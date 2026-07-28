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Dstlry Announce Switch To Paperback Collections At ComicsPRO San Diego

Dstlry announces a switch To paperback collections at ComicsPRO San Diego, as well as November 2026 solicitations for A Mischief Of Magpies

Chip Mosher, co-founder of comic book publisher Dstlry, appeared at the ComicsPRO retailer event last week at San Diego Comic-Con. He told the assembled comic book retailers, " I asked a wise woman what retailers wanted to hear in a presentation, and what Jenny said…. I'm sorry, a wise woman said to me was 'what we did right, what we did wrong, what we're doing now, and what's our plan'. So, here we go."

"What we did right, we're back. As you guys saw, we paused earlier in the year. We got some of our, this is all off the record, Bill, all off the record, we got our sh-t together a little bit. And so we focused on finishing up some series. So, as you guys saw, The City Beneath Her Feet by James Tynion IV and Elsa Charratier, #3, came out. White Boat #3 came out, you guys thought that was never gonna happen. Endeavour #3 is coming out, two weeks from now. Galactic #2 is coming out a week from now. White House Robot Romance, Chip Zdarsky, Rachael Stott, great book. So we finished up, a bunch of, a bunch of series, and, what did we do wrong? Well, we were putting the series out a little hot, and then, you know, things got a little crazy. Let's not talk about that."

"Anyway, and so what are we doing here? Mischief of Magpies came out July 15th. Simon Spurrier, Mathias Kruguera, fantastic, book that really pushes the boundaries of what a comic book can be, and Mathias Kuguera's art on the oversized, distillery format is a sight to behold, and, before we went to print with that. We had all three issues in the camp for the first time ever, so, that was super exciting. So that's, what's new."

"What's our plan? Well, as you see, We have a lot of series we just finished that we've been sitting on for a long, long time. So we really need to focus on getting the collected editions out and so, as we reviewed our hardcover program, we just didn't think that that was, consumer-friendly enough, for, for the marketplace. So, we're going to move to a softcover program. The 3-issue series collections are gonna be priced at $20. It's gonna be less than the single issues. It's on purpose because the single issues, some of these series took like a year and a half for one, and, so, so those should be, very, very attractive for, customers and then for the 4 issue series you can price them at soft cover, $25. And then we are also going to make available, obviously, we have a hardcover program in flight, and I know that we have a lot of people out there that love the hardcovers that we keep collecting the hardcovers, so we're gonna do direct market for those fans, they can keep their collections."

And on the same day, Dstrly dropped their solicits for November 2026, including the third and final issue of A Mischief Of Magpies #3, which, as Chip said, is complete; they just need the orders.

A MISCHIEF OF MAGPIES #3

Simon Spurrier, Matías Bergara

Mar finds himself on the brink of destruction… not just of the Wandering City, but of his entire being. Stuck in a hospital bed, with his connection to the fantasy world severed, will he ever be able to make it right? $8.99 US On sale Nov 18, 2026 FOC Sep 28, 2026

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