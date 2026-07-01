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Dr Zeller, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman & Janet Ahead Of Bad Seeds

Dr Zeller, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Janet From HR, Harley Quinn and more, ahead of Batman: Bad Seeds from DC Comics (Spoilers)

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Spoilers! Today sees the publication of Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal and Stephen Segovia, and Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez from DC Comics.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia

With Gotham City under the thumb of Police Commissioner Vandal Savage's TUCO squad of private enforcers, creating a fascist state… at least more fascist than usual.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

And while the TUCO forces are pressing down on the population of Gotham, as well as delis and bodegas, they are not the only ones.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

There are also the environmentalists that Poison Ivy has given legal powers to enforce their own demands, with the Order Of The Green Knight.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

Both-siding the streets of Gotham there. Although only one of squads is armed with weaponry.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia

Especially with the young kids and their mobile phones these days, filming everything on the go. One who was meant to have been protected by Poison Ivy after filming her killing a tech bro and releasing it online…

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

While another is seeking protection after filming Vandal Savage framing Batman for the murder of a couple of police officers.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

And while Poison Ivy's aides are looking to find Harley Quinn to bring Poison Ivy to her senses, they find someone else.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

A Catwoman who is rather upset with Poison Ivy. Of course not as much as when those "famn plants" bring Bad Seeds to fruition…

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

And we are not going to see Harley Ivy for some time. Even though there are two of them right now.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

Yup, they are multiplying.

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia

And for those who just want to give Mayor Poison Ivy and her environmental policies a go, to see how they do? A political lesson…

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

Spend something on one priority, you spend less on another. Everything has a cost…

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

Gotham has a deep state, deeper than most. And it seems, ironically, that Poison Ivy is unable to drain this particular swamp. Indeed, she may be making it worse…

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy
Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez

It's good to be the king… Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia and Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez are published today by DC Comics. Bad Seeds kicks off in August…

  • BATMAN #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez
    THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026
  • Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia
    There's been a murder, and the only clues are buried deep within Batgirl's memories, along with the phrase "forget me not." Now locked in a prison of her past, Cassandra Cain must uncover the killer before it's too late, but as she relives her time with David Cain again and again, will she solve the murder in time…or lose her mind completely?
  • Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez
    Gotham City is a powder keg, and Poison Ivy is the match! The air is full of anger, pain, and despair as things go from bad to even worse. The chopping block is calling out for Mayor Pamela Isley. Can Ivy's faithful underlings save her from herself, or will the city swallow them whole first?

Batman, Batgirl, Poison Ivy

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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