Does Krypton Have A Pride Of Its Own? World Of Krypton #5 Spoilers

This week's World Of Krypton #5 by Robert Venditti and Michael Van Oeming from DC Comics shows a world under pressure. With Jor-El, Zod and the planet under turmoil, with strife and chaos, impending climate doom, and a lack of trust in authorities, it's a scenario that many right now may feel applies to our own world. In all manner of ways.

Which is, presumably the point. All science fiction set in the future or on other planets is really about us, here and now anyway. That's how science-fiction works, most of the time. But how else might Krypton reflect our own world?

As the crowds of Kryptonians take to the streets demanding freedoms denied them in the wake of planetary-wide chaos, there's one that seems familiar on any planet it happens to be held aloft, even if the symbology is slightly different (and the rest of the signs in fine English).

To paraphrase Doctor Who, "lots of planets have a Pride"… and it seems that Krypton may have had a similar history in that regard as well. As long as they don't have another Vathlo Island for the purpose. World Of Krypton #5 by Robert Venditti and Michael Van Oeming is published this week by DC Comics.

WORLD OF KRYPTON #5 (OF 6) CVR A MICO SUAYAN

(W) Robert Venditti (A) Michael Avon Oeming (CA) Mico Suayan

As Kryptonians suffer the effects of the planet's deterioration, they lose faith in their leaders. But taking to the streets in protest puts them in Zod's crosshairs. With his own people as his enemy, will he curb his brutality? Meanwhile, Jor-El is distracted by matters of a more personal nature! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 04/05/2022