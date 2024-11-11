Posted in: Comics, Contest/Giveaway, Current News | Tagged: Disconauts, thought bubble

Disconauts And Dead Men's Laughter This Weekend At Thought Bubble

Disconauts and Dead Men's Laughter this weekend at Thought Bubble from William Mullane, Jonathan Stevenson and Luke Balmer-Kemp

William Mullane, Jonathan Stevenson and Luke Balmer-Kemp will all be at Thought Bubble this weekend, as Dstlry Hall, table C27. Jonathan and Luke will be presenting their comic The Disconauts #1 and making its debut #2.

"The Disconauts follows the eponymous band of space travellers as they hotfoot their way around the Discoverse, righting wrongs and saving planets. Led by the always dapper The Boogie, the Disconauts fight evil (and Jazz) wherever they find it and go toe-to-toe against their arch nemesis Le Freak. It is a tongue-in-cheek love letter to both comics of the silver and bronze ages and the animated series of the 1980s and 90s that we grew up with."

And they got some quotes for it:

"Clever and laugh-out-loud funny." – Mark Waid

"Funny and funky and groovy and great. Completely awesome fun. I loved this book, every bit of it."

– John Layman "Dinosaurs, Funk, Sex Robots, Dancing Queens and Rusha's Greatest Love Machine — DISCONAUTS is like a love letter to the 70s wrapped up as an 80s summer blockbuster!" – Richard Starkings

Will Mullane will have copies of his anthologies – Establishing Shot, Second Chances – and a short ashcan preview of an upcoming one-shot comic with artist Marco Perugini of Cuddles… Dead Men's Laughter.

"Dead Men's Laughter is a one-shot comic all about regret, and secrets, and lies. Written by Will O'Mullane with art by Marco Perugini and lettering by Jonathan Stevenson. Centred around the twilight days & hours of Harry and Russ – two elderly criminals, and one time best friends, brought together / split apart by a crime committed in their youth…But that crime rears its ugly head once more, and threatens to destroy the lives they built up for themselves! If you're in any way a fan of British crime flicks like The Long Good Friday, or The Limey, then this is for you! If you're not, and more into terribly sadistic, disgusting body horror – then this is also for you."

Bleeding Cool will also be at Thought Bubble, do say hi if you see me whizzing around…

