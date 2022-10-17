Doctor Who, Alice Cooper Marvel Premiere Books Up for Auction

Doctor Who and Alice Cooper. Two things that you never expect to see together, except in comics. Both were put into Marvel Premiere in 1979 and 1980, with Cooper gracing the cover of issue #50 of the series, and the Tom Baker version of the Doctor kicking off a run of State-side comic adventures in #57. Both are fun issues but of their time, and while I cannot speak to the Who story, as I don't enjoy that show at all, that Alice Cooper book is a ton of fun to read now, and getting tough to find in good shape. That is why this CGC bundle taking bids at Heritage Auctions today is a great buy. The Cooper issue is graded 9.2, while Doctor Who sits at a 9.4. The duo can be yours right now for $68. Check them out below.

Doctor Who Is Way Less Cool Than Alice Cooper

"Marvel Premiere #50 and 57 CGC-Graded Group (Marvel, 1979-80). Includes issues #50 (first comic book appearance of Alice Cooper – NM- 9.2) and 57 (first Marvel comic featuring Doctor Who – NM 9.4). Overstreet 2022 NM- 9.2 value = $130. Alice Cooper stars in "Alice Cooper From the Inside." Plot by Alice Cooper, Jim Salicrup, and Roger Stern; script by Ed Hannigan; pencils by Tonm Sutton; inks by Terry Austin. Sutton/Austin cover. Cover price $0.40. First U.S. comic book appearance of Dr. Who in "Doctor Who and the Iron Legion," script by Pat Mills and John Wagner, art by Dave Gibbons; The Doctor lands in an alternate dimension where Rome never fell. Three pages of character sketches by Dave Cockrum (one page inked by Frank Giacoia; another inked by Joe Rubinstein). The letters page contains a statement of ownership–average print run 269,621; average paid circulation 131,264. 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.50."

Honestly, I would buy this for sure, keep Cooper, and sell Doctor Who. But that is just me. You can bid on it here, and do what you like with them if you win.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.