Posted in: Comics | Tagged: al ewing, Alessandro Cappucio, doctor doom

Doctor Doom All-In-One by Al Ewing & Alessandro Cappuccio, Movie-Style

Doctor Doom All-In-One by Al Ewing and Alessandro Cappuccio is to look as much like a movie as possible...

Article Summary Doctor Doom All-In-One #1 launches in October 2026, a 50-page Marvel one-shot by Al Ewing and Alessandro Cappuccio.

Doctor Doom battles the entire Marvel Universe in Hell as he challenges Mephisto to save his mother’s soul.

The Doctor Doom special is told in landscape-oriented splash pages, aiming for a bold widescreen, movie-style feel.

Al Ewing promises explosive Doctor Doom action, with variant covers by Greg Capullo and InHyuk Lee.

Doctor Doom gets yet another comic in October 2026 from Marvel Comics, almost as if there's a film coming out soon. And Doom All-In-One will be doing its best to look like one with widescreen splashes throughout the one-shot by Al Ewing and Alessandro Cappuccio, as requested by Marvel Comics.

DOOM ALL-ON-ONE #1

Written by AL EWING

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Variant Cover by GREG CAPULLO

Variant Cover by INHYUK LEE

On Sale 10/7

Once a year on Midsummer Eve, when the walls between worlds are thin, Doctor Doom travels to Hell to challenge Mephisto for his mother's soul. This October, writer Al Ewing and artist Alessandro Cappuccio detail one of Doom's most valiant efforts to save his mother as he takes on the entire Marvel Universe in DOOM ALL-ON-ONE #1, an explosive and action-packed one-shot told entirely in landscape-oriented splash pages. DOOM ALL-ON-ONE #1 follows in the footsteps of 2025's MARVEL ALL-ON-ONE #1 by Ryan North and Ed McGuinness, another 50-page epic which saw The Thing clobber many of Marvel's heroes and villains, and FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #252 by John Byrne, which detailed the FF's journey into the Negative Zone entirely in landscape-style storytelling. Unlike the FF, Doom has no allies on his journey into hell. Doom is entirely on his own. … AND DOOM HAS THEM OUTNUMBERED! For decades, Doctor Doom challenged the demon Mephisto as only DOOM would dare — because he could! And also for the freedom of his mother's soul! This is the tale of his greatest such challenge — as Doom battles the entire Marvel Universe across the searing flames of perdition itself! Does the Marvel Universe have a hope in literal heck? Find out, Doom Believers — across fifty, count 'em, FIFTY wide-screen pages of the eschatological brawl to end 'em all!

With covers by Alessandro Cappuccio, Greg Capullo and InHyuk Lee.

"The brief for this was fifty pages of Doom versus Everybody in explosive widescreen action, and I'd like to think I've delivered that and a little bit more," details writer Al Ewing. "I don't think any Doom fans will be disappointed by the Doctor's performance as we go back to one of the great classical eras of Marvel and knock seven bells out of it – not just against the heroes, but against one of Doom's greatest villains, too. The real star of the show in a project like this is the art, though, and Alessandro's risen to the challenge with page after page of all-out action you'll have to see to believe."

"Working on the pages of this comic was a challenge as I had never worked in a format like this before, so it was both fun and stimulating for me to find artistic solutions that best suited the project's needs," explains artist Alessandro Cappuccio. "I've always been fascinated by Dr. Doom, and I hope my passion for this character shines through the pages to the readers."

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