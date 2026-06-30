Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction

Doomscrolling Gotham In Batman #11 Ahead Of Bad Seeds (Spoilers)

Doomscrolling Gotham In Batman #11 with Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez ahead of Bad Seeds (Spoilers)

Article Summary Batman #11 finds Gotham in freefall as Vandal Savage tightens control, Batgirl is jailed, and Batman is framed.

Even with Gotham doubting the charges, fear and inaction rule the city as everyone watches the crisis spiral.

Dr. Zeller doomscrolls through a city on edge, with Joker empowered by the Crown of Thorns and Bad Seeds looming.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez give Batman #11 a Dark Knight Returns vibe while setting up Gotham’s next clash.

So, yes, Gotham is getting worse, what with its police commissioner, Vandal Savage, Mayor Pamela Isely of Poison Ivy, Batman's various bases of operation closed down, Batgirl arrested and jailed in one of Vandal's prisons as Barbara Gordon, and Batman framed for the murder of a couple of Gotham police officers. And so tomorrow brings Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez… spoilers ahead.

Everyone knows it wasn't Batman, it seems. But no one is doing anything about it. Some, of course, have very good reasons…

But others… well, I mean, they could do something I guess. But these days, rather than do anything, we just sit down, go on our phones and doomscroll. It's just that for Dr Zeller, with The Joker still tanked up with her Crown Of Thorns, and with Bad Seeds coming, there's an awful lot more doom to scroll these days…

Gives it quite the Dark Knight Returns feel, does it not? Of course, there are lots and lots of people doing Dark Knight right now… this is one way that Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez can join in with what the likes of Aaron Conley have been up to…

Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is published by DC Comics tomorrow.

BATMAN #11

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026

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