Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Speculator Corner, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ashcan, comicspro, ebay, midnight, sdcc

Don't Pay $150 For San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Midnight Universe Ashcan

Don't pay $150 on eBay for the San Diego Comic-Con Marvel Midnight Universe Ashcan, as comic book stores will be getting them for free

Article Summary Marvel Midnight Universe Ashcan copies are selling for up to $150 on eBay after the San Diego Comic-Con panel giveaway.

Comic book stores will receive free Marvel Midnight Universe Ashcan copies on August 19 ahead of October orders.

That means collectors should think twice before paying inflated prices for a Marvel Midnight Universe Ashcan now.

The ashcan previews Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight Fantastic Four, and Midnight X-Men launching in October 2026.

Attendees of the Marvel Midnight Universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con left with a free black-and-white ashcan featuring previews of the three launch Midnight titles. And naturally, folk flipped them on eBay, where some have sold copies for up to $150 each, with many copies selling for $100, $90, $70 each. These are all confirmed sales on eBay.

Which is a shame for those who bought them, as comic book retailers all over the world will be receiving shedloads of these Marvel Midnight Universe Ashcans at comic book stores on the 19th of August, two weeks before they have to place their orders for the October 2026 launch. As confirmed by Marvel Comics' Midnight Universe presentation at the ComicsPRO retailer event at San Diego Comic-Con on Friday.

So if you can get $100 for one now, fine. If you can get $10, I'd take it. Because very soon they are going to be free for all… here's some of the artwork we expect to be in that ashcan

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

WRITTEN BY: PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

PENCILLED BY: SCIETRONC

COVER BY: STEVE BEACH

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back.

40 PAGES $5.99 US | PARENTAL ADVISORY | ON SALE OCTOBER 7

COVER A (CLOAKED)

COVER A (REVEALED)

VARIANT COVERS:

COVER A STEVE BEACH (MAIN COVER)

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D SKAN (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E TBD ARTIST (MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT)

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN (3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT)

COVER G PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT)

COVER H ERIC CANETE (VARIANT)

COVER I INHYUK LEE (VARIANT)

COVER J INHYUK LEE (VIRGIN VARIANT)

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

WRITTEN BY: BENJAMIN PERCY

PENCILLED BY: KEV WALKER

COVER BY: KEV WALKER

An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

40 PAGES $5.99 US | PARENTAL ADVISORY | ON SALE OCTOBER 7

COVER A (CLOAKED)

COVER A (REVEALED)

VARIANT COVERS:

COVER A KEV WALKER (MAIN COVER)

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D E.M. GIST (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E TBD ARTIST (MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT)

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN (3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT)

COVER G BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT)

COVER H LEINIL FRANCIS YU (VARIANT)

COVER I RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (VARIANT)

COVER J RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (VIRGIN VARIANT)

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

WRITTEN BY: JONATHAN HICKMAN

PENCILLED BY: MATTEO DELLA FONTE

COVER BY: DIKE RUAN

The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire.

40 PAGES $5.99 US | PARENTAL ADVISORY | ON SALE OCTOBER 7

COVER A (CLOAKED)

COVER A (REVEALED)

VARIANT COVERS:

COVER A DIKE RUAN (MAIN COVER)

COVER B RYAN STEGMAN (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH VARIANT)

COVER C SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT)

COVER D BJÖRN BARENDS (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE VARIANT)

COVER E JEEHYUNG LEE (MIDNIGHT GALLERY VARIANT)

COVER F CLAYTON CRAIN (3-PART CONNECTING VARIANT)

COVER G SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT)

COVER H ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (VARIANT)

COVER I ITO (VARIANT)

COVER J ITO (VIRGIN VARIANT)

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