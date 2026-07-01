Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Bad Seeds, batgirl, catwoman, gotham, harley quinn, poison ivy, Vandal Savage

Dr Zeller, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman & Janet Ahead Of Bad Seeds

Dr Zeller, Batgirl, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Janet From HR, Harley Quinn and more, ahead of Batman: Bad Seeds from DC Comics (Spoilers)

Spoilers! Today sees the publication of Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal and Stephen Segovia, and Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson and Leandro Fernandez from DC Comics.

With Gotham City under the thumb of Police Commissioner Vandal Savage's TUCO squad of private enforcers, creating a fascist state… at least more fascist than usual.

And while the TUCO forces are pressing down on the population of Gotham, as well as delis and bodegas, they are not the only ones.

There are also the environmentalists that Poison Ivy has given legal powers to enforce their own demands, with the Order Of The Green Knight.

Both-siding the streets of Gotham there. Although only one of squads is armed with weaponry.

Especially with the young kids and their mobile phones these days, filming everything on the go. One who was meant to have been protected by Poison Ivy after filming her killing a tech bro and releasing it online…

While another is seeking protection after filming Vandal Savage framing Batman for the murder of a couple of police officers.

And while Poison Ivy's aides are looking to find Harley Quinn to bring Poison Ivy to her senses, they find someone else.

A Catwoman who is rather upset with Poison Ivy. Of course not as much as when those "famn plants" bring Bad Seeds to fruition…

And we are not going to see Harley Ivy for some time. Even though there are two of them right now.

Yup, they are multiplying.

And for those who just want to give Mayor Poison Ivy and her environmental policies a go, to see how they do? A political lesson…

Spend something on one priority, you spend less on another. Everything has a cost…

Gotham has a deep state, deeper than most. And it seems, ironically, that Poison Ivy is unable to drain this particular swamp. Indeed, she may be making it worse…

It's good to be the king… Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez, Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia and Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez are published today by DC Comics. Bad Seeds kicks off in August…

BATMAN #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026

THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026 Batgirl #21 by Tate Brombal, Stephen Segovia

There's been a murder, and the only clues are buried deep within Batgirl's memories, along with the phrase "forget me not." Now locked in a prison of her past, Cassandra Cain must uncover the killer before it's too late, but as she relives her time with David Cain again and again, will she solve the murder in time…or lose her mind completely?

There's been a murder, and the only clues are buried deep within Batgirl's memories, along with the phrase "forget me not." Now locked in a prison of her past, Cassandra Cain must uncover the killer before it's too late, but as she relives her time with David Cain again and again, will she solve the murder in time…or lose her mind completely? Poison Ivy #46 by G. Willow Wilson, Leandro Fernandez

Gotham City is a powder keg, and Poison Ivy is the match! The air is full of anger, pain, and despair as things go from bad to even worse. The chopping block is calling out for Mayor Pamela Isley. Can Ivy's faithful underlings save her from herself, or will the city swallow them whole first?

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