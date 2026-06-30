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Doomscrolling Gotham In Batman #11 Ahead Of Bad Seeds (Spoilers)

Doomscrolling Gotham In Batman #11 with Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez ahead of Bad Seeds (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Batman #11 finds Gotham in freefall as Vandal Savage tightens control, Batgirl is jailed, and Batman is framed.
  • Even with Gotham doubting the charges, fear and inaction rule the city as everyone watches the crisis spiral.
  • Dr. Zeller doomscrolls through a city on edge, with Joker empowered by the Crown of Thorns and Bad Seeds looming.
  • Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez give Batman #11 a Dark Knight Returns vibe while setting up Gotham’s next clash.

So, yes, Gotham is getting worse, what with its police commissioner, Vandal Savage, Mayor Pamela Isely of Poison Ivy, Batman's various bases of operation closed down, Batgirl arrested and jailed in one of Vandal's prisons as Barbara Gordon, and Batman framed for the murder of a couple of Gotham police officers. And so tomorrow brings Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez… spoilers ahead.

Doomscrolling Gotham In Batman #11 Ahead Of Bad Seeds
Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Everyone knows it wasn't Batman, it seems. But no one is doing anything about it. Some, of course, have very good reasons…

Doomscrolling Gotham In Batman #11 Ahead Of Bad Seeds
Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

But others… well, I mean, they could do something I guess. But these days, rather than do anything, we just sit down, go on our phones and doomscroll. It's just that for Dr Zeller, with The Joker still tanked up with her Crown Of Thorns, and with Bad Seeds coming, there's an awful lot more doom to scroll these days…

Doomscrolling Gotham In Batman #11 Ahead Of Bad Seeds
Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Gives it quite the Dark Knight Returns feel, does it not? Of course, there are lots and lots of people doing Dark Knight right now… this is one way that Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez can join in with what the likes of Aaron Conley have been up to…

Nick Dragotta And More Recreate Frank Miller's Dark Knight Returns

Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

  • BATMAN #11
    (W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez
    THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026
Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez
Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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