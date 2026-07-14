Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Superman | Tagged: Absolute Batman, Ben 10, Do A Powerbomb. Absolute, gi joe, hottest comics, savage dragon, Tomb raider

Do A Powerbomb Explodes In The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week

Do A Powerbomb Explodes In The Top 10 Hottest Comics Of The Week as well as Savage Dragon, Ben 10, Absolute Batman, Tomb Raider and DC All-In

Article Summary Do A Powerbomb: Black & White #1 tops the hottest comics list as Daniel Warren Johnson hype drives strong aftermarket sales.

Savage Dragon #280 shocks collectors, while Batman #497 surges again on renewed Knightfall movie buzz.

Absolute Batman and DC All In heat up fast as anime news fuels fresh demand for key Absolute Universe issues.

G.I. Joe #330, Ben 10 #1 and Star Wars: Shadow of Maul #5 round out a week packed with breakout movers.

Do A Powerbomb beat out Savage Dragon and Absolute Batman this week in the top ten hottest comics. As well as Tomb Raider in G.I. Joe, Knightfall in Batman, the rise of DC All-In, Ben 10 and Star Wars… all courtesy of Covrprice, with a Bleeding Cool tag to keep up with previous editions.

DO A POWERBOMB: BLACK & WHITE #1 – JB ROE & MIKE SPICER | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Daniel Warren Johnson has just announced a brand new series called CHAINKATA. There is tons of hype for the series, described as "Chicks. With Chainsaws. In Space." The simplicity of the premise leaves a lot to unpack about the story. Fans have faith in Johnson, after proving himself a talented creator time and time again. While fans wait for the future series to drop, a re-release of his top hit, DO A POWERBOMB, is making waves, with a special black-and-white edition that collects the first two issues of the award-winning series. We tracked it at a high sale of $35 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $30. SAVAGE DRAGON #280 – BRETT BOOTH & LIVESAY | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Savage Dragon is still as savage as ever! Last week, this issue made headlines when it featured a very graphic sexual panel in the issue. The sexual act depicted was already a shocker to many, but then it was found out that there was a secret variant panel. Dubbed the "splash page", all variants of this issue began to fly off the shelves and hit the aftermarket. Everyone is looking to collect one of the most surprising moments in comics! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $17. BATMAN #497 | DC | MAY 1993 This classic issue is already a top collector's item. It is usually somewhere on a collector's wishlist. However, the trailer for Batman Knightfall: Part I recently dropped and sent interest in this book through the roof. The animated movie dropped a phenomenal trailer, also revealing that the story would be adapted into a 3-part movie. Fans couldn't hold back, and as the hype grew, so did the demand for this book on the aftermarket! We tracked it at a high sale of $61 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. G.I. JOE, A REAL AMERICAN HERO #330 – STEVE BEACH – GEARS OF JOE (1:10) | IMAGE | JULY 2026 What a crazy time for G.I. Joe fans! Not only did G.I. Joe recently enter the Energon universe with the Transformers, but they also got a brand-new crossover. In honor of Tomb Raider's 30th anniversary, Lara Croft makes her first appearance in the G.I. Joe Universe in this issue. The crossover was not marketed on platforms, making the surprise appearance of the character a huge moment for everyone. Also, this book is the continuation of Steve Beach's cover series, Gears of Joe. Each of his covers has featured a character with a vehicle in the background. The covers have been immensely popular! We tracked it at a high sale of $45 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $39. DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 – JOHN GIANG – WRAPAROUND (1:25) | DC | OCTOBER 2024 The Absolute Universe has been a major hit since its inception. Absolute Batman brought a lot of attention to the world, but Superman and Wonder Woman continued the hype. As more heroes got the Absolute treatment, the universe grew. Recently, it was announced that Absolute Batman would get its own anime series. This shows fans that major keys, like this one, may continue to accrue value as the studio invests more into the universe! Especially when it is a 1:25 retailer incentive! We tracked it at a high sale of $400 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $369. ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15 – NICK DRAGOTTA – REGULAR | DC | DECEMBER 2025 Since the announcement of an Absolute Batman anime series, all these Absolute Batman keys have been moving on the aftermarket. After all, how could there be an Absolute Batman anime series without the Absolute Joker? Absolute Joker is bound to see screen time, and it could just be the beginning of much larger productions for the Absolute Universe! We tracked it at a high sale of $40 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $19. DC ALL IN SPECIAL #1 – DANIEL SAMPERE – REGULAR WRAPAROUND | DC | OCTOBER 2024 The announcement of the Absolute Batman anime has brought a lot of attention to the Absolute Universe. The Absolute Universe was never really starving for attention anyway, but this announcement really shot interest up. These books are trending just as they were a year ago, and everyone is trying to get a piece of the Absolute Universe! We tracked it at a high sale of $185 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $149. STAR WARS: SHADOW OF MAUL #5 – PHOTO (1:10) | MARVEL | JULY 2026 Maul has been the center of attention in the Star Wars universe since the release of his latest show, Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord. Maul has always been a fan-favorite since he first appeared in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. While many thought his demise was the end of the villain, he went on to play a prominent role in many animated series. This 1:10 retailer incentive is a great tribute to the character for collectors of Maul! We tracked it at a high sale of $15 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $12. BEN 10 #1 – ROBERT CAREY – REGULAR | DYNAMITE ENTERTAINMENT | MAY 2026 BEN 10 is back! This comic book was a big moment for fans who had loved the animated series throughout their childhood. Many believed that the comic may not live up to the stellar story left over from the animated show. However, fans were pleasantly surprised to see the great artwork and story in the comic. After it debuted, word-of-mouth and favorable reviews made this book a top seller on the aftermarket, and it continues to be highly sought after! We tracked it at a high sale of $20 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $18. SAVAGE DRAGON #280 – ERIK LARSEN – 1970S RETRO | IMAGE | JULY 2026 Sex sells! This proves true in this special issue of SAVAGE DRAGON. In a very unexpected moment, the comic book ended on a sexually graphic panel. If the graphic nature of the sexual act was not enough, there were several variants that customers found that had even more detail. Dubbed the "splash page" variants, it was originally believed that this particular cover variant was guaranteed to feature the "splash page". As fans' curiosities grow, so does the demand for this issue! We tracked it at a high sale of $60 for an NM copy and a current raw NM FMV of $53.

Disclaimer: CovrPrice's Top 10 list is automatically generated from real aftermarket sales data and is not manually curated. It reflects the week's top trending comic books based on a weighted mix of sales volume and price movement. This list is not a recommendation on what to buy. It simply shows what collectors are actively purchasing online and how those choices shape the market for the week ending Sunday, July 12th, 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!