Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: Circuit Breaker, Dan Watters, doctor who

Doctor Who Asks "What The Heck Is A Dalek?"

Doctor Who Asks "What The Heck Is A Dalek?" as they meet the Daleks for the very first time...

The new Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker comic by Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya, Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä and Valentina Bianconi is out. With The Fugitive Doctor, a regeneration of The Doctor long before the Time Lord we knew as The First Doctor. Sometime between then and now, The Doctor has their memory wiped, becomes a child again, grows up on Gallifrey alongside The Master, and then meets The Daleks later. But it seems that The Doctor met The Daleks for the first time a long time ago… and they got to meet her as well.

As well as getting to see what the Kaleds, the race on Skaro that mutated to become the Daleks, looked like between their humanoid form and their Dalek form, in mid-mutation…

And with these newly-revealed covers ahead of FOC this weekend by artist Flops for issue 2, is this a suggestion that this is what a Kaled will look like next…?

Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker #1 is out now from Titan Comics. [part of a multi-media crossover event. Doctor Who: Circuit Breaker #2 will be out on the 5th of August (but see if they have got any at the booth at San Diego Comic-Con, you never know)…

DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #1 (OF 2)

(W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi

In Adversary of the Daleks, the Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe. $6.99 7/8/2026

(W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi In Adversary of the Daleks, the Doctor arrives in Thessaloniki in ancient Greece where she discovers that even the gods fear strange visitors from across the universe. $6.99 7/8/2026 DOCTOR WHO CIRCUIT BREAKER #2 (OF 2)

(W) Dan Watters, Dulce M. Montoya (A) Roberta Ingranata, Sami Kivelä, Valentina Bianconi (CA) Nipuni

The Doctor Travels To The War-Ravaged World Of Skaro As She Battles The Daleks With The Fate Of Their Kaled Forebears At Stake!

$6.99 8/5/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!