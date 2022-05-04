Doctor Doom's Small Facial Scar Returns Across the Multiverse

Doctor Doom, the greatest Fantastic Four villain ever, and a stand out for early Marvel Comics. The story goes that Jack Kirby originally intended Fantastic Four's Doctor Doom, rather than have a fully disfigured face under his mask, to have only a small scar on his face.





This may have been a later idea of Jack Kirby's however, as Doctor Doom's face was considerably disfigured in his earliest of appearances drawn by Jack.

It would be John Byrne who would marry the two ideas together in his Fantastic Four run a couple of decades later.

And more recently when Doctor Doom's face was revealed fully in Secret Wars, it was very much without even a nose.

In the fallout of various Secret Wars multiversal nonsense, Doom's face was restored but he kept the small scar to ground himself from just how beautiful he was.

Naturally, everything would have to go back to normal. But we do have a multiverse in which everything is possible… such as today's Avengers Forever #5, with the Man-Thing version of Doctor Doom. Hey, we have one for Doctor Octopus, might as well give Doctor Doom a Giant-Size Man-Thing too. And the idea that there is a notable cadre of Dooms that follow Jack Kirby's interpretation…

Maybe there's even a dimension in which Jack Kirby's credit comes first on Doctor Doom… it could happen…

AVENGERS FOREVER #5

MARVEL COMICS

FEB220963

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Jim Towe (CA) Aaron Kuder

THE DOOM OF ALL DOOMS!

All we know about the leader of the new Multiversal Masters of Evil is that he calls himself Doom Supreme and that universe after universe keeps crumbling before him. But in a multiverse filled with world-conquering versions of Victor Von Doom, what makes this one the Doom Above All?

RATED T+In Shops: May 04, 2022 SRP: $3.99