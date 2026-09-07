Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: anatomy lesson, Clayface, Victoria October

Dr Victoria October Says Everything We Knew About Clayface Was Wrong

Dr Victoria October says that everything we knew about Clayface was wrong, just in time for the new film (Spoilers)

Article Summary Dr. Victoria October returns in Clayface: Celebrity Dirt, reviving her fraught history with Basil Karlo from Detective Comics.

Victoria once tried to cure Clayface, cared deeply for him, and was left with secrets after his apparent death and survival.

Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #3 reveals a major Clayface retcon.

The new Clayface twist reshapes DC lore, complicates Victoria October’s trust, and hints Basil’s lineage may be key too.

Who's for another Anatomy Lesson? Spoilers for Clayface: Celebrity Dirt follow… Dr Victoria October is a supporting character in DC Comics' Batman titles, an A.R.G.U.S. scientist and physician, self-described as the world's foremost expert on post-human bioweaponry.

She first appeared in Detective Comics #948 in 2017, created by James Tynion IV, Marguerite Bennett and Ben Oliver. She is a trans woman who knew Batman before her transition and notes that he sent her a card afterwards.

She starts to appear more regularly, as does "Monstertown", helping treat those who have been mutated in one form or another.

And she starts to form some form of relationship with Clayface, Basil Karlo, especially given his own condition.

And in later issues of Detective Comics, she tries to develop a more lasting cure for Clayface

… as she treats other bioengineered or mutated beings and has access to Batman's high-tech Belfry headquarters.

And certainly shows concern and care for the man of mud.

Even if it doesn't always go over well. But she doesn't give up.

And relates his condition to her own history.

But then everything goes horribly wrong for Clayface, and he becomes a threat to Gotham.

And before she can do anything to help him, Batwoman steps in. With one of Batman's "Something goes wrong weapons", she kills Clayface stone cold dead.

And that was it for Victoria October in Detective Comics… except for one small page a good while later.

Clayface lived. Dr Victoria October, for some reason covered it all up, and never returned to the Batbooks. She hasn't been around much in recent years after James Tynion IV left the Batbooks, with occasional appearances in Pride-related specials or series.

That was her most recent appearance in its entirety. But in Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #3 by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Fran Galan, with Basil Karlo trying to fight against someone who has taken his identity and getting work and profile in Hollywood, it seems they are still in touch. Ish.

And she has a more prominent role this week in Clayface: Celebrity Dirt #3 by Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Fran Galan, solicited thus: "how will the real Basil convince Dr. Victoria October to help him after she learns his most deeply buried secret—especially now that his only friend in L.A. has gone missing?"

And she finally makes it to the diner, to talk with the real Basil Karlo, the real Clayface. Except…. is that even true?

It seems that everything you might have known about Basil Karlo, Clayface, was wrong. The original Clayface, Basil Karlo, the make-up man and embittered ex-actor, was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane in Detective Comics #40 in 1940, who began a life of crime by assuming the identity of a villain he had portrayed in a horror film. In 1961, in Detective Comics #298, we met Matthew Hagen, created by Bill Finger and Sheldon Moldoff, a treasure hunter who was given vast shapeshifting powers and resilience after exposure to a pool of radioactive protoplasm, becoming the second Clayface. He was killed but was later resurrected. And the upcoming Clayface movie has Matt Hagen as the lead character, played by Tom Rhys Harries, and transformed into Clayface. And there were more Clayfaces to come, many more. But now?

Matt Hagen is Basil Karlo's original name, who, to escape his criminal past, reinvented himself as a Hollywood actor long before Clayface came into his life.

And the real Basil Karlo is Matt Hagen's father. Was he also a Clayface? That is left hanging. And as for Basil/Matt referring to Dr Victoria October being transgender, she's less happy to make that analogy now…

…given what happened…

You're not helping, Basil. Matt. Whatever. Dr October did so much for you, both in Detective Comics and afterwards, it seems. I can see why she might not be quite so receptive now, after all the lies and betrayal…

CLAYFACE CELEBRITY DIRT #3 (OF 6)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Riley Rossmo

WHAT DO MISSING WOMEN, A DANGEROUS NEW SUPPLEMENT, AND LOS ANGELES'S NEWEST RESIDENT ALL HAVE IN COMMON? Hot on the trail of his double, Basil Karlo's investigation continues with shocking videos of a designer supplement's side effects. Surely there's no connection to the missing women in the other Basil Karlo's orbit… And how will the real Basil convince Dr. Victoria October to help him after she learns his most deeply buried secret—especially now that his only friend in L.A. has gone missing? Horror sensation Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising star Fran Galan push their body horror noir to terrifying new extremes. $3.99 9/9/2026

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Riley Rossmo WHAT DO MISSING WOMEN, A DANGEROUS NEW SUPPLEMENT, AND LOS ANGELES'S NEWEST RESIDENT ALL HAVE IN COMMON? Hot on the trail of his double, Basil Karlo's investigation continues with shocking videos of a designer supplement's side effects. Surely there's no connection to the missing women in the other Basil Karlo's orbit… And how will the real Basil convince Dr. Victoria October to help him after she learns his most deeply buried secret—especially now that his only friend in L.A. has gone missing? Horror sensation Jude Ellison S. Doyle and rising star Fran Galan push their body horror noir to terrifying new extremes. $3.99 9/9/2026 CLAYFACE CELEBRITY DIRT #4 (OF 6)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Patricio Delpeche

HOLLYWOOD IS FULL OF MONSTERS! AN ALL-NEW STORY FEATURING THE BATMAN VILLAIN THAT INSPIRED DC STUDIOS' CLAYFACE MOVIE! Looking into numerous disappearances and the bizarre side effects of Losilmix, Basil Karlo and Dr. Victoria October start to put the pieces together–and the evidence says Basil Karlo is to blame. Their findings lead Basil straight into the crosshairs of Lady Clay–but is she here to help or to end Basil's Hollywood dreams once and for all? $3.99 10/14/2026

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Patricio Delpeche HOLLYWOOD IS FULL OF MONSTERS! AN ALL-NEW STORY FEATURING THE BATMAN VILLAIN THAT INSPIRED DC STUDIOS' CLAYFACE MOVIE! Looking into numerous disappearances and the bizarre side effects of Losilmix, Basil Karlo and Dr. Victoria October start to put the pieces together–and the evidence says Basil Karlo is to blame. Their findings lead Basil straight into the crosshairs of Lady Clay–but is she here to help or to end Basil's Hollywood dreams once and for all? $3.99 10/14/2026 CLAYFACE CELEBRITY DIRT #5 (OF 6)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Fran Galan (CA) Baldemar Rivas

THE TWISTED GAMES OF FAME AND FORTUNE! Basil Karlo's neighbor, Katie Park, was abducted days ago. Clayface has been desperately trying to find her and discover the secret behind the man who stole his name and life. But if he doesn't hurry, a combo dose of LOSILMIX and Clayface DNA will either transform Katie into something else…or kill her like so many of the other victims of Basil Karlo. Can the real Karlo, Sondra Fuller, and Dr. Victoria October save her in time, or will Katie become the final experiment in a lovesick man's twisted game? The acclaimed Hollywood body horror story from writer Jude Ellison S. Doyle and Fran Galan reaches its penultimate issue! $3.99 11/11/2026

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