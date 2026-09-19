Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: Aladdin, barbarella, Ben 10, Ben Galvan, Bill Galvan, Carlo Lauro, Ciro Cangialosi, David Avallone, Edu Menna, evil ernie, Gargoyles, George Kambadais, greg weisman, joe harris, MonsterVerse, Nate Cosby, Paulina Ganucheau, punch, R.D. Brown, red sonja, robin hood, sabrina the teenage witch, Stefano Porcu, talespin, thundercats, Tini Howard, vampirella, We Bare Bears, x-files

Dynamite Entertainment's Official Full December 2026 Solicits

Dynamite Entertainment's Official Full December 2026 Solicits including the launch of The X-Files #1 by Joe Harris and R.D. Brown

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment’s December 2026 solicits launch The X-Files #1 by Joe Harris and R.D. Brown.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch/Vampirella #1 and MonsterVision #1 headline Dynamite’s new December 2026 comics.

Holiday one-shots include Vampirella Helliday Special, Red Sonja Solstice Special, and Gargoyles Winter Special.

We Bare Bears Christmas Special joins more December 2026 Dynamite solicitations featuring Evil Ernie and Barbarella.

Dynamite Entertainment's December 2026 solicits and solicitations lead with the new The X-Files #1 comic book by Joe Harris and R.D. Brown, with the full details below, as well as Sabrina The Teenage Witch X Vampirella by Tini Howard, Bill Galvan, and Ben Galvan, and Monsterverse by David Avallone and Edu Menna, a Vampirella Helliday Special and a Red Sonja Solstice Special, We Bare Bears Christmas Special from Paulina Ganucheau, Ciro Cangialosi, Stefano Porcu and Carlo Lauro, a Gargoyles Winter Special from Greg Weisman, Nate Cosby and George Kambadais, alongside Evil Ernie, Robin Hood, Ben 10, Barbarella, ThunderCats, Aladdin, Talespin, Punch and more…

X FILES (2026) #1

(W) Joe Harris (A) R.D. Brown (CA) Roswell Photo

Dynamite opens The X-Files once more! When wild accounts of young people manifesting strange telekinetic powers begin popping up on social media, newly reinstated Special Agents Mulder and Scully are tasked with getting to the truth and debunking an urban legend before it can take hold. But they're not the only ones looking, and when a shadowy group of neo-conspirators shows the same interest, we learn there might be more of these "gifted" people… and that the origin of their powers is extraterrestrial in nature. The alien threat has only metastasized. Now, shadowy actors within the government plot with powerful special interests outside of it in a race to secure "alien" secrets related to biology, disease and even everlasting life. All with Mulder and Scully stuck between the unbelievable and the seemingly miraculous truth. Featuring the return of The X-Files writer JOE HARRIS (joined by artist R.D. BROWN), issue #1 features covers by CLAYTON CRAIN, IVAN TAO, and CHARLIE ADLARD, plus a Roswell Photo cover, an Icon cover, and more! $4.99 12/9/2026

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH VAMPIRELLA #1

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan (CA) Eric Powell

IT'S A VAMPIRE WEEKEND! Sabrina Spellman is only half witch. Unlike the other witches, she craves a true, mortal summer vacation. When her aunts make her dream come true – with a side of house-sitting responsibility – Sabrina and Salem move into the beachside town of Chandler's Cove. Sabrina's got to hide her magic from her nosy mortal neighbors, but there's one new roommate who isn't making that easy: Vampirella! And she's not asking Sabrina for much…just all the powers of Hell! Yup, it seems Vampirella has a mammoth problem only a wielder of magic can solve! The odd couple of the 21st century bring the fun to the shore, and where they go, only trouble can follow! Brought to you by writer TINI "Spellbinder" HOWARD (Marian Heretic, Sicko, Sirens: Love Hurts), making her Dynamite Debut, with art by BILL "Magician's Assistant" GALVAN (Archie X Army of Darkness, Radioactive Man, Underdog), with covers by ERIC POWELL, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, Sebastian Piriz, and GALVAN! This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this title. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. $4.99 12/2/2026

MONSTERVISION FEATURING JOE BOB BRIGGS AND DARCY #1

(W) David Avallone (A) Edu Menna (CA) Dave Acosta

JOE BOB BRIGGS, the undisputed Master of the Drive-In, makes his Dynamite debut in his first-ever comic book series! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents Monster Vision! Join Joe Bob – joined by Darcy – on an outrageous deep-fried adventure as the pair go monster hunting in the true spirit of the Drive-In! Grab a Lone Star Beer (if you're of age!) and join the fun and thrills this December… Written by David Avallone (Elvira) and drawn by Edu Menna (Vampirella), issue #1 features covers by Kewber Baal (Vampirella, Elvira), Dave Acosta (Elvira), and Robert Hack (Archie, Doctor Who) ! Joe Bob Briggs is an American syndicated film critic, writer, actor, comic performer, and horror host. He is known for having hosted Joe Bob's Drive-in Theater on The Movie Channel from 1986 to 1996, the TNT series MonsterVision from 1996 to 2000, and The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs on Shudder beginning in 2018. In 2019, he was named the Rondo Hatton Classic Horror Awards' Monster Kid of the Year, and in 2023 was inducted into the Rondo Hatton Awards' Monster Kid Hall of Fame. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this title. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur.

$4.99 12/23/2026

VAMPIRELLA HELLIDAY SPECIAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Wagner Reis (CA) Cat Staggs

Vampirella's life is filled with chaos agents, aliens, vampires, alien vampires, interpersonal drama, interdimensional travel, and a thirst for both knowledge and blood. With that much on her plate, even Drakulon's favorite daughter is eventually going to need a little rest and relaxation – but just because Vampi decides to take a vacation doesn't mean the chaos that follows her is going to let her be…there are bloodthirsty beings even in beautiful Barcelona, and if Vampirella is going to get any peace, she's going to have to send them all to hell! This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this title. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. $5.99 12/9/2026

RED SONJA SOLSTICE SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Torunn Grønbekk (A) Edson (CA) Francesco Mattina

Join the She-Devil of Hyrkania in a solstice celebration that turns quite bloody, truth be told! Sonja, having come into some gold, is celebrating at a tavern. It is midwinter, and people everywhere are celebrating the holiday season – but the tranquility is shattered by a trip to a cursed village, with demons, slaughter and carnage in its wake! Red Sonja writer Torunn Grønbekk returns to the She-Devil, joined by artist Edson, along with covers artists Josephine Tomarchio, Francesco Mattina, and cosplay by Megan Random! $5.99 12/23/2026

WE BARE BEARS CHRISTMAS SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Ciro Cangialosi, Stefano Porcu, Carlo Lauro (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Merry Christmas from Grizzly, Panda, and Ice Bear! Tis the season for an oversized holiday special, with THREE all-new stories featuring the "Bear Stack" trio, who are still doing their best to blend in with human society, despite being…y'know, bears.

$5.99 12/16/2026

GARGOYLES WINTER SPECIAL 2026 #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Greg Weisman, Nate Cosby (A) George Kambadais (CA) Stephen Byrne

On the longest night of the year, in the darkest part of the night, a danger lurks out in the snow, waiting to strike. But a Gargoyle beast named Bronx, and his bull terrier friend Lance are going to stay up all night, and protect the ones they care about most. $5.99 12/9/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!