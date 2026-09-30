Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: DNX, fantastic four, Watchmen

DNX: It's A Wonderful Life, Fantastic Voyage & Watchmen (Spoilers)

DNX: It's A Wonderful Life, Fantastic Voyage and Watchmen in X-Men and Fantastic Four today (Spoilers)

Article Summary DNX Today sees the X-Men overpower 3K as Cyclops leads the charge and Beast joins Reed Richards to save Magneto.

X-Men #38 turns inward as Magneto battles through an It's A Wonderful Life-style vision of a darker mutant future.

Fantastic Four #17 delivers a Fantastic Voyage twist, stripped of memory.

DNX #2 ends on a Watchmen-style sting.

Marvel Comics published three DNX titles today as schedules tighten ahead of next week's Only Midnight From Marvel Wednesday. So we have DNX #2 by Jed MacKay and Federico Vicentini, Fantastic Four #17 by Ryan North and Vincenzo Carratu and X-Men #38 by Tony Daniel and Netho Diaz.

And for once, under Cyclops' leadership, the X-Men are beating a mutant terrorist group led by the Age of Krakoan Hank McCoy with relative ease.

Although today's Queen In Black finale also has a good one too, inside the mindscape of Venom…

So as the revived Avengers-era Beast works with Reed Richards trying to revive Magneto…

There is another battle going on inside Magneto's own personal mindscape.

Either with the actual Charles Xavier phoning in…

… or Magneto's imagination conjuring him. Either way, It's A Wonderful Life...

… and Magneto gets to see the world if he hadn't most recently played the pacifier…

…and how things might have played out even worse.

It's not the only fight over Magneto. As The Chairman find his plans slipping away…

… and plans for a mutant viral apocalypse are thwarted through the right people hitting the other people …

… at the right place and time…

…. and the Fantastic Four do their bit too, against 3K's Magneto clone…

… in the FF DNX crossover, they are fighting their own battle elsewhere without any knowledge of who they are…

And it turns out they are fighting that battle inside Magneto. The real one that is. For some reason.

Okay so that's A Wonderful Life in X-Men, Fantastic Voyage in Fantastic Four, and in DNX?

It's Watchmen. The Krakoan Age Beast, The Chairman, Hank McCoy did it thirty-five minutes ago.

The X-Virus is loose. The Fantastic Four are trapped. And the X-Men have lost…

DNX #2 by Jed MacKay, Federico Vicentini

The X-Men and 3K do battle high above Philadelphia. aided by members of the Fantastic Four. while at the Baxter Building, the greatest minds of each team join forces in a bid to save the life of the master of magnetism, Magneto. But while the X-Men bring war to their enemies for the last time, the Chairman has a last resort… $4.99 9/30/26

The X-Men and 3K do battle high above Philadelphia. aided by members of the Fantastic Four. while at the Baxter Building, the greatest minds of each team join forces in a bid to save the life of the master of magnetism, Magneto. But while the X-Men bring war to their enemies for the last time, the Chairman has a last resort… $4.99 9/30/26 Fantastic Four #17 by Ryan North. Vincenzo Carratu

DNX TIE-IN! The Fantastic Four find themselves in a strange environment, with no memory of how they got there…or worse, of who they actually are. There is a rock monster among them. They seem to have strange powers. And each of them has sustained serious injuries, including burns…burns that it's soon clear only the youngest one could've inflicted. The older man – whose limbs have a strange elasticity – has a single word written in blood on his own arm: SURVIVE. A DNX TIE-IN you won't see coming! $4.99 9/30/26

DNX TIE-IN! The Fantastic Four find themselves in a strange environment, with no memory of how they got there…or worse, of who they actually are. There is a rock monster among them. They seem to have strange powers. And each of them has sustained serious injuries, including burns…burns that it's soon clear only the youngest one could've inflicted. The older man – whose limbs have a strange elasticity – has a single word written in blood on his own arm: SURVIVE. A DNX TIE-IN you won't see coming! $4.99 9/30/26 X-Men #38 by Jed MacKay, Tony Daniel

DNX TIE-IN! Terrorist, warrior, father, teacher, killer. Magneto has been all of these things. Now he unconsciously assumes a new role: genetic prophet, with a message from the future written in his very blood. But will that message spell deliverance…or doom? $4.99 9/30/26

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