of folks who should have received the latest mailouts:

  1. Panagiota Manatakis
  2. Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC
  3. Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc.
  4. Comic Holdings, Inc.
  5. Comic Exporters, Inc.
  6. Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC
  7. 10 Ton Press
  8. 100 Percent Soft LLC
  9. 100 Soft LLC
  10. 1000 Toys, Inc
  11. 12 Gauge Comics
  12. 14066723 Canada Inc.
  13. 1First Comics Inc
  14. 207 Redco LLC
  15. 3D Systems, Inc
  16. 801 Media Inc
  17. A Charles Terceira
  18. A1 Fire Protection Service, Inc.
  19. AAA Cooper Transportation
  20. ABC Laser USA, Inc
  21. Ablaze, LLC
  22. About Comics
  23. Above the Treeline Inc
  24. Abstract Studio, Inc
  25. Abstract Studios, Inc
  26. Abysse America Inc
  27. AC Comics
  28. Accenture LLP
  29. Accessibe Ltd
  30. All Elite Wrestling, LLC
  31. Ace American Insurance Company
  32. ACK Comics
  33. Acrylicos Vallejo SL
  34. Action Lab Entertainment
  35. Active Interest Media Holdco, Inc
  36. Adam Novak
  37. Adam Tatsuo Fukumitsu
  38. ADM Protection, Inc
  39. ADP, Inc
  40. Adrian Aguilar
  41. Adrian Gonzalo Campos
  42. Adrian Rodriguez
  43. Advance Business Systems & Supply Co
  44. Advanced Graphics
  45. Advent Comics
  46. Aeon Box Company
  47. Agencia Comercial Weng Fung Wan Limitada
  48. Agility Recovery
  49. Ahoy Comics
  50. Agility Recovery Solutions
  51. AGO Transportation Inc
  52. Aisha F Smith
  53. AIT/Planet Lar LLC
  54. Alarmtec Systems of Memphis, LLC
  55. Alaxis Press
  56. Albatross-Funnybooks
  57. Alderac Entertainment Group Inc
  58. Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra
  59. Alexander Munguia
  60. Alexander Xu
  61. Alexandra Murray
  62. Alicia N Moore
  63. Alien Books
  64. Allen County Treasurer
  65. Allison Konialian
  66. Allison Rose Zaenger
  67. Allyn R Gibson
  68. Alyssa Eidson
  69. Alyssa M Volpe
  70. Amar Chitra Katha Private Limited
  71. Amarion M Davis
  72. Amazon
  73. American Mythology Productions LLC
  74. Amazon Web Services Inc
  75. Amelia Cantu
  76. American Booksellers Association
  77. American Library Association
  78. Amerigas Propane
  79. Amy M. Hughes
  80. Andrew Kafoury
  81. Angel Bernacett Cosme
  82. Angel David Castillo Atencio
  83. Angela C Phillips-Mills
  84. Angela Ricker
  85. Angela Veach
  86. Angelo D Wright
  87. Angelo R Hernandez
  88. Angola Wire Products, Inc
  89. Anibal O R Lebron
  90. Ani-Media, LLC
  91. Anne M Noyes
  92. Anson Logistics
  93. Antarctic Press Inc
  94. Anthony Gonzalez
  95. Anthony Santano
  96. Antoine Calligan
  97. Antoinette Jackson
  98. Antonio Pannell
  99. Antonio T Steele
  100. Anyerbet Vergara
  101. APE Entertainment
  102. Apex Book Co
  103. ARA, Inc
  104. Arabella B Acosta
  105. Arcane Tinmen APS
  106. ArcBest Corporation
  107. Archaia Entertainment LLC
  108. Archie Comic Publications, Inc
  109. Archon SP Z O O
  110. Ares Games
  111. Ares Games, SRL
  112. Arete Advisors LLC
  113. Argus Transport USA, LLC
  114. Armor Packaging
  115. Artists Writers & Artisans, Inc
  116. Arturo Moreno
  117. Ashley K Kronsberg
  118. Ashley S Giebel
  119. Ashton Summer Greenwood
  120. Asmadi Games
  121. Aspen MLT, Inc
  122. Aspen MLT, LLC a/k/a Aspen Comics
  123. Atlantis Toy & Hobby
  124. Atlantis Toy and Hobby Inc.
  125. Atlas Container Corporation
  126. Atlas Games
  127. Atlassian Corporation
  128. Atsuko N Wilson
  129. Auth0 Inc
  130. Avatar Press, Inc
  131. Bad Egg, LLC
  132. Bad Kids Press
  133. Bailey Houston
  134. Band of Bards
  135. Bandai America Inc
  136. Bandai Co Ltd
  137. Barbara Hall
  138. Battle Quest Comics
  139. Battlefront Miniatures Inc
  140. Beast Kingdom North America Co
  141. Beckett Media LP
  142. Bedside Press
  143. Beeline Creative Inc
  144. Behemoth Entertainment LLC
  145. Behemoth Studio Entertainment LLC
  146. Benitez Productions Inc
  147. Benjamin Tawney
  148. Beth Elaine Tracey
  149. Bethany F Quinn
  150. Bianca R Matallana
  151. Big Box Property Owner E, LLC
  152. Billy D Okelley
  153. Black Mask Comics
  154. Black Mask Studios
  155. Black Panel Press
  156. Blackbox Comics
  157. Blackstone Audio Inc
  158. Blood Moon Comics, LLC
  159. Blue Orange USA
  160. Blue Star
  161. Blueyonder, Inc
  162. Bluff City Pallet, LLC
  163. BNC Strategic Capital Ventures, LLC
  164. Bobbie C Tilghman
  165. Bookish SRL
  166. Booknet Canada
  167. Books Inc.
  168. Boom Entertainment
  169. Boom Entertainment, Inc
  170. Boontham Seechan
  171. Boston America Corp
  172. Boutsady Inthirath
  173. Brandon M Dills
  174. Brenda Harrouchi
  175. Brenda L Yancey
  176. Brenda Rodriguez
  177. Brenden D Fischer
  178. Brennan West
  179. Brett Canby
  180. Brett Ilk
  181. Brian Bauer
  182. Brian D Bailey
  183. Brian Michael Sirois
  184. Brian P Spencer
  185. Brianna Acosta
  186. Brilliant Enterprise LLC
  187. Brittany C McKiver
  188. Brittany E Turner
  189. Brittany Nycum
  190. Broadsword Comics
  191. Brotherwise Games LLC
  192. Browntrout Publishers
  193. Bruce Lee, LLC
  194. Bruce Tyler Hamilton
  195. Bundoran Press Publishing House
  196. Bryan Watson
  197. Bryan Seaton
  198. Bryce Whitacre
  199. Bully Pulpit Games LLC
  200. Bumpas Products LLC
  201. Burning Games Sociedad Cooperativa Pequena (BRG)
  202. Burning Wheel
  203. Business Equipment Center
  204. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc
  205. Caitlin McCabe
  206. Caleb Miller
  207. California Dept of Tax and Fee Admin
  208. California Franchise Tax Board
  209. Calvert Plumbing and Heating
  210. Cameron Faulkner-Walker
  211. Cameron McInnes
  212. Canadian Manda Group
  213. Candace Rogers
  214. Caneda Transport Ltd
  215. Canpar Transport Ltd
  216. Capstone Games
  217. Capstone Games, LLC
  218. Capstone Publishers
  219. Carl Stephens
  220. Carlos Lopez
  221. Carlos Rodriguez
  222. Carly M Campbell
  223. Carmalene C Davis
  224. Carrera of America
  225. Cartoon Books, Inc
  226. Casandra Rijo Berroa
  227. Casemate
  228. Casemate Publishers and Book Distributors LLC
  229. Casey Z Dimoff
  230. Catherine Clendenen
  231. Ceaco
  232. Cecilia Esquivel Lopez
  233. Cellco Partnership
  234. Cephalofair Games, LLC
  235. CEX Publishing
  236. Chad A Thompson
  237. Chantey A Vester
  238. Chaosium Inc
  239. Chapter House Publishing Inc
  240. Charles A Parker
  241. Charles L Echols
  242. Charles M Moore III
  243. Charles R Tyson III
  244. Charlie Payne
  245. Chessex Manufacturing Co LLC
  246. Cheyenne Blundell
  247. Chicago Distribution Center
  248. ChiZine Publications
  249. Chris Trevas
  250. Christian Luna
  251. Christina Tryon
  252. Christine E. Stephens
  253. Christine L Gassmann
  254. Christine L Taylor
  255. Christopher Baker
  256. Christopher Bente
  257. Christopher Carroll
  258. Christopher D Myers
  259. Christopher D Schaff
  260. Christopher George Harbour Jr
  261. Christopher J Powell
  262. Christopher Martinez
  263. Christy Vaeth
  264. Cinebook Ltd
  265. Circana, LLC
  266. Cision US Inc.
  267. City of Fort Wayne
  268. City of Glendale
  269. City of Olive Branch
  270. City of Visalia Utility Billing
  271. Classic Imports, Inc
  272. Cleo Communications US, LLC
  273. Clover Press, LLC
  274. Clyde Norris
  275. Cockeys Enterprises Inc
  276. Coffin Comics
  277. Colin J Blake
  278. Collectible Grading Authority
  279. Columbia Gas
  280. Comcast Corporation
  281. Comikaze Entertainment LLC
  282. Creative Mind Energy
  283. ComicMix LLC
  284. Comics Experience
  285. Comicsburgh
  286. Comixtribe
  287. Commonwealth of PA-UCTS
  288. Compass Games LLC
  289. Compound Fun Inc
  290. Comptroller of Maryland
  291. Comserv Services LLC
  292. Connecticut Dept of Revenue Services
  293. Contention Games
  294. Cora Panella
  295. Corey B Perez
  296. Corvus Belli SLL
  297. Cosmic Lion Productions
  298. Courtney Ross Powell
  299. Crafted Packaging Inc
  300. Creative Games Studio LLC
  301. Creative Grand Industrial HK Limited
  302. Creative Mind Energy LLC
  303. Creepy Classics
  304. Critical Entertainment LLC
  305. Crusade Comics
  306. Cryptozoic Entertainment
  307. Crystal Cosby
  308. Crystal Jewell Hughes
  309. Crystal Zavala
  310. CT Corporation
  311. Cynthia Y Harris
  312. Czech Games Edition Inc
  313. D. Gialamas & Co E.E.
  314. Da Vinci Editrice SRL
  315. Daikaiju Enterprises
  316. Dalmont McGory
  317. Dan Verssen Games
  318. Daniel Cifuentes
  319. Daniel Michael Hughes
  320. Daniel W Hirsch
  321. Daniela Lopez
  322. Daniella J Boyso
  323. Danielle E Ashford
  324. Danielle J Gill
  325. Dara Studios
  326. Darest Williams-Robbins
  327. Darin Craig
  328. Darin Ormiston II
  329. Darius S Ayers
  330. Dark Horse Comics, Inc
  331. Darrington Press LLC
  332. Dave Taylor Miniatures, LLC
  333. David A Cooke
  334. David J Coy
  335. David Labelle
  336. David M Warmath
  337. David Ray Gerhardt
  338. David Scott Kulp
  339. Dawson Bennett
  340. Dawson L Gilbert
  341. Dayton Freight Lines, Inc
  342. DC Comics
  343. Dead Sky Publishing, LLC
  344. Debra Shie
  345. Delaware Division of Revenue
  346. Delois Anthony
  347. Delvoris Braddock
  348. Dematic Corp
  349. Demetrius D Gilmore
  350. Denise Henderson
  351. Denise Yancy
  352. Dennis Alberto Gonzalez-Reyes
  353. Dennis E Grant
  354. Department of Treasury – Internal Revenue Service
  355. Design Studio Press
  356. Desoto County Tax Collector
  357. Desperado Publishing
  358. Destini Jackson
  359. Difference Engine Pte Ltd
  360. Devin J Funches
  361. Devir Americas
  362. Dewaine Gartensleben
  363. Dex Protection, LLC
  364. Diamond Comic Distributors UK, Unlimited
  365. Diana Taylor
  366. Dietz Foundation Games
  367. Digital Manga Publishing, Inc
  368. Digital Manga, Inc
  369. Dina Vasquez
  370. Dire Wolf Digital LLC
  371. Disburst Ltd
  372. Doctor Collector
  373. Don A. Smeraldi
  374. Donald Downs
  375. Donald Kristian Kimes
  376. Donald S Long
  377. Donna Daroja Priet
  378. Donna Kay Nerini
  379. Donny Hill
  380. Dorothy Mae Lane
  381. Douangsack Xaysettha
  382. Douglas Youngs
  383. Draco Studios
  384. Dragon Product Design Co
  385. Drawn & Quarterly Books Inc
  386. Dren Productions
  387. DSTLRY Media
  388. E Gerber Products, LLC
  389. Eamon Odonoghue
  390. Earnest L Young
  391. Easy Signs, Inc.
  392. EC Publications, Inc
  393. Edisson Rojas-Parra
  394. Eduardo A Perez Valdes
  395. Eduardo R Gomez
  396. Edward J Briggs
  397. Edward Sloman
  398. Elaina Warren
  399. Electric Milk Creation Inc
  400. Electronic Systems Installers, Inc
  401. Electronics Boutique Canada, Inc
  402. Elena K Byerly
  403. Elf Creek Games
  404. Elisabeth Antunez
  405. Elite Production HK Limited
  406. Elizabeth J. Peters
  407. Emily Bugg
  408. Emily M Eickhoff
  409. Emily Neil Botica
  410. Emma Porter
  411. Enchantee Frierson
  412. Encore Propane, LLC
  413. Enginuity LLC
  414. Enrique A Varona
  415. Entertainment Earth
  416. Epost Global LLC
  417. Equifax Inc
  418. Erasmus Fox
  419. ERB Books
  420. Eric D Roman
  421. Eric T McClarren
  422. Eric W Beck
  423. Erika Mendoza
  424. Erique Watson
  425. Estes Express Lines
  426. ETS Inc
  427. Eugene D Campbell
  428. Eula Faye Judkins
  429. Euler Hermes N.A
  430. Eureka Productions
  431. Eva Salazar
  432. Evan M Schneider
  433. Evil Hat Productions, LLC
  434. Exalted Funeral Press
  435. Expeditors
  436. Exploding Kittens Inc
  437. Express Employment Professionals
  438. Express Services Inc
  439. Factory Entertainment
  440. Fair Square Graphics LLC
  441. Fairsquare Comics
  442. Fanattik
  443. Fangoria Publishing, LLC
  444. Fanroll LLC
  445. Fantagraphics Books, Inc
  446. Fanwraps Inc
  447. Federal Insurance Company
  448. FedEx Corporation
  449. Feedonomics Holdings, LLC
  450. Felgerhart, Inc
  451. Fiery Studios Inc
  452. Figpin Collect Awesome Inc
  453. Fine Collectibles Corp
  454. Fineline Technologies Inc
  455. Fireline Corporation
  456. Firelock Games
  457. First Factory, Inc.
  458. Fisher-Price Inc
  459. Flat River Group LLC
  460. Flesk Publications LLC
  461. Flex-Pac, Inc
  462. Floating World Comics
  463. Floodgate Games
  464. Florida Department of Revenue
  465. Flying Frog Productions LLC
  466. Folded Space Eood
  467. Fontis Mountain Spring Water
  468. Forklifts Etc
  469. Franchise Tax Board
  470. Francine L Callahan
  471. Frank Miller Presents LLC
  472. Fraser Direct
  473. Fred Distribution
  474. Fright-Rags, Inc
  475. FTE Holding Company
  476. Funimation Productions, Ltd
  477. Funko, LLC
  478. Futurex Media & Communications Pvt Ltd
  479. G.T. Labs
  480. Gabriel Garcia
  481. Gabriel Joseph Gillig
  482. Gamelyn Games
  483. Games Workshop Retail Inc
  484. Gary L Blake
  485. Gemstone Publishing, Inc
  486. Gen Manga Entertainment, Inc
  487. Genius Games
  488. Genius Games, LLC
  489. Gentle Giant Entertainment LLC
  490. Geodis USA, Inc
  491. Georgia Dept of Revenue
  492. Georgia Power Company
  493. Gerard Kyle
  494. Gerryann Rhaym
  495. Ghost Galaxy Inc
  496. Giancarlo A Vollucci
  497. Gilbert L Gardner
  498. Gilmer Aguilar
  499. Giovanni Termanini
  500. Giovanni Zapata Cabrera
  501. Gladys B Oliva Chajon
  502. Glass House Graphics
  503. Global Experience Specialists, Inc
  504. Global Games Development
  505. Global Games Distribution
  506. Global Industrial
  507. Gloria Pastuizaca
  508. GMT Games LLC
  509. Gold Key Entertainment, LLC
  510. Goliath B.V.
  511. Goliath Games
  512. Good Luck International Group (HK) Limited
  513. Good Smile Co Inc
  514. Good Trouble Productions LLC
  515. Goodman Games LLC
  516. Google LLC
  517. Gorgias Inc
  518. Grandpa Joes
  519. Graphic Mundi
  520. Graphitti Designs
  521. Great Eastern Entertainment Co
  522. Great Northern Insurance Company
  523. Green Ronin Publishing
  524. Greenlight LLC
  525. Greenlight Toys
  526. Grimoire Games
  527. Guangdong Pinqi Culture
  528. Gungnir Entertainment
  529. Gut Bustin Games, LLC
  530. Guy C Goods
  531. Guy Verdinelli
  532. Gwinnett County Tax Commissioners Office
  533. Habermaass Corp Inc
  534. Hachette Boardgames USA Inc.
  535. Hachette Partworks Ltd
  536. Halli M Sullivan
  537. Happy Camper Games
  538. Happy Camper LLC
  539. HarperCollins Publishers LLC
  540. Hasbro Consumer Products Licensing Ltd.
  541. Hasbro International Trading B.V.
  542. Hasbro, Inc.
  543. Hassett Express, LLC
  544. Hassett Logistics
  545. Heather M Bower
  546. Heather K Cain-Shephard
  547. Heather P Heppe
  548. Heavy Metal Entertainment
  549. Heavy Metal International, LLC
  550. Heavy Metal Magazine
  551. Heavy Play LLC
  552. Hector Gonzalez
  553. Hermes Press
  554. Hit Point Press
  555. Hobby Games Distribution Inc.
  556. Hobby-Q, Inc.
  557. Holoshape Products Inc
  558. Hootsuite Inc
  559. Hornby America Inc
  560. Horrorhound Ltd
  561. Humanoids Inc
  562. Humanoids Studios SA
  563. Hush Hush Projects USA LLC
  564. Icon Heroes, LLC
  565. Idea and Design Works, LLC
  566. Iessika Reyes-Parra
  567. Ieuskari Rojas
  568. Illinois Dept of Revenue
  569. Imagine Fulfillment Services, LLC
  570. Impact Theory, LLC
  571. Incredible Dream Studios, Inc
  572. Independent Publishers Group
  573. India J Johnson
  574. Indiana Department of Revenue
  575. Indiana Michigan Power Company
  576. Infernal Machinery
  577. Infinite Worlds LLC
  578. Ingram
  579. Ingram Book Group, LLC
  580. Insight Direct USA, Inc
  581. Integrated Connection LLC
  582. Internal Revenue Service
  583. International Paper
  584. Inthava Mingkhouan
  585. Invader Comics
  586. IPT Memphis DC LLC
  587. Iris Diaz
  588. Iris Pineda
  589. Irish Holdings, Inc.
  590. IT Office LLC
  591. Ivonne Lopez
  592. J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc
  593. Jack C Langenfelder Jr
  594. Jacqueline A Kinter
  595. Jacquelyn Cordero
  596. Jada Toys Inc
  597. Jakks Pacific Inc
  598. James G Leigh
  599. James G Sweeney
  600. James Gerlach
  601. Jamie M Hays
  602. Janaj Anderson
  603. Jane Irwin
  604. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC
  605. Jaquelin Nova Sanchez
  606. Jared Weisblat
  607. Jasco Games LLC
  608. Jason Ashford
  609. Jason Floyd Barrand
  610. Jason Howdyshell
  611. Jason John Hickey
  612. Jason Kemp
  613. Jason Maglothin
  614. Jason Reachard
  615. Jason Wires
  616. Jazmine Gladys-Elaine Archambault
  617. Jean St Jean Studios LLC
  618. Jeanne Marie Gordon
  619. Jeff Newman
  620. Jeffrey D Cheatham
  621. Jeffrey D McMahon
  622. Jelani Taylor
  623. Jennifer Flanagan
  624. Jennifer Gonzalez
  625. Jennifer Lynn Bentley
  626. Jennifer V Lee
  627. Jeremy Neil Mayo
  628. Jermaine Holmes
  629. Jermei Johnson
  630. Jerome J Gonyeau
  631. Jessica Butts
  632. Jessica Fisher
  633. Jessica Prows
  634. Jessie Runberg
  635. Jim Balent
  636. Jim Rowell Productions
  637. Joan R Roulhac
  638. Joann M Johnson
  639. Joe Books Inc
  640. Joe D Lunday
  641. John Cleary
  642. John Devian Gilmore
  643. John H Jackson
  644. John Rose
  645. Johnny Goss
  646. Johnny Vasquez
  647. Joking Hazard LLC
  648. Jonathen A Ramirez
  649. Jorge Dos Santos Souza
  650. Jorge Garza
  651. Jose Carlos Mercado Ruiz
  652. Jose Mercado
  653. Jose Pena
  654. Joseph Krall
  655. Joseph L Vazquez
  656. Josh Lovell
  657. Josh Talley
  658. Joshua B Hornbarger
  659. Juan Vargas
  660. Juana Arredondo
  661. Julian W Lesnik
  662. Justin Kern
  663. Justin Nguyen
  664. JW Productions
  665. Kaeser Compressors, Inc
  666. Kaite C Rhaym
  667. Kaitlyn B Burrow
  668. Karen Scofield
  669. Kason L Reachard
  670. Katherine Layman
  671. Katherine Pansini
  672. Kathleen Libraro
  673. Kathryn N Yarbrough
  674. Kathy Glover
  675. Knine All Systems, Inc
  676. Katie Skinner
  677. Kayden Phoenix
  678. Kayla N Gibson
  679. Kayla R Elliott
  680. Keenspot Entertainment
  681. Keiliz Pagan
  682. Kelly Weihs
  683. Kenco Label & Tag Co., LLC.
  684. Kenneth D Hyman
  685. Kenzer & Company
  686. Kevin Alexander
  687. Kevin J Luellen
  688. Keymaster Games LLC
  689. Khoeun Kheiv
  690. Kieren Consulting
  691. Kim Schrader
  692. Kimberly Robinson
  693. Kimberly Vital
  694. Kimbrew Stevenson
  695. Kin Kin Mould
  696. Kingstone Media Group Inc
  697. Kit Allen Anderson
  698. KMC USA LLC
  699. Knucklebonz, Inc
  700. Kobold Press
  701. Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc
  702. Kory Law
  703. Koryn Fenske
  704. Kotobukiya Co, Ltd
  705. Kristofer Nelson
  706. Krystina E Schmidt
  707. Krystle Dullas
  708. Kuehne & Nagel Ltd Shenzhen Branch
  709. Kyle J Kreamer
  710. Kyle Vang
  711. Laguna Studios, LLC
  712. Lakendrex McNeil
  713. Lakisha Dubose
  714. Lamthiane Phann
  715. Lance Woods
  716. Larry Holt
  717. Larry J Jones
  718. Larry R Swanson
  719. Larry Wilson
  720. Last Gasp
  721. Latonia Lee
  722. Latrischa M Butler
  723. Laurel Moreland
  724. Lavid Dugazon
  725. Leder Games LLC
  726. Lee E Butman
  727. Left Justified LLC
  728. Leonel A Colazo
  729. Leopoldo Hinojosa
  730. Les Editions Pixn Love
  731. Leslie Lane
  732. Leticia Cain
  733. Leticia Velasquez
  734. Library Journal LLC
  735. Library Journals LLC
  736. Liesa MC Yopp
  737. Lily Dillard
  738. Liminal Esports LLC
  739. Lion Forge Comics
  740. Lions Gate Ancillary LLC
  741. Lionwing Publishing Ltd
  742. Liping Song
  743. Lisa Coleman
  744. Lisa M Giordano-Young
  745. Little Buddy LLC
  746. Little Shop of Horrors
  747. Little Shop of Pins, LLC
  748. Living the Line
  749. Llewellyn Worldwide Ltd
  750. Locus Publications, Inc
  751. Lone Horsemen
  752. Looney Laboratories, Inc.
  753. Looney Labs
  754. Loren Coleman
  755. Loren Toshio Henmi
  756. Lorena Martinez Flores
  757. LSG Hobby Inc
  758. Lucky Duck Games
  759. Luis Acevedo
  760. Luis Florez Forero
  761. Luisangela Frontado
  762. Lulu is a Rhinoceros LLC
  763. Luminare Health Benefits
  764. Luminary Games
  765. Lunar Distribution
  766. M Kathleen Weaver
  767. M Sara Weaver
  768. Macmillan Holdings LLC
  769. Mad Cave Studios Inc
  770. Maddalena Orlando
  771. Maersk
  772. Maersk E-Commerce Logistics
  773. Maeve Elyse Kraiger
  774. Magma Comix
  775. Magnetic Press, Inc
  776. Malina V Simmons
  777. Manga Classics, Inc
  778. Mank Ventures LLC
  779. Manson Western, LLC
  780. Mantic Entertainment Ltd
  781. Mantic Games
  782. Manuscript Press
  783. Marc Laud Aquino
  784. Margaret Emuch
  785. Margaret Weis Productions, Ltd
  786. Maria A Landeros
  787. Maria Arroyo Becerra
  788. Maria Elena Bravo de Granadillo
  789. Maria Isabel Martinez
  790. Maria Ramos
  791. Maria Rodriguez
  792. Maria Rojas
  793. Maria V Pena Morales
  794. Mario L Armstrong
  795. Marisa Araiza
  796. Mark Beck
  797. Mark Daniel Dunlap
  798. Mark E Easterday
  799. Mark S Winsor
  800. Marquis Book Printing Inc
  801. Marrs Media, Inc
  802. Martene Brown
  803. Martin E Ortiz
  804. Martin Ernest Grosser
  805. Marvel Worldwide, Inc
  806. Massive Publishing, LLC
  807. Maryann Kujala
  808. Massachusetts Department of Revenue
  809. Master Staffing
  810. Masterpieces Inc
  811. Mattel Inc
  812. Mattel Sales Corp
  813. Matthew A Cook
  814. Matthew Barham
  815. Matthew Black
  816. Matthew Boles
  817. Matthew Chambers
  818. Matthew Reifenberg
  819. Matthew Steven Demory
  820. Matthew Young
  821. Mayday Games Inc
  822. MDH F2 Bal Beltway North, LLC
  823. Medicom Toy Corp
  824. Megahouse Corporation
  825. Megan E Gilbert
  826. Melanio Garcia
  827. Melissa R Yancey
  828. Melvin Mitchell
  829. Mercury Comics
  830. Merida Frances Anderson
  831. Metal Weave Games
  832. Metallic Dice Games
  833. Metropolitan Edison Company
  834. Mezco Toys
  835. Michael Gant
  836. Michael N Schimmel
  837. Michael Runyon
  838. Michael Szymanski
  839. Michaelyn L Lovett
  840. Michelle Pugliese
  841. Michelle Smith
  842. Michigan Department of Treasury
  843. Micko Wood
  844. Microsoft Corporation
  845. Mid South Transport, Inc
  846. Midsouth Forklift and Battery
  847. Mighty Jaxx International
  848. Mighty Jaxx of America, LLC
  849. Miguel Alcantar
  850. Miguel Arriaga
  851. Miniso Depot CA Inc
  852. Milagros Morales Salcedo
  853. Mindware Wholesale Inc
  854. Mireya Romo
  855. Prime Books LLC
  856. Mississippi Department of Revenue
  857. Missouri Department of Revenue
  858. Mitchell Rodowski
  859. Molly Maid
  860. Molten Core Media LLC
  861. Mon Holdings LLC
  862. Mona L Arnold
  863. Mondo Tees LLC
  864. Monogram International Inc
  865. Monroeville Box Pallet and Wood Products
  866. Monster Fight Club
  867. Moonstone Books
  868. Morgan Danielle Garcia
  869. Morgan Johnstone
  870. Moulinsart
  871. MPS Ltd
  872. Mr B Games
  873. MVB US Inc
  874. Myrick Marketing & Media, LLC
  875. Nadia Torres
  876. Nancy Romer
  877. Natarsha McKinney
  878. Natasha Stagmer
  879. Nathaniel Dix
  880. National Entertainment Collectibles Association
  881. Nauvoo Games LLC
  882. NBM Publishing
  883. Nelson Asencio
  884. Nelvis Spratt
  885. Nemesis Now Inc
  886. Neoscott Productions
  887. Netcomics
  888. Netflix CPX, LLC
  889. New York State Department of Taxation & Finance
  890. New York State Insurance Fund
  891. Nextera Energy Inc
  892. Nicholas J Rudd
  893. Nicole Garcia
  894. Nicole Santo
  895. Nielsen Book Services Ltd
  896. NKOK, Inc
  897. NMR Distribution America
  898. Noe Quintanilla
  899. Nolberto O Juarez
  900. Non-Sport Update
  901. Norma Editorial SA
  902. North Carolina Dept of Revenue
  903. North Star Games
  904. North Star Games, LLC
  905. Northcentral Electric Cooperative
  906. Northwest Press
  907. Office Basics, Inc
  908. Office of the United States Trustee
  909. Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation
  910. Ohio Department of Taxation
  911. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc
  912. Oliver A Jarjosa
  913. Oni Press, Inc
  914. Oni-LF Publishing Group, LLC
  915. Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group
  916. Online Freight Services
  917. Open Road Brands LLC
  918. Opus Comics Ltd
  919. Oregon Department of Revenue
  920. Ouchfactory Yumclub
  921. Ox Eye Media Inc
  922. Ozone Productions, Ltd
  923. Ozwest Inc
  924. P D Workshop Limited
  925. PAI Technology Inc
  926. Paizo Inc
  927. Paladone Products
  928. Palladium Books
  929. Panini America Inc
  930. Panini UK Ltd
  931. Papercutz Inc
  932. Passage Trading Co
  933. Paula Simmons
  934. PBW Communications
  935. Pedigree Books Ltd
  936. Pedro Santamaria
  937. Pegamoose Press
  938. Pegasus Spiele North America Corp
  939. Penguin Books Ltd
  940. Penguin Random House LLC
  941. Penn State University Press
  942. Penn Waste Inc
  943. Pennsylvania Dept of Revenue
  944. Pez Candy, Inc
  945. Phan Khun
  946. Philena M Hibbs
  947. Philip Ellenberg
  948. Philip Thomason
  949. Phillip Thomas Covert
  950. Phoenix Fort Wayne, LLC
  951. Phoenix Studios
  952. Phyllis Taylor
  953. Picturesque Publishing Inc
  954. Piedmont National Corporation
  955. Pintrill, LLC
  956. Piseth Phoeung
  957. Playmates Toys Inc
  958. Playmonster Group, LLC
  959. Plazmida LLC
  960. Pocket Jacks Comics
  961. Polymershapes LLC
  962. Portmanteux Publishing
  963. Prasad K Nair
  964. Premium DNA Enterprises, LLC
  965. Pressman Toy Corporation
  966. Preston Sawyer
  967. Presto-X LLC
  968. Primal Horizon
  969. Prime Motion Inc
  970. Pristine Janitorial Services LLC
  971. Promo Comix
  972. Public Library Association
  973. Publisher Services Inc
  974. Punk-Bot Comic Books LLC
  975. Pye Barker Fire & Safety
  976. Pyramid America Ltd
  977. QS Information Services Inc
  978. Quartermaster Logistics LLC
  979. Quest Kids LLC
  980. R & R Games
  981. R 5 Comics LLC
  982. R Talsorian Games Inc
  983. Rabbit Hole Studios
  984. Rabbit Publishers
  985. Rabiab Lim
  986. Rachel Fredrickson
  987. Radical Publishing
  988. Randstad General Partner US LLC
  989. Ramona Berroa
  990. Rasqueiling Pina Barboza
  991. Ravensburger North America Inc
  992. Reaper Miniatures
  993. Receiver of Taxes and Assessments
  994. Red Giant Entertainment
  995. Red Lion Municipal Authority
  996. Regina L Brown
  997. Regina Owusu
  998. Reliance Mechanical, Inc
  999. Renae Chenowith
  1000. Renegade Game Studios
  1001. Renegade Games, Inc
  1002. Republic Services
  1003. Retail Management Hero Inc
  1004. Retro-A-Go-Go LLC
  1005. Revend LLC
  1006. Rewind Software Inc
  1007. Reza Mirghyasi
  1008. Richard Arthur Martinez
  1009. Richard R Johnson
  1010. Rio Grande Games
  1011. Riot New Media Group, Inc
  1012. Rising Empire Studios
  1013. Rita Hicks
  1014. Ritesh Singh
  1015. Roadrunner Transportation
  1016. Robert D Plummer
  1017. Robert G Crowley
  1018. Robert Holmes
  1019. Robert Jacobs
  1020. Robert Ryan Rochelle
  1021. Robert Smith
  1022. Robert Yee
  1023. Roberte Spadas
  1024. Rock America
  1025. Roderic K Procter
  1026. Role 4 Initiative LLC
  1027. Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc.
  1028. Round 2 LLC
  1029. Rovio Entertainment Ltd
  1030. Roy Miller Freight Lines LLC
  1031. Rubin & Frieda Fenster Family LP
  1032. Ruth Soberanis Nunez
  1033. Ryan A Shelkett
  1034. Ryan Winston
  1035. Ryder W Rhea
  1036. S.Q. Productions Inc.
  1037. Sadie Campos
  1038. Safari Ltd
  1039. Saia Motor Freight Line LLC
  1040. Salvador Gomes da Silva Filho
  1041. Sam Stevens
  1042. Sammi S Cohen
  1043. Samuel J Foote
  1044. Samuel L Stevens
  1045. Sandy Ruiz
  1046. Santoki LLC
  1047. Sarah Emily Woods
  1048. Sarah J Smithers
  1049. SC Department of Revenue
  1050. Scan Global Logistics
  1051. SCB Distributors
  1052. Schiffer Publishing, Ltd
  1053. Scholastic Inc
  1054. Schwarz Paper Company
  1055. Schylling, Inc
  1056. Scott W Callahan
  1057. Scott F Tefoe
  1058. Scout Comics
  1059. Scout Comics & Entertainment Holdings, Inc
  1060. Screem Magazine
  1061. SCS Direct Inc
  1062. Sean Joy
  1063. Sean M Davis
  1064. Select Office Suites Flatiron
  1065. Sentry
  1066. Seth Larimer
  1067. Seven Seas Entertainment, LLC
  1068. SFV York Road, LLC
  1069. SG Studio
  1070. Shahnaj Begum
  1071. Shaneika S Robinson
  1072. Shannon R Bynum
  1073. Shaw Material Handling Systems
  1074. Shawn Hainsworth
  1075. Shawn Hamrick
  1076. Sherry Renee Clark
  1077. Shinobi 7
  1078. Shipstation
  1079. Shogun Labs, Inc
  1080. Sigma Comics, LLC
  1081. Silver Buffalo LLC
  1082. Silver Sprocket LLC
  1083. Silverline Comics
  1084. Silvia Y Abundez Ramirez
  1085. Simon & Schuster, LLC
  1086. Sirius A Dice, Inc
  1087. Sivisai Keosavang
  1088. Skelton Crew Studio
  1089. Skybound, LLC
  1090. Skyscraper Studios, Inc
  1091. Slave Labor Graphics
  1092. Smart Zone Games
  1093. Smart Zone USA LLC
  1094. Smile Inc
  1095. Snowdale Design Oy
  1096. Soaring Penguin Press
  1097. SoCalGas
  1098. Solomon W Levin
  1099. Sonja Merz
  1100. Sophia Malmquist
  1101. Source Point Press
  1102. Southeastern Freight Lines Inc
  1103. Southern California Edison
  1104. Southern California Gas Company
  1105. Southland Environmental Services
  1106. Sovereign Media Company
  1107. Sparkle Pop LLC
  1108. Spero Toy Enterprises
  1109. Spin Master Ltd
  1110. SQ Mag Pty Ltd
  1111. Square Enix LLC
  1112. Stacy Samounty
  1113. Stanton Public Relations & Marketing, LLC
  1114. Star Ace Toys Limited
  1115. Starburns Industries Press
  1116. State of New Jersey Division of Taxation
  1117. Steamforged Games Ltd
  1118. Stephen R Fields
  1119. Storm Kind Productions Inc
  1120. Storm King Productions, Inc
  1121. Steve Tipton
  1122. Steven Alan Leaf
  1123. Steven D Bruno
  1124. Steven Edward Roth
  1125. Steven Lucas Martin
  1126. Steven Rowan
  1127. Steven Warble
  1128. Stranger Comics LLC
  1129. Stuart Carter
  1130. Stuart Schreck
  1131. Studio 2 Publishing Inc
  1132. Sumerian Comics
  1133. Sunti Apai
  1134. Super Impulse
  1135. Super7
  1136. Sweeprite Services, Inc.
  1137. Synchrony Bank
  1138. Synthesis Entertainment
  1139. T Pub Ltd
  1140. T&T Cargo Services
  1141. Tabrina McKinney
  1142. Tad August Luedeke
  1143. Tasty Minstrel Games, LLC
  1144. Talking Leaves
  1145. Tavaris J Boothe
  1146. Ted Bonafede
  1147. Tee Turtle LLC
  1148. Teems & Demoville Mechanical Contractors LLC
  1149. Tennessee Department of Revenue
  1150. Terry L Helman
  1151. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts
  1152. Tezuka Productions Co Ltd
  1153. TFI Transport 11 Inc
  1154. Th3rd World Studios
  1155. Thames & Kosmos
  1156. The Army Painter
  1157. The Armypainter APS
  1158. The Book Service Limited
  1159. The Canadian Group
  1160. The Center for Cartoon Studies
  1161. The CIT Group Commercial Services Inc.
  1162. The CS Moore Studio LLC
  1163. The Little Plastic Train Company
  1164. The Loyal Subjects
  1165. The Loyal Subjects Wave 2, LLC
  1166. The OP Games
  1167. The Philip & Jana Oates Family Trust
  1168. The Pokemon Co International, Inc
  1169. The Tailored Staff LLC
  1170. The Upper Deck Co
  1171. Thomas D Garey
  1172. Thomas Sadowski
  1173. Thomas W Robey Jr
  1174. Threezero
  1175. Thunderworks Games LLC
  1176. Tiffany Guerra
  1177. Timothy J Casby
  1178. Timothy Gladfelter
  1179. Timothy Greaves
  1180. Timothy J Lenaghan
  1181. Timothy S Kartman
  1182. Titan Comics
  1183. Titan Publishing Group Ltd
  1184. TKO Studios LLC
  1185. TMP International, Inc
  1186. Todd A Lane
  1187. Toho International Inc
  1188. Tokyopop Inc
  1189. Tony D Villatoro
  1190. Tony Kittrell
  1191. Tony Wilde
  1192. Tonya Shropshire
  1193. Toon Books
  1194. Toonhound Studios LLC
  1195. Top Notch Transit Inc
  1196. Top Shelf Productions, Inc
  1197. Top Trumps USA Inc
  1198. Toy Fair 2025
  1199. Toycollector Magazine
  1200. Toynami Inc
  1201. Toynk Toys LLC
  1202. Tracie E Adams
  1203. Trajectory, Inc
  1204. Transcontinental Printing Inc
  1205. Travis County
  1206. Travis County Tax Office
  1207. Travis R McDaniel
  1208. Trevica Terry
  1209. Trick or Treat Studios
  1210. Trista Jane Peterson
  1211. Tri-Star Industrial Equip Co Inc
  1212. Tri-Star Power
  1213. Triston Beaudry
  1214. Troy Little
  1215. Troy Sands
  1216. Twomorrows Publishing
  1217. Tyco Integrated Security LLC
  1218. Tyler B Morgan
  1219. Tyler Sprunger
  1220. U.S. Customs and Border Protection
  1221. U.S. Trustee
  1222. Ubisoft Inc
  1223. Udon Entertainment
  1224. Uline
  1225. Ultra Pro International LLC
  1226. Uncanny Brands, LLC
  1227. Uncivilized Books
  1228. United States Postal Service
  1229. University Games
  1230. UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc.
  1231. USAOPOLY Inc
  1232. V2 Content
  1233. Valaverse LLC
  1234. Valeria Cortez Barreto
  1235. Valiant Entertainment, LLC
  1236. Van Ryder Games LLC
  1237. Vanessa Obrien
  1238. Vanguard Productions
  1239. Vault Storyworks LLC
  1240. Venture Manufacturing Ltd
  1241. Ventures Trading Shanghai Co
  1242. Verotik Inc
  1243. Vestis
  1244. Viacom International Inc
  1245. Viacom Media Networks
  1246. Victor Molina
  1247. Vincent Ligi
  1248. Virginia Dept of Taxation
  1249. Viz Media, LLC
  1250. W W Norton & Company Inc
  1251. Wake Entertainment
  1252. Walter Eric Hitchcock
  1253. Wargames Atlantic LLC
  1254. Warlord Games
  1255. Warner Bros Consumer Products Inc
  1256. Warner Bros Entertainment, Inc
  1257. Warrant Publishing Company
  1258. Waste Connections of Tennessee, Inc
  1259. Wehrlegig Games
  1260. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
  1261. Western Surety Company
  1262. White Dragon Comics
  1263. White Wizard Games
  1264. Wicked Cow Studios, LLC
  1265. Wiese USA
  1266. Wilcher Associates
  1267. Wildside Press, LLC
  1268. Will Murray
  1269. William C Royston
  1270. William H Roseberry
  1271. William Henrich
  1272. William L Murray
  1273. William M Gaines, Agent, Inc
  1274. William Robert Ward
  1275. William Smith
  1276. Winning Moves Inc
  1277. Winnovations, Inc
  1278. Wisconsin Department of Revenue
  1279. Wise Wizard Games LLC
  1280. Wizards of the Coast LLC
  1281. Worldsforge Private Limited
  1282. Worldwide Express
  1283. Worldwise Imports LLC
  1284. Wyrd Miniatures LLC
  1285. Xceeding Partnership Solutions
  1286. Yen Press LLC
  1287. XPO Logistics Freight Inc
  1288. Yara Maldonado
  1289. Youtooz
  1290. Yue Shing (Brothers) Company Limited
  1291. Yumcha Studios, LLC
  1292. Z2 Comics Inc
  1293. Zachary Eben Laverdiere
  1294. Zachary T Oat
  1295. Zaobitz Inc
  1296. ZdarSco Inc
  1297. Zen Monkey Studios LLC
  1298. Zenescope Entertainment, Inc
  1299. Zloss Studios
  1300. Zorbitz, Inc.
  1301. Zurzolo & Quinn, LLC

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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