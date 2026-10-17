Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Axa, Dren, Flesh Earying Cheerleaders, plan 9 from outer space, Prana

Dren December 2026 Solicits: Axa, Plan 79 & Flesh Eating Cheerleaders

Dren Productions' December 2026 solicits include launches for Axa, Plan 79 From Outer Space and The Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders Spring Break

Article Summary Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders: Spring Break sends escaped space worms to Daytona Beach for a bloody new four-issue series.

One Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders victim starts regaining control, threatening the worms’ latest feeding frenzy.

Plan 79 From Outer Space launches a three-part sequel as Captain Jack Trent faces Invaders and new aliens in space.

Axa gets its first collection, while Tales of the Bizarre #13 returns with two pulpy sci-fi and horror stories.

Dren Productions' December 2026 solicits and solicitations see the long-running 1970s strip Axa get its first collected edition, while Plan 79 from Outer Space launches as the next chapter in the Plan 9 saga. The Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders hit Spring Break in a new miniseries, and Tales of the Bizarre returns with two strange and sinister stories.

AXA #1

(W) Donne Avenell (A) Romero

Covers: Romero, Romero

Axa, a spirited woman in the year 2080, can no longer endure the oppressive order of the Domed City, a utopia built to protect the remnants of humanity after the Great Contamination. Driven by a thirst for freedom, she escapes to the wild, uncharted territories beyond. As a nomadic adventurer in the devastated outside world, Axa encounters a diverse array of survivors and challenges, forging a new, exhilarating life far from the confines of civilization. Collects the original comic strips of AXA from their original run in the 1970s and 80s, coming in December from Dren Productions!

PLAN 79 FROM OUTER SPACE #1 (OF 3)

(W) Michael Dolce, Dennis Knight (A) Javier Ortiz

Covers: Javier Ortiz, Gregbo, Talent Caldwell, Gregbo (Nude Variant)

Introducing PLAN 79 FROM OUTER SPACE: The sequel to the sequel to the best worst movie all time: PLAN 9 FROM OUTER SPACE. 70 plans later (and thirty years after the events of PLAN 59), the Invaders are back! But this time, we take our battle with them into space! Following the events of PLAN 59, Captain Jack Trent leads a cadre of Earth-based explorers into the cosmos to search for a new planet to call home. Little do they know they're being followed by The Invaders, whose plan to destroy humanity has only intensified over time. When a seemingly random meteor shower leaves the crew stranded in space, Captain Trent will discover the Invaders aren't the only aliens out for human blood. Coming in December from Dren Productions!

FLESH-EATING CHEERLEADERS: SPRING BREAK #1 (OF 4)

(W) James Mascia (A) Felipe Obando

Covers: Felipe Obando, Felipe Obando (Naughty Variant), C.B. Zane, C.B. Zane (Naughty Variant)

The Flesh-Eating Cheerleaders are back with a whole new series. This time, they're on Spring Break! After the events at Pullman University in FLESH-EATING CHEERLEADERS FROM OUTER SPACE, they thought they had the space worms all bottled up. But two managed to escape, and made their way down to Daytona Beach for Spring Break! They plan to feed as much as they can. But something is wrong, one of the girls is regaining control of her senses. What are the space worms to do if she becomes fully aware of what she's doing? This new chapter in the FLESH-EATING CHEERLEADERS saga will keep you wanting more, and wondering who the next victim will be. Coming in December from Dren Productions!

TALES OF THE BIZARRE #13

(W/A) Ben Lacy, Nathaniel Sepulveda, JC Grande, and Cloves Rodriguez

An anthology series with the best and strangest sci-fi and horror tales we could create! Think about those old B-movies from the classic movie theaters (or stuff you might find playing on the Syfy channel today). The stories that you are going to find in this anthology are both thought-provoking and obscure… just how we like them! TALES OF THE BIZARRE #13 delivers two strange and sinister tales! In "The Giant Squid Monster of the Depraved Doctor Piranha Woman," the brilliant but twisted Dr. Brooke Douglas attempts to create her deadliest monster yet by transforming a squid into a colossal, mind-controlled terror—only to discover that even her creations can become dangerously unpredictable. Then, in "Whispering Walls," paranormal investigator Jason Mercer spends the night inside the supposedly haunted Hartwood Mansion, determined to expose the supernatural rumors as an elaborate hoax. But after tracking the mansion's eerie cries to their apparent source, Mercer discovers that some hauntings may be far more real than he ever imagined. Coming in December from Dren Productions!

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