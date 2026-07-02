Posted in: Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits | Tagged: abrams, darren aronofsky, Derf Backderf, ilya

Doctor Strange, Derf Backderf & Ilya in Abrams September 2026 Solicits

Abrams ComicArts' Doctor Strange graphic novel in their September 2026 solicits, Romo The Wolfboy by Ilya and Dissidents by Derf Backderf

Article Summary Doctor Strange: Endless Nightmare leads Abrams September 2026 solicits with a new MarvelArts graphic novel adventure.

Kevin J. Anderson, Raúl Allén and Patricia Martín send Doctor Strange into the Nightmare Realm amid global insomnia.

Ilya launches Romo The Wolfboy, a Victorian paranormal circus mystery pairing a wild boy and stagehand sleuth.

Derf Backderf’s The Dissidents headlines Abrams originals, alongside Darren Aronofsky’s Human Nature Book 2.

Abrams ComicArts adds a new Doctor Strange graphic novel by Kevin J Anderson, Raul Allen and Patricia Martin to their MarvelArts line in their September 2026 solicits and solicitations, as well as the new graphic novel Romo The Wolfboy by British cartoonist legend Ilya, and The Dissidents by American cartooning legend Derf Backderf and more from Darren Aronofsky. Who does Abrams think they are, Fantagraphics? And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

DOCTOR STRANGE HC ENDLESS NIGHTMARE

(W) Kevin J. Anderson (A/CA) Raúl Allén, Patricia Martín

The latest book in the critically acclaimed, award-winning Marvel Arts line of stand-alone graphic novels curated by Alex Ross, featuring Doctor Strange in a psychedelic trip to the Nightmare Realm, brought to life by the creative team behind the national bestselling graphic novel adaptations of DuneWhen Stephen Strange encounters a mysterious patient at his hospital who won't stop raving about how life is "nothing but the dream of a sleeping god," the rest of the world is suddenly struck with insomnia. In order to prevent chaos from unfolding as the people around him become more and more desperate for sleep, Doctor Strange must embark into the mind of the madman who seems to have heralded this disaster, taking a psychedelic trip into the Nightmare Realm.Kevin J. Anderson, Raúl Allén, and Patricia Martín, the creative team behind our trilogy of bestselling graphic novel adaptations of Dune, reunite to combine their creative talents once again. In this visually stunning, fantastical adventure that has shades of Winsor McCay's Little Nemo, Doctor Strange: Endless Nightmare explores the boundary between dreams and reality, combining forces with an unlikely ally in order to end a waking nightmare that threatens to destroy the world. $25.99 9/9/2026

ROMO THE WOLFBOY TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) ILYA

At Blimey O'Riley's Traveling Circus, a stagehand and a strange, wild boy find themselves investigating a paranormal mysteryRomo, rumored a wolf boy taken from the wild, and a young stagehand named Francis are the two newest members of Blimey O'Riley's Traveling Circus. Together they will become Criminologists Extraordinaire, Specialists in the Paranormal—but this is only their first adventure . . .When the circus comes to town in Victorian England, repeated acts of sabotage by a mysterious, giggling culprit turn Romo and Francis from rivals to friends. Can they work together to solve this baffling case and even become a top act in the meantime? $19.99 9/2/2026

DISSIDENTS HC

(W/A/CA) Derf Backderf

From the award-winning author of My Friend Dahmer and Kent State comes a timely graphic novel about racism, violence, and political turmoil in the early 20th century, when a handful of cartoonists and journalists pushed back against a corrupt administration to defend the rights of free speech"WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE . . . BUT WE FORGOT."It's 1916. President Woodrow Wilson—a deeply divisive authoritarian who is also a white supremacist with open contempt for constitutional rights—sits in the Oval Office.Racial tensions, unprecedented economic inequality, a groundswell of support for unionization, and the rise of both a reactionary far right militia and a growing radical opposition shake the very foundations of American society. A pandemic is two years away. And the 1900s have only just gotten started."AMERICA IS A COUNTRY ON THE BRINK OF CHAOS."The Dissidents follows a group of real and influential political cartoonists who worked for the magazine The Masses—Art Young, Boardman Robinson, Cornelia Barns, and others, dominant in their day but now forgotten—as well as a fictional young German immigrant from Cleveland, Joe Hertle, who has come to New York to make his name.They rub elbows with the great opposition voices of the day, such as journalists Max Eastman and John Reed, and the radical provocateur Emma Goldman. What they document in their cartoons and illustrations is a country spiraling into darkness, under attack by German saboteurs and private militias, plagued by racism, and rocked by class war.For the crime of documenting the times they live in, these cartoonists are indicted for sedition and put on trial by the U.S. government—with twenty-year sentences hanging over their heads. Two others are forced to flee the country into exile. Another is incarcerated by the U.S. army and scheduled for execution!Award-winning author Derf Backderf raises the bar for visual storytelling in this gripping, layered, and perceptive original graphic novel, told through the lens of the political cartoonists whose work shaped our history and also held a mirror to it. Finding a personal connection as a journalist who started out as a political cartoonist, he opens a door to our past and crafts a story that pulls from the strongest elements of his previous work. In The Dissidents, Backderf delivers an utterly unique account of U.S. history, making connections to the events of today as they relate to the seeds that were sown over a hundred years ago.The Dissidents is his magnum opus. It is a gripping tale of political passion, artistic ambition, love, and betrayal, with great characters and unexpected twists. It's a suspenseful and fascinating American story that is almost completely forgotten today—and a terrifying and relevant warning from the past.

$29.99 9/16/2026

HUMAN NATURE HC BOOK 02 (MR)

(W) Darren Aronofsky, Ari Handel, Jeff Welch (A) Martin Morazzo (CA) Kent Williams

The second volume of Darren Aronofsky's original graphic novel series Human Nature, a surreal and satirical graphic novel adventure like no otherFrom the visionary minds behind Black Swan and The Whale, Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel, along with writer Jeff Welch and acclaimed artist Martín Morazzo (Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum) comes Human Nature Book 2, the penultimate chapter in this razor-sharp social satire about ambition, power, and humanity's desperate quest for immortality.The stakes are higher than ever in the second book of Human Nature. Duke and his new companions have managed to please the unpredictable and alien Keepers, performing humiliating entertainment to quell the creatures' torturous, trigger-happy tentacles and keep the skibbles flowing. But even underneath this veneer of stasis and calm, Duke is desperate to escape the ever-watching gaze of the Keepers and find his daughter. Will Duke and his new friends find a way out? Or will the temptation of being safe override all other concerns?Overflowing with twisted humor, surreal adventures, and dazzling visuals, Human Nature hurtles readers into a bizarre yet unsettlingly familiar future, confronting unimaginable obstacles at every turn. It's a gripping, audacious ride that only Aronofsky could conjure—one that races forward at breathtaking speed! $29.99 9/9/2026

MISS GREENES SECRET HC

(W) Nicolas Antona (A/CA) Nina Jacqmin

She changed her name and her past, risking everything for a chance to make her way. A remarkable graphic novel drawn from the life of Belle da Costa Greene—longtime director of the Morgan Library—who passed into white society during the Jim Crow era.At the dawn of the twentieth century, American society continued to draw a strict racial line. Even the faintest trace of African ancestry was enough to classify a person as Black, shaping every aspect of life in a deeply segregated nation.It was under these conditions that Belle Greener reinvented herself as Belle da Costa Greene. A young woman from Washington, D.C., she made the difficult decision to conceal her African heritage and rose to become one of the most influential cultural figures of her time, running the prestigious Morgan Library for forty-three years.For decades, she sustained this delicate balance. But what does it mean to build an extraordinary life on a truth that must remain unspoken? What is lost, when you trade one identity for another?This graphic novel biography draws from the few remaining primary sources to bring Belle's story to life through careful research and thoughtful fictionalization where the historical record falls silent.

$25.99 9/9/2026

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