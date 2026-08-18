Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, AfterShock, Ahoy, Bad Idea, Black Mask Studios, Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, Titan, Valiant, Vault | Tagged: bankruptcy, diamond

Diamond Bankruptcy Update: The Final Mass Mailout To 1301 Creditors

Diamond Bankruptcy Update: the final mass mailout has been sent to all 1301 creditors, asking them what they all want to do now?

As the Diamond Comic Distribution Chapter 7 bankruptcy Trustee's joint settlement with the Ad Hoc Consignment Group moves forward, court records show the same notices are landing with all the other publishers as well.

Two weeks ago, Epiq Corporate Restructuring mailed notices of "Joint Motion to Approve Settlement" that had been agreed with the Ad Hoc group of publishers and "Filing of Motion for Entry of Administrative Order Limiting Notice and Related Relief", to every publisher, individual and body who is owed money by Diamond before and after the bankruptcy, or whose stock they still hold on consignment.

However, it also states that, as over one thousand, three hundred creditors are still listed, future mailings will be restricted to those directly involved with the case, government, secured creditors, the debtor's 20 largest unsecured creditors, the consignment groups, those who are mentioned, and those who have filed a request.

Then last week, there was a flurry of additional mailings to the Consignment Group of represented publishers, comprising Vault, Titan, Alien, Panini UK, Oni, Massive, Magnetic, Heavy Metal, Dstlry, Dark Horse, Black Mask and Aspen. Dynamite Entertainment had already split to join the Ad Hoc group, along with a new arrival, Boom Studios, alongside previous members Ablaze, American Mythology Productions, Avatar Press, Battle Quest Comics, Action Lab, Drawn & Quarterly, Fantagraphics, Green Ronin, Hermes Press, Living the Line, Paizo, Udon, and Zenescope.

The earlier mass mailout legal notice needed to be resubmitted with the case number of Diamond Debtors' previous individual suits against the other represented publishers, The Consignment Group, claiming breach of contract, an issue that the current settlement plan will state did not happen.

The Ad Hoc settlement, if approved, provides a pathway for other consignors to join under fee-sharing arrangements, before then reclaiming their stock, while forgoing revenue from previous unauthorised sales. Here is a list of folks who should have received the latest mailouts:

Panagiota Manatakis Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. Comic Holdings, Inc. Comic Exporters, Inc. Diamond Select Toys & Collectibles, LLC 10 Ton Press 100 Percent Soft LLC 100 Soft LLC 1000 Toys, Inc 12 Gauge Comics 14066723 Canada Inc. 1First Comics Inc 207 Redco LLC 3D Systems, Inc 801 Media Inc A Charles Terceira A1 Fire Protection Service, Inc. AAA Cooper Transportation ABC Laser USA, Inc Ablaze, LLC About Comics Above the Treeline Inc Abstract Studio, Inc Abstract Studios, Inc Abysse America Inc AC Comics Accenture LLP Accessibe Ltd All Elite Wrestling, LLC Ace American Insurance Company ACK Comics Acrylicos Vallejo SL Action Lab Entertainment Active Interest Media Holdco, Inc Adam Novak Adam Tatsuo Fukumitsu ADM Protection, Inc ADP, Inc Adrian Aguilar Adrian Gonzalo Campos Adrian Rodriguez Advance Business Systems & Supply Co Advanced Graphics Advent Comics Aeon Box Company Agencia Comercial Weng Fung Wan Limitada Agility Recovery Ahoy Comics Agility Recovery Solutions AGO Transportation Inc Aisha F Smith AIT/Planet Lar LLC Alarmtec Systems of Memphis, LLC Alaxis Press Albatross-Funnybooks Alderac Entertainment Group Inc Alejandro Pereira Ezcurra Alexander Munguia Alexander Xu Alexandra Murray Alicia N Moore Alien Books Allen County Treasurer Allison Konialian Allison Rose Zaenger Allyn R Gibson Alyssa Eidson Alyssa M Volpe Amar Chitra Katha Private Limited Amarion M Davis Amazon American Mythology Productions LLC Amazon Web Services Inc Amelia Cantu American Booksellers Association American Library Association Amerigas Propane Amy M. Hughes Andrew Kafoury Angel Bernacett Cosme Angel David Castillo Atencio Angela C Phillips-Mills Angela Ricker Angela Veach Angelo D Wright Angelo R Hernandez Angola Wire Products, Inc Anibal O R Lebron Ani-Media, LLC Anne M Noyes Anson Logistics Antarctic Press Inc Anthony Gonzalez Anthony Santano Antoine Calligan Antoinette Jackson Antonio Pannell Antonio T Steele Anyerbet Vergara APE Entertainment Apex Book Co ARA, Inc Arabella B Acosta Arcane Tinmen APS ArcBest Corporation Archaia Entertainment LLC Archie Comic Publications, Inc Archon SP Z O O Ares Games Ares Games, SRL Arete Advisors LLC Argus Transport USA, LLC Armor Packaging Artists Writers & Artisans, Inc Arturo Moreno Ashley K Kronsberg Ashley S Giebel Ashton Summer Greenwood Asmadi Games Aspen MLT, Inc Aspen MLT, LLC a/k/a Aspen Comics Atlantis Toy & Hobby Atlantis Toy and Hobby Inc. Atlas Container Corporation Atlas Games Atlassian Corporation Atsuko N Wilson Auth0 Inc Avatar Press, Inc Bad Egg, LLC Bad Kids Press Bailey Houston Band of Bards Bandai America Inc Bandai Co Ltd Barbara Hall Battle Quest Comics Battlefront Miniatures Inc Beast Kingdom North America Co Beckett Media LP Bedside Press Beeline Creative Inc Behemoth Entertainment LLC Behemoth Studio Entertainment LLC Benitez Productions Inc Benjamin Tawney Beth Elaine Tracey Bethany F Quinn Bianca R Matallana Big Box Property Owner E, LLC Billy D Okelley Black Mask Comics Black Mask Studios Black Panel Press Blackbox Comics Blackstone Audio Inc Blood Moon Comics, LLC Blue Orange USA Blue Star Blueyonder, Inc Bluff City Pallet, LLC BNC Strategic Capital Ventures, LLC Bobbie C Tilghman Bookish SRL Booknet Canada Books Inc. Boom Entertainment Boom Entertainment, Inc Boontham Seechan Boston America Corp Boutsady Inthirath Brandon M Dills Brenda Harrouchi Brenda L Yancey Brenda Rodriguez Brenden D Fischer Brennan West Brett Canby Brett Ilk Brian Bauer Brian D Bailey Brian Michael Sirois Brian P Spencer Brianna Acosta Brilliant Enterprise LLC Brittany C McKiver Brittany E Turner Brittany Nycum Broadsword Comics Brotherwise Games LLC Browntrout Publishers Bruce Lee, LLC Bruce Tyler Hamilton Bundoran Press Publishing House Bryan Watson Bryan Seaton Bryce Whitacre Bully Pulpit Games LLC Bumpas Products LLC Burning Games Sociedad Cooperativa Pequena (BRG) Burning Wheel Business Equipment Center C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc Caitlin McCabe Caleb Miller California Dept of Tax and Fee Admin California Franchise Tax Board Calvert Plumbing and Heating Cameron Faulkner-Walker Cameron McInnes Canadian Manda Group Candace Rogers Caneda Transport Ltd Canpar Transport Ltd Capstone Games Capstone Games, LLC Capstone Publishers Carl Stephens Carlos Lopez Carlos Rodriguez Carly M Campbell Carmalene C Davis Carrera of America Cartoon Books, Inc Casandra Rijo Berroa Casemate Casemate Publishers and Book Distributors LLC Casey Z Dimoff Catherine Clendenen Ceaco Cecilia Esquivel Lopez Cellco Partnership Cephalofair Games, LLC CEX Publishing Chad A Thompson Chantey A Vester Chaosium Inc Chapter House Publishing Inc Charles A Parker Charles L Echols Charles M Moore III Charles R Tyson III Charlie Payne Chessex Manufacturing Co LLC Cheyenne Blundell Chicago Distribution Center ChiZine Publications Chris Trevas Christian Luna Christina Tryon Christine E. Stephens Christine L Gassmann Christine L Taylor Christopher Baker Christopher Bente Christopher Carroll Christopher D Myers Christopher D Schaff Christopher George Harbour Jr Christopher J Powell Christopher Martinez Christy Vaeth Cinebook Ltd Circana, LLC Cision US Inc. City of Fort Wayne City of Glendale City of Olive Branch City of Visalia Utility Billing Classic Imports, Inc Cleo Communications US, LLC Clover Press, LLC Clyde Norris Cockeys Enterprises Inc Coffin Comics Colin J Blake Collectible Grading Authority Columbia Gas Comcast Corporation Comikaze Entertainment LLC Creative Mind Energy ComicMix LLC Comics Experience Comicsburgh Comixtribe Commonwealth of PA-UCTS Compass Games LLC Compound Fun Inc Comptroller of Maryland Comserv Services LLC Connecticut Dept of Revenue Services Contention Games Cora Panella Corey B Perez Corvus Belli SLL Cosmic Lion Productions Courtney Ross Powell Crafted Packaging Inc Creative Games Studio LLC Creative Grand Industrial HK Limited Creative Mind Energy LLC Creepy Classics Critical Entertainment LLC Crusade Comics Cryptozoic Entertainment Crystal Cosby Crystal Jewell Hughes Crystal Zavala CT Corporation Cynthia Y Harris Czech Games Edition Inc D. Gialamas & Co E.E. Da Vinci Editrice SRL Daikaiju Enterprises Dalmont McGory Dan Verssen Games Daniel Cifuentes Daniel Michael Hughes Daniel W Hirsch Daniela Lopez Daniella J Boyso Danielle E Ashford Danielle J Gill Dara Studios Darest Williams-Robbins Darin Craig Darin Ormiston II Darius S Ayers Dark Horse Comics, Inc Darrington Press LLC Dave Taylor Miniatures, LLC David A Cooke David J Coy David Labelle David M Warmath David Ray Gerhardt David Scott Kulp Dawson Bennett Dawson L Gilbert Dayton Freight Lines, Inc DC Comics Dead Sky Publishing, LLC Debra Shie Delaware Division of Revenue Delois Anthony Delvoris Braddock Dematic Corp Demetrius D Gilmore Denise Henderson Denise Yancy Dennis Alberto Gonzalez-Reyes Dennis E Grant Department of Treasury – Internal Revenue Service Design Studio Press Desoto County Tax Collector Desperado Publishing Destini Jackson Difference Engine Pte Ltd Devin J Funches Devir Americas Dewaine Gartensleben Dex Protection, LLC Diamond Comic Distributors UK, Unlimited Diana Taylor Dietz Foundation Games Digital Manga Publishing, Inc Digital Manga, Inc Dina Vasquez Dire Wolf Digital LLC Disburst Ltd Doctor Collector Don A. Smeraldi Donald Downs Donald Kristian Kimes Donald S Long Donna Daroja Priet Donna Kay Nerini Donny Hill Dorothy Mae Lane Douangsack Xaysettha Douglas Youngs Draco Studios Dragon Product Design Co Drawn & Quarterly Books Inc Dren Productions DSTLRY Media E Gerber Products, LLC Eamon Odonoghue Earnest L Young Easy Signs, Inc. EC Publications, Inc Edisson Rojas-Parra Eduardo A Perez Valdes Eduardo R Gomez Edward J Briggs Edward Sloman Elaina Warren Electric Milk Creation Inc Electronic Systems Installers, Inc Electronics Boutique Canada, Inc Elena K Byerly Elf Creek Games Elisabeth Antunez Elite Production HK Limited Elizabeth J. Peters Emily Bugg Emily M Eickhoff Emily Neil Botica Emma Porter Enchantee Frierson Encore Propane, LLC Enginuity LLC Enrique A Varona Entertainment Earth Epost Global LLC Equifax Inc Erasmus Fox ERB Books Eric D Roman Eric T McClarren Eric W Beck Erika Mendoza Erique Watson Estes Express Lines ETS Inc Eugene D Campbell Eula Faye Judkins Euler Hermes N.A Eureka Productions Eva Salazar Evan M Schneider Evil Hat Productions, LLC Exalted Funeral Press Expeditors Exploding Kittens Inc Express Employment Professionals Express Services Inc Factory Entertainment Fair Square Graphics LLC Fairsquare Comics Fanattik Fangoria Publishing, LLC Fanroll LLC Fantagraphics Books, Inc Fanwraps Inc Federal Insurance Company FedEx Corporation Feedonomics Holdings, LLC Felgerhart, Inc Fiery Studios Inc Figpin Collect Awesome Inc Fine Collectibles Corp Fineline Technologies Inc Fireline Corporation Firelock Games First Factory, Inc. Fisher-Price Inc Flat River Group LLC Flesk Publications LLC Flex-Pac, Inc Floating World Comics Floodgate Games Florida Department of Revenue Flying Frog Productions LLC Folded Space Eood Fontis Mountain Spring Water Forklifts Etc Franchise Tax Board Francine L Callahan Frank Miller Presents LLC Fraser Direct Fred Distribution Fright-Rags, Inc FTE Holding Company Funimation Productions, Ltd Funko, LLC Futurex Media & Communications Pvt Ltd G.T. Labs Gabriel Garcia Gabriel Joseph Gillig Gamelyn Games Games Workshop Retail Inc Gary L Blake Gemstone Publishing, Inc Gen Manga Entertainment, Inc Genius Games Genius Games, LLC Gentle Giant Entertainment LLC Geodis USA, Inc Georgia Dept of Revenue Georgia Power Company Gerard Kyle Gerryann Rhaym Ghost Galaxy Inc Giancarlo A Vollucci Gilbert L Gardner Gilmer Aguilar Giovanni Termanini Giovanni Zapata Cabrera Gladys B Oliva Chajon Glass House Graphics Global Experience Specialists, Inc Global Games Development Global Games Distribution Global Industrial Gloria Pastuizaca GMT Games LLC Gold Key Entertainment, LLC Goliath B.V. Goliath Games Good Luck International Group (HK) Limited Good Smile Co Inc Good Trouble Productions LLC Goodman Games LLC Google LLC Gorgias Inc Grandpa Joes Graphic Mundi Graphitti Designs Great Eastern Entertainment Co Great Northern Insurance Company Green Ronin Publishing Greenlight LLC Greenlight Toys Grimoire Games Guangdong Pinqi Culture Gungnir Entertainment Gut Bustin Games, LLC Guy C Goods Guy Verdinelli Gwinnett County Tax Commissioners Office Habermaass Corp Inc Hachette Boardgames USA Inc. Hachette Partworks Ltd Halli M Sullivan Happy Camper Games Happy Camper LLC HarperCollins Publishers LLC Hasbro Consumer Products Licensing Ltd. Hasbro International Trading B.V. Hasbro, Inc. Hassett Express, LLC Hassett Logistics Heather M Bower Heather K Cain-Shephard Heather P Heppe Heavy Metal Entertainment Heavy Metal International, LLC Heavy Metal Magazine Heavy Play LLC Hector Gonzalez Hermes Press Hit Point Press Hobby Games Distribution Inc. Hobby-Q, Inc. Holoshape Products Inc Hootsuite Inc Hornby America Inc Horrorhound Ltd Humanoids Inc Humanoids Studios SA Hush Hush Projects USA LLC Icon Heroes, LLC Idea and Design Works, LLC Iessika Reyes-Parra Ieuskari Rojas Illinois Dept of Revenue Imagine Fulfillment Services, LLC Impact Theory, LLC Incredible Dream Studios, Inc Independent Publishers Group India J Johnson Indiana Department of Revenue Indiana Michigan Power Company Infernal Machinery Infinite Worlds LLC Ingram Ingram Book Group, LLC Insight Direct USA, Inc Integrated Connection LLC Internal Revenue Service International Paper Inthava Mingkhouan Invader Comics IPT Memphis DC LLC Iris Diaz Iris Pineda Irish Holdings, Inc. IT Office LLC Ivonne Lopez J.J. Keller & Associates, Inc Jack C Langenfelder Jr Jacqueline A Kinter Jacquelyn Cordero Jada Toys Inc Jakks Pacific Inc James G Leigh James G Sweeney James Gerlach Jamie M Hays Janaj Anderson Jane Irwin Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Jaquelin Nova Sanchez Jared Weisblat Jasco Games LLC Jason Ashford Jason Floyd Barrand Jason Howdyshell Jason John Hickey Jason Kemp Jason Maglothin Jason Reachard Jason Wires Jazmine Gladys-Elaine Archambault Jean St Jean Studios LLC Jeanne Marie Gordon Jeff Newman Jeffrey D Cheatham Jeffrey D McMahon Jelani Taylor Jennifer Flanagan Jennifer Gonzalez Jennifer Lynn Bentley Jennifer V Lee Jeremy Neil Mayo Jermaine Holmes Jermei Johnson Jerome J Gonyeau Jessica Butts Jessica Fisher Jessica Prows Jessie Runberg Jim Balent Jim Rowell Productions Joan R Roulhac Joann M Johnson Joe Books Inc Joe D Lunday John Cleary John Devian Gilmore John H Jackson John Rose Johnny Goss Johnny Vasquez Joking Hazard LLC Jonathen A Ramirez Jorge Dos Santos Souza Jorge Garza Jose Carlos Mercado Ruiz Jose Mercado Jose Pena Joseph Krall Joseph L Vazquez Josh Lovell Josh Talley Joshua B Hornbarger Juan Vargas Juana Arredondo Julian W Lesnik Justin Kern Justin Nguyen JW Productions Kaeser Compressors, Inc Kaite C Rhaym Kaitlyn B Burrow Karen Scofield Kason L Reachard Katherine Layman Katherine Pansini Kathleen Libraro Kathryn N Yarbrough Kathy Glover Knine All Systems, Inc Katie Skinner Kayden Phoenix Kayla N Gibson Kayla R Elliott Keenspot Entertainment Keiliz Pagan Kelly Weihs Kenco Label & Tag Co., LLC. Kenneth D Hyman Kenzer & Company Kevin Alexander Kevin J Luellen Keymaster Games LLC Khoeun Kheiv Kieren Consulting Kim Schrader Kimberly Robinson Kimberly Vital Kimbrew Stevenson Kin Kin Mould Kingstone Media Group Inc Kit Allen Anderson KMC USA LLC Knucklebonz, Inc Kobold Press Konami Digital Entertainment, Inc Kory Law Koryn Fenske Kotobukiya Co, Ltd Kristofer Nelson Krystina E Schmidt Krystle Dullas Kuehne & Nagel Ltd Shenzhen Branch Kyle J Kreamer Kyle Vang Laguna Studios, LLC Lakendrex McNeil Lakisha Dubose Lamthiane Phann Lance Woods Larry Holt Larry J Jones Larry R Swanson Larry Wilson Last Gasp Latonia Lee Latrischa M Butler Laurel Moreland Lavid Dugazon Leder Games LLC Lee E Butman Left Justified LLC Leonel A Colazo Leopoldo Hinojosa Les Editions Pixn Love Leslie Lane Leticia Cain Leticia Velasquez Library Journal LLC Library Journals LLC Liesa MC Yopp Lily Dillard Liminal Esports LLC Lion Forge Comics Lions Gate Ancillary LLC Lionwing Publishing Ltd Liping Song Lisa Coleman Lisa M Giordano-Young Little Buddy LLC Little Shop of Horrors Little Shop of Pins, LLC Living the Line Llewellyn Worldwide Ltd Locus Publications, Inc Lone Horsemen Looney Laboratories, Inc. Looney Labs Loren Coleman Loren Toshio Henmi Lorena Martinez Flores LSG Hobby Inc Lucky Duck Games Luis Acevedo Luis Florez Forero Luisangela Frontado Lulu is a Rhinoceros LLC Luminare Health Benefits Luminary Games Lunar Distribution M Kathleen Weaver M Sara Weaver Macmillan Holdings LLC Mad Cave Studios Inc Maddalena Orlando Maersk Maersk E-Commerce Logistics Maeve Elyse Kraiger Magma Comix Magnetic Press, Inc Malina V Simmons Manga Classics, Inc Mank Ventures LLC Manson Western, LLC Mantic Entertainment Ltd Mantic Games Manuscript Press Marc Laud Aquino Margaret Emuch Margaret Weis Productions, Ltd Maria A Landeros Maria Arroyo Becerra Maria Elena Bravo de Granadillo Maria Isabel Martinez Maria Ramos Maria Rodriguez Maria Rojas Maria V Pena Morales Mario L Armstrong Marisa Araiza Mark Beck Mark Daniel Dunlap Mark E Easterday Mark S Winsor Marquis Book Printing Inc Marrs Media, Inc Martene Brown Martin E Ortiz Martin Ernest Grosser Marvel Worldwide, Inc Massive Publishing, LLC Maryann Kujala Massachusetts Department of Revenue Master Staffing Masterpieces Inc Mattel Inc Mattel Sales Corp Matthew A Cook Matthew Barham Matthew Black Matthew Boles Matthew Chambers Matthew Reifenberg Matthew Steven Demory Matthew Young Mayday Games Inc MDH F2 Bal Beltway North, LLC Medicom Toy Corp Megahouse Corporation Megan E Gilbert Melanio Garcia Melissa R Yancey Melvin Mitchell Mercury Comics Merida Frances Anderson Metal Weave Games Metallic Dice Games Metropolitan Edison Company Mezco Toys Michael Gant Michael N Schimmel Michael Runyon Michael Szymanski Michaelyn L Lovett Michelle Pugliese Michelle Smith Michigan Department of Treasury Micko Wood Microsoft Corporation Mid South Transport, Inc Midsouth Forklift and Battery Mighty Jaxx International Mighty Jaxx of America, LLC Miguel Alcantar Miguel Arriaga Miniso Depot CA Inc Milagros Morales Salcedo Mindware Wholesale Inc Mireya Romo Prime Books LLC Mississippi Department of Revenue Missouri Department of Revenue Mitchell Rodowski Molly Maid Molten Core Media LLC Mon Holdings LLC Mona L Arnold Mondo Tees LLC Monogram International Inc Monroeville Box Pallet and Wood Products Monster Fight Club Moonstone Books Morgan Danielle Garcia Morgan Johnstone Moulinsart MPS Ltd Mr B Games MVB US Inc Myrick Marketing & Media, LLC Nadia Torres Nancy Romer Natarsha McKinney Natasha Stagmer Nathaniel Dix National Entertainment Collectibles Association Nauvoo Games LLC NBM Publishing Nelson Asencio Nelvis Spratt Nemesis Now Inc Neoscott Productions Netcomics Netflix CPX, LLC New York State Department of Taxation & Finance New York State Insurance Fund Nextera Energy Inc Nicholas J Rudd Nicole Garcia Nicole Santo Nielsen Book Services Ltd NKOK, Inc NMR Distribution America Noe Quintanilla Nolberto O Juarez Non-Sport Update Norma Editorial SA North Carolina Dept of Revenue North Star Games North Star Games, LLC Northcentral Electric Cooperative Northwest Press Office Basics, Inc Office of the United States Trustee Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation Ohio Department of Taxation Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc Oliver A Jarjosa Oni Press, Inc Oni-LF Publishing Group, LLC Oni-Lion Forge Publishing Group Online Freight Services Open Road Brands LLC Opus Comics Ltd Oregon Department of Revenue Ouchfactory Yumclub Ox Eye Media Inc Ozone Productions, Ltd Ozwest Inc P D Workshop Limited PAI Technology Inc Paizo Inc Paladone Products Palladium Books Panini America Inc Panini UK Ltd Papercutz Inc Passage Trading Co Paula Simmons PBW Communications Pedigree Books Ltd Pedro Santamaria Pegamoose Press Pegasus Spiele North America Corp Penguin Books Ltd Penguin Random House LLC Penn State University Press Penn Waste Inc Pennsylvania Dept of Revenue Pez Candy, Inc Phan Khun Philena M Hibbs Philip Ellenberg Philip Thomason Phillip Thomas Covert Phoenix Fort Wayne, LLC Phoenix Studios Phyllis Taylor Picturesque Publishing Inc Piedmont National Corporation Pintrill, LLC Piseth Phoeung Playmates Toys Inc Playmonster Group, LLC Plazmida LLC Pocket Jacks Comics Polymershapes LLC Portmanteux Publishing Prasad K Nair Premium DNA Enterprises, LLC Pressman Toy Corporation Preston Sawyer Presto-X LLC Primal Horizon Prime Motion Inc Pristine Janitorial Services LLC Promo Comix Public Library Association Publisher Services Inc Punk-Bot Comic Books LLC Pye Barker Fire & Safety Pyramid America Ltd QS Information Services Inc Quartermaster Logistics LLC Quest Kids LLC R & R Games R 5 Comics LLC R Talsorian Games Inc Rabbit Hole Studios Rabbit Publishers Rabiab Lim Rachel Fredrickson Radical Publishing Randstad General Partner US LLC Ramona Berroa Rasqueiling Pina Barboza Ravensburger North America Inc Reaper Miniatures Receiver of Taxes and Assessments Red Giant Entertainment Red Lion Municipal Authority Regina L Brown Regina Owusu Reliance Mechanical, Inc Renae Chenowith Renegade Game Studios Renegade Games, Inc Republic Services Retail Management Hero Inc Retro-A-Go-Go LLC Revend LLC Rewind Software Inc Reza Mirghyasi Richard Arthur Martinez Richard R Johnson Rio Grande Games Riot New Media Group, Inc Rising Empire Studios Rita Hicks Ritesh Singh Roadrunner Transportation Robert D Plummer Robert G Crowley Robert Holmes Robert Jacobs Robert Ryan Rochelle Robert Smith Robert Yee Roberte Spadas Rock America Roderic K Procter Role 4 Initiative LLC Rosenthal & Rosenthal, Inc. Round 2 LLC Rovio Entertainment Ltd Roy Miller Freight Lines LLC Rubin & Frieda Fenster Family LP Ruth Soberanis Nunez Ryan A Shelkett Ryan Winston Ryder W Rhea S.Q. Productions Inc. Sadie Campos Safari Ltd Saia Motor Freight Line LLC Salvador Gomes da Silva Filho Sam Stevens Sammi S Cohen Samuel J Foote Samuel L Stevens Sandy Ruiz Santoki LLC Sarah Emily Woods Sarah J Smithers SC Department of Revenue Scan Global Logistics SCB Distributors Schiffer Publishing, Ltd Scholastic Inc Schwarz Paper Company Schylling, Inc Scott W Callahan Scott F Tefoe Scout Comics Scout Comics & Entertainment Holdings, Inc Screem Magazine SCS Direct Inc Sean Joy Sean M Davis Select Office Suites Flatiron Sentry Seth Larimer Seven Seas Entertainment, LLC SFV York Road, LLC SG Studio Shahnaj Begum Shaneika S Robinson Shannon R Bynum Shaw Material Handling Systems Shawn Hainsworth Shawn Hamrick Sherry Renee Clark Shinobi 7 Shipstation Shogun Labs, Inc Sigma Comics, LLC Silver Buffalo LLC Silver Sprocket LLC Silverline Comics Silvia Y Abundez Ramirez Simon & Schuster, LLC Sirius A Dice, Inc Sivisai Keosavang Skelton Crew Studio Skybound, LLC Skyscraper Studios, Inc Slave Labor Graphics Smart Zone Games Smart Zone USA LLC Smile Inc Snowdale Design Oy Soaring Penguin Press SoCalGas Solomon W Levin Sonja Merz Sophia Malmquist Source Point Press Southeastern Freight Lines Inc Southern California Edison Southern California Gas Company Southland Environmental Services Sovereign Media Company Sparkle Pop LLC Spero Toy Enterprises Spin Master Ltd SQ Mag Pty Ltd Square Enix LLC Stacy Samounty Stanton Public Relations & Marketing, LLC Star Ace Toys Limited Starburns Industries Press State of New Jersey Division of Taxation Steamforged Games Ltd Stephen R Fields Storm Kind Productions Inc Storm King Productions, Inc Steve Tipton Steven Alan Leaf Steven D Bruno Steven Edward Roth Steven Lucas Martin Steven Rowan Steven Warble Stranger Comics LLC Stuart Carter Stuart Schreck Studio 2 Publishing Inc Sumerian Comics Sunti Apai Super Impulse Super7 Sweeprite Services, Inc. Synchrony Bank Synthesis Entertainment T Pub Ltd T&T Cargo Services Tabrina McKinney Tad August Luedeke Tasty Minstrel Games, LLC Talking Leaves Tavaris J Boothe Ted Bonafede Tee Turtle LLC Teems & Demoville Mechanical Contractors LLC Tennessee Department of Revenue Terry L Helman Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Tezuka Productions Co Ltd TFI Transport 11 Inc Th3rd World Studios Thames & Kosmos The Army Painter The Armypainter APS The Book Service Limited The Canadian Group The Center for Cartoon Studies The CIT Group Commercial Services Inc. The CS Moore Studio LLC The Little Plastic Train Company The Loyal Subjects The Loyal Subjects Wave 2, LLC The OP Games The Philip & Jana Oates Family Trust The Pokemon Co International, Inc The Tailored Staff LLC The Upper Deck Co Thomas D Garey Thomas Sadowski Thomas W Robey Jr Threezero Thunderworks Games LLC Tiffany Guerra Timothy J Casby Timothy Gladfelter Timothy Greaves Timothy J Lenaghan Timothy S Kartman Titan Comics Titan Publishing Group Ltd TKO Studios LLC TMP International, Inc Todd A Lane Toho International Inc Tokyopop Inc Tony D Villatoro Tony Kittrell Tony Wilde Tonya Shropshire Toon Books Toonhound Studios LLC Top Notch Transit Inc Top Shelf Productions, Inc Top Trumps USA Inc Toy Fair 2025 Toycollector Magazine Toynami Inc Toynk Toys LLC Tracie E Adams Trajectory, Inc Transcontinental Printing Inc Travis County Travis County Tax Office Travis R McDaniel Trevica Terry Trick or Treat Studios Trista Jane Peterson Tri-Star Industrial Equip Co Inc Tri-Star Power Triston Beaudry Troy Little Troy Sands Twomorrows Publishing Tyco Integrated Security LLC Tyler B Morgan Tyler Sprunger U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Trustee Ubisoft Inc Udon Entertainment Uline Ultra Pro International LLC Uncanny Brands, LLC Uncivilized Books United States Postal Service University Games UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. USAOPOLY Inc V2 Content Valaverse LLC Valeria Cortez Barreto Valiant Entertainment, LLC Van Ryder Games LLC Vanessa Obrien Vanguard Productions Vault Storyworks LLC Venture Manufacturing Ltd Ventures Trading Shanghai Co Verotik Inc Vestis Viacom International Inc Viacom Media Networks Victor Molina Vincent Ligi Virginia Dept of Taxation Viz Media, LLC W W Norton & Company Inc Wake Entertainment Walter Eric Hitchcock Wargames Atlantic LLC Warlord Games Warner Bros Consumer Products Inc Warner Bros Entertainment, Inc Warrant Publishing Company Waste Connections of Tennessee, Inc Wehrlegig Games Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. Western Surety Company White Dragon Comics White Wizard Games Wicked Cow Studios, LLC Wiese USA Wilcher Associates Wildside Press, LLC Will Murray William C Royston William H Roseberry William Henrich William L Murray William M Gaines, Agent, Inc William Robert Ward William Smith Winning Moves Inc Winnovations, Inc Wisconsin Department of Revenue Wise Wizard Games LLC Wizards of the Coast LLC Worldsforge Private Limited Worldwide Express Worldwise Imports LLC Wyrd Miniatures LLC Xceeding Partnership Solutions Yen Press LLC XPO Logistics Freight Inc Yara Maldonado Youtooz Yue Shing (Brothers) Company Limited Yumcha Studios, LLC Z2 Comics Inc Zachary Eben Laverdiere Zachary T Oat Zaobitz Inc ZdarSco Inc Zen Monkey Studios LLC Zenescope Entertainment, Inc Zloss Studios Zorbitz, Inc. Zurzolo & Quinn, LLC

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