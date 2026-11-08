Posted in: Comics, Tokyopop | Tagged: Amphibia, Beatrice Bovo, CGD, Comics Giveaway Day, fcbd, free comic book day, Matt Braly

Disney's Amphibia For Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2027

Disney's Amphibia by Matt Braly and Beatrice Bovo comes to Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day 2027 from TokyoPop

Article Summary Disney's Amphibia: Strange Voyage joins Free Comic Book Day 2027, giving fans a free way to sample the new series.

TokyoPop and Disney Manga launch the serialized Amphibia comic in January 2027, with issues #2 and #3 to follow.

Matt Braly and Beatrice Bovo continue Amphibia with a new adventure starring the Plantars on a perilous voyage.

Free Comic Book Day 2027 copies of Amphibia will be sold to participating comic shops in bundles of twenty to give away.

In January 2027, TokyoPop and Disney Manga are publishing Amphibia: Strange Voyage by Matt Braly and Beatrice Bovo as a serialised comic book, with issue #2 out in February and #3 in March. But if you hold out for the 1st of May, it looks like you'll get it for free, the third title for Comics Giveaway Day/Free Comic Book Day 2027, following the previously announced Hulk #1 from Marvel Comics and Worm from IDW Publishing, and will be sold to participating stores as a bundle of twenty to give away.

Amphibia: Strange Voyage #1

Comic Script by Matt Braly, Illustrated by Beatrice Bovo

$4.99 On sale Jan 13, 2027

The first issue in a new graphic novel series from Matt Braly, creator of the hit Disney animated show Amphibia. A witty and heroic journey into mysterious lands, this frog-themed fantasy is a blast for fans of the show and newcomers alike! Months after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, the intrepid crew arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for.

Comic Script by Matt Braly, Illustrated by Beatrice Bovo $4.99 On sale Jan 13, 2027 The first issue in a new graphic novel series from Matt Braly, creator of the hit Disney animated show Amphibia. A witty and heroic journey into mysterious lands, this frog-themed fantasy is a blast for fans of the show and newcomers alike! Months after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, the intrepid crew arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for. Amphibia: Strange Voyage, Issue #2

Comic Script by Matt Braly Illustrated by Beatrice Bovo

$4.99 Feb 03, 2027

The next chapter begins… A whole new thrilling adventure in the world of Amphibia, as our crew sets sail for new shores! Months after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, the intrepid crew arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for.

Comic Script by Matt Braly Illustrated by Beatrice Bovo $4.99 Feb 03, 2027 The next chapter begins… A whole new thrilling adventure in the world of Amphibia, as our crew sets sail for new shores! Months after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, the intrepid crew arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for. Amphibia: Strange Voyage, Issue #3

Comic Script by Matt Braly, Illustrated by Beatrice Bovo

$4.99 On sale Feb 24, 2027

The third issue in a new graphic novel series from Matt Braly, creator of the hit Disney animated show Amphibia. A witty and heroic journey into mysterious lands, this frog-themed fantasy is a blast for fans of the show and newcomers alike! Months after Anne saved Amphibia from the Core and returned to Earth, the Plantars now set sail to discover a new continent. But when their journey takes a perilous turn, the intrepid crew arrive on a mysterious island that holds more secrets than they bargained for.

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