Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: brett bean, cgc, D'Orc

D'Orc #1 Explodes On eBay After Film News, Sells From $300 To $1300

D'Orc #1 explodes on eBay after movie announcement, selling from $300 raw to $1320 with a sketch cover from Brett Bean

Article Summary D'Orc #1 explodes on eBay after Sony lands film rights, with collectors pushing first print prices sharply higher.

A CGC 9.8 blank-cover D'Orc #1 with original Brett Bean sketch set the high sale at $1,320 on eBay.

D'Orc #1 first print sales ranged from $300 raw to $700 signed and sketched, with unsigned CGC 9.8s at $350.

Second and third print D'Orc #1 editions also jumped after the movie news, with slabbed copies reaching $150.

That was quick. Twenty hours after Deadline broke the news that Sony Pictures has landed the live-action film rights to Brett Bean's D'Orc from Image Comics, with Brett Bean himself attached to adapt the screenplay, online sellers are already benefiting from the announcement. The series that sold out its first issue before it even reached shops and has since piled up an eighth printing of #1 is getting another little shove on the secondary market.

Will it go higher? Very, very possibly. D'orc, the half dwarf/ half orc is fated to end the world because of some inconvenient doomsday prophecy from the Book of Certain Doom. Armed with nothing but a magical yet ambitiously violent shield and a chicken with its head cut off, D'orc is caught dead centre in Sunderaine's never-ending war between the Light and Dark. Elves vs. Orcs. Wizards vs. Common Sense. Dragons vs. Literally Everyone. Can he survive being hunted, blamed, and beaten by every human, elf, goblin, dwarf, Witch, Timelord, Ice Giant, three-headed dog, and at least three other unpronounceable magical creatures? Yes, yes, he can… just about.

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