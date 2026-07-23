Posted in: Archie, Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: ducktales, Gargoyles, Supernatural, terminator, thundercats

Dynamite Official Full October 2026 Solicits With A Supernatural Split

Dynamite Entertainment's Full October 2026 Solicits with a Supernatural split, Terminator Vs Archie, Vampirella Vs Pathfinder/Darkstalkers

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment’s Official Full October 2026 Solicits launch ThunderCats #1 by Greg Pak and David Cousens.

Archie vs. The Terminator #1 brings John Connor to Riverdale, while Supernatural splits into Dean and Sam #1s.

Vampirella expands with Pathfinder/Vampirella: Blade of Darkness and Vampirella vs. Darkstalkers Special #1.

October 2026 solicits also include Firefly, Cheetara, Gargoyles, TaleSpin, Red Sonja, and major collections.

Dynamite Entertainment October 2026 Solicitations have dropped as Greg Pak and David Cousens launch a new ThunderCats #1, Archie vs. The Terminator brings the ultimate culture clash to Riverdale, the Winchester brothers split in Supernatural: Dean Winchester #1 and Sam Winchester #1, Vampirella dives into the Pathfinder universe, and the first-ever Vampirella vs. Darkstalkers special pits the her against Morrigan and the forces of the Makai.

As well as more Firefly, Cheetara, Space Ghost vs. The Herculoids, Gargoyles, and TaleSpin, along with Gargoyles: Demona, The Lion King, Disney Villains: Ursula, and The Muppets Noir collections…

THUNDERCATS #1

STORY: GREG PAK

ART: DAVID COUSENS

COVER A: MARK SPEARS

Superstar writer GREG PAK joins rising star artist DAVID COUSENS to present a stunning new chapter in the 'Cats history!

The THUNDERCATS face a strange, dangerous new life on their Earth, sharing the world with the SILVERHAWKS, a multitude of other societies, and the cat-hating MU'TANTS. This is a time for outreach and diplomacy…or it would be, if it weren't for a mysterious omen from the sky that unleashes a beast within team leader LION-O, transforming him into the deadly FERAL KING!

This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this title.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

ARCHIE VS. THE TERMINATOR #1

STORY: RORY MCCONVILLE

ART: STEVEN BUTLER & LILY BUTLER

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

The crossover no one saw coming is here! When a teenage John Connor enrolls at Riverdale High, Archie and the gang soon find themselves in the crosshairs of a Terminator!

This four-issue crossover event features covers by FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, ROBERT HACK, BJORN BARENDS, and BILL GALVAN!

This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this title.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

SUPERNATURAL: DEAN WINCHESTER #1

STORY: CHUCK BROWN

ART: RAPHA LOBOSCO

COVER A: MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

He's hurt. He's alone. It's Mardi Gras. The streets of New Orleans are crawling with creepiness, and the elder Winchester brother is determined to close a case his dad never could. To do so, he might have to murder a god.

This issue features a cover by Stephen Byrne that connects with a cover on SUPERNATURAL: SAM WINCHESTER #1!

This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

SUPERNATURAL: SAM WINCHESTER #1

STORY: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

ART: KENDALL GOODE

COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

After doing something to his brother that he can never take back, the younger Winchester brother finds himself drawn toward a mysterious farmhouse in the middle of nowhere…but what is it hiding?

This issue features a cover by Stephen Byrne that connects with a cover on SUPERNATURAL: DEAN WINCHESTER #1!

This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

PATHFINDER / VAMPIRELLA: BLADE OF DARKNESS #1

STORY: ERIK BURNHAM

ART: FEDERICO DALLOCCHIO

COVER A: STEVEN CUMMINGS

Welcome to Golarion! It's a world of swords and of sorcery. A place where adventurers tempt fate, monsters lurk in every shadow, and powerful beings seek ever more power. One of those beings, the vampire lord Zaloch, has performed a ritual to summon a being that will give vampires a new advantage against any who would try to destroy them – but to Zaloch's surprise, his ritual summons not a raging demon…but Vampirella. And then the monster hunters show up! There's chaos, dark magic, a life-and-death battle…and that's before we even mention legendary heroes Kyra and Merisiel! Roll the dice on a new adventure as Vampirella navigates her way through the world of PATHFINDER in this thrilling new four-issue miniseries.

This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 28, 2026

VAMPIRELLA VS. DARKSTALKERS SPECIAL #1

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: DRAX

COVER A: DRAX

UDON and Dynamite present the first-ever pairing of the videogame sensation Darkstalkers and the first lady of horror: Vampirella!

Vampirella, daughter of Lilith and hunter of the night, is on the trail of a soul-sucking succubus whose habits defy those of earthbound fiends. At the same time, Morrigan, princess of the demon realm of the Makai, has been shirking her royal duties and sneaking away to Earth to indulge in the delicious dreams and souls of humans.

The two women engage in a cat and mouse game across New York City, both aware of their own similarities as outsider monsters on Earth – all the while both of them are hunted by the notorious monster hunter, Baby Bonnie Hood.

$5.99 | 48 pages | October 7, 2026

BEN 10 CREATOR FILES #1

STORY: JOE CASEY & STEVEN T. SEAGLE

ART: ROBERT CAREY

COVER A: ROBERT CAREY

Go behind the scenes of the red-hot new BEN 10 comic book series! See what it takes to create an issue, from script to sketches to line art to the finished page. This behind-the-scenes one-shot features new interviews with the creative team about the future of the series and previously unseen artwork, along with an EXCLUSIVE FIRST LOOK at the next classic villain set to be reimagined in an upcoming storyline!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

FIREFLY #2

STORY: MARK RUSSELL

ART: LORENZO RE

COVER A: ROBERT QUINN

A deal to fence stolen goods goes wrong – as usual!

Against his better judgment, Mal has to make contact with an old acquaintance to fence some stolen goods. And no surprise – things go…less than smoothly.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 14, 2026

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #2

STORY: SALADIN AHMED

ART: ANDREA ARCARI

COVER A: ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

The tension is mounting in Cheetara's first-ever ongoing series!

Cheetara fights for survival in the jungle, alongside a deadly foe from her past. They don't trust one another, but they both want the same thing: To find the missing ancient scriptures from the Book of Omens, and discover the truth about the history of the THUNDERCATS…

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

SPACE GHOST VS. THE HERCULOIDS #2

STORY: DAVID PEPOSE

ART: JONATHAN LAU

COVER A: FRANCESCO MATTINA

As they desperately fight to buy time for the Federation's last-ditch containment plan, Space Ghost and the Twins learn firsthand just how dangerous Zandor and the Herculoids can be…in a no-holds-barred brawl across the city!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

GARGOYLES #3

STORY: GREG WEISMAN

ART: GERARDO GAMBONE

COVER A: MEGHAN HETRICK

The devious QUEEN MAB invades the dreams of people across the globe – including the GARGOYLES! Mab needs to gather up chaotic emotions in order to escape her mystical prison, but it's not going fast enough. She'll need the help of the master of nightmares…THE SCARECROW!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 14, 2026

TALESPIN #3

STORY: AMANDA DEIBERT

ART: CARLO LAURO

COVER A: CARLO LAURO

If Higher for Hire is going to win the big prize at the airshow, the team will need to up their game. Fortunately, Baloo has a brainstorm: Coax Skye Rider out of retirement to perform with his team. Unfortunately, Don Karnage hears how well team Higher for Hire is doing…and that means trouble!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

FIRE AND ICE: DARKWOLF #4

STORY: DAN PANOSIAN

ART: ANDREY LUNATIK

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

The hunt is over. The twins have been taken. Satara is in chains. The Eyes of Mitra await.

Kraft's forces believe the legendary Darkwolf is dead – buried beneath a shattered temple and consumed by fire and stone. They are wrong.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 14, 2026

FIRE AND ICE #5

STORY: BILL WILLINGHAM

ART: LEONARDO MANCO

COVER A: JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER

The war isn't going well for the kingdom of Firekeep and their allied forces of the south. One after another, cities are falling to the hordes of subhuman thralls unleashed by the Ice Realms.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 28, 2026

RED SONJA: SHE-DEVIL WITH A SWORD #6

STORY: RORY MCCONVILLE

ART: PABLO DE BONIS

COVER A: STUART SAYGER

A bold new series, continuing the Dynamite Debut of writer RORY MCCONVILLE and artist PABLO DE BONIS!

As things continue to fall out from the battle with Rising Sun, Red Sonja takes a moment and attends a wedding…unfortunately, the bride is somewhat less than human!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

VAMPIRELLA #7

STORY: CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

ART: DAVIS GOETTEN

COVER A: LUCIO PARRILLO

Vampirella must reluctantly team with the now-human Belial, who has been stripped of his demon powers, to stop the global threat of ACAMPIS, an undead power monger who has combined the powers of the Vampire Oracle and the demon Belial. His goal? To destroy Dracula and co-opt the vampire lord's vast global network of followers!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

GARGOYLES: DEMONA COLLECTIONS

STORY: GREG WEISMAN

ART: FRANK PAUR

COVER: JAE LEE

A THOUSAND YEARS OF ADVENTURE BEGINS HERE!

The long-awaited tale of Goliath's former love and sworn enemy of the Manhattan Clan gets underway in earnest with a return to the Dark Ages and the aftermath of the destruction of Castle Wyvern! Demona's fury set in motion a cycle of vengeance that will last for centuries – and may yet consume the entire world! Bereft of both clan and home after her betrayal. Leaving her to roam the world to find her place in it.

The year is 1093, and the now-immortal Demona has become a lonely and hunted creature.

Written by Gargoyles creator GREG WEISMAN and illustrated by acclaimed artist – and veteran of the original animated series – FRANK PAUR, creating a centuries-spanning saga. Collecting the entire five-issue miniseries!

TRADE PAPERBACK EDITION

FC | 144 pages | Fantasy | $19.99 | Teen | 10/21/26

HARDCOVER EDITION

FC | 144 pages | Fantasy | $24.99 | Teen | 10/21/26

THE LION KING VOL. 1: BRAVE LITTLE KING COLLECTIONS

STORY & ART: EDWIN GALMON

COVER: EDWIN GALMON

RESOLICIT

THE ONCE AND FUTURE KINGS!

Get ready to return to the sweeping plains of Africa for brand-new adventures starring Mufasa and Simba!

Written and illustrated by acclaimed talent EDWIN GALMON and set in the golden time before the rise of Scar, The Lion King follows the ruler of the Pride Lands and his young heir as they navigate the complex network of relationships that make up their kingdom — and learn firsthand how to defend it against the forces that threaten it both from the outside and from within.

The Lion King deepens the bond between father and son that lies at the heart of one of the greatest animated films ever made!

TRADE PAPERBACK EDITION

FC | 96 pages | Adventure | $15.99 | Teen | 10/7/26

HARDCOVER EDITION

FC | 96 pages | Adventure | $21.99 | Teen | 10/7/26

DISNEY VILLAINS: URSULA COLLECTIONS

STORY: SHERRI L. SMITH & MIRKA ANDOLFO

ART: GABRIELE BAGNOLI

COVER: JAE LEE

Years before she would meet a young mermaid named Ariel, the formidable Ursula presided over a vast underwater kingdom as one of the Seven Sea Witches. Along with Capricia, Scylla, Charybdis, Melusine, Tiamat, and Vodyanoy, together the septet ruled the world's oceans with impunity.

So when one of Ursula's royal sisters is suddenly found broken and stripped of all her powers, Ursula takes it as an attack upon their collective authority, and sets out to find and punish the culprit — knowing that, among all the denizens of the deep, only one would dare to challenge the Sea Witches' reign! Collecting the entire five-issue miniseries by writers SHERRI L. SMITH and MIRKA ANDOLFO and artist GABRIELE BAGNOLI!

TRADE PAPERBACK EDITION

FC | 128 pages | Adventure | $15.99 | Teen | 10/14/26

HARDCOVER EDITION

FC | 128 pages | Adventure | $22.99 | Teen | 10/14/26

THE MUPPETS NOIR COLLECTIONS

STORY & ART: ROGER LANGRIDGE

COVER: ROGER LANGRIDGE

It's time to cue the music, it's time to dim the lights! It's time to get things started as the Muppets return tonight!

The show is about to begin at the famous Muppet Theatre, and the regular pre-curtain chaos has the troupe's stalwart MC, Kermit the Frog, coming apart at the seams. In an attempt to de-stress, he settles down to read a few pages of a favorite old detective novel – only to get kayoed by an errant brick to the bean, leaving him laid out backstage as his co-stars try to coax him back to consciousness.

But unbeknownst to them, Kermit has taken up the hard-boiled mantle of his fictional hero to walk the darkened streets of Dreamland, righting wrongs and cracking cases under the concealing cover of night. Flip Minnow, P.I., has no time for song and dance — not if he's going to solve the baffling mystery of the Snoozing Sleuth!

Legendary cartooning talent and Muppets comics veteran ROGER LANGRIDGE bellies up to the drawing table once more for an all-new tale of crime and pun-ishment with THE MUPPETS NOIR!

TRADE PAPERBACK EDITION

FC | 96 pages | Adventure | $19.99 | Teen | 10/7/26

HARDCOVER EDITION

FC | 96 pages | Adventure | $24.99 | Teen | 10/7/26

VAMPIRELLA MASTERS: KURT BUSIEK COMPACT EDITION TPB

STORY: KURT BUSIEK & THOMAS SNIEGOSKI

ART: VARIOUS

COVER: MICHAEL WM. KALUTA

Vampirella enters the modern era courtesy of writer KURT BUSIEK – now available as a compact edition! From the classic 1991 classic miniseries "Morning In America" comes Vampirella's resurgence as she prepares to battle a new threat from the Cult of Chaos in the form of Nathan Shroud and the Unseelie Congress! This volume also collects short stories from the Vampirella Summer Nights Special from 1992 which chronicle some of the key players from "Morning In America," written once again by Kurt Busiek with art by top talents like Dave Cockrum, James Fry, and Richard Howell. These classic stories were originally black-and-white, but have been re-mastered and re-colored. Also included is "Vampirella: Dracula War," collecting issues #1-4 of Vampirella's 1993 series, written by Kurt Busiek with Thomas Sniegoski and art by Jim Balent and Louis Small Jr.

FC | 480 pages | Horror | $9.99 | 6" x 9" | Teen+ | 10/14/26

VAMPIRELLA ARCHIVES VOL. 8 TRADE PAPERBACK

STORY: VARIOUS

ART: VARIOUS

COVER: ENRICH TORRES

Vampirella, the alluring icon of horror comics, bids you welcome!

The raven-haired hostess guides you through over thirty classic tales of terror and suspense, reprinted from issues #50-56 of the celebrated 1970s Vampirella Magazine. Visionary creators including Jose Gonzalez, Howard Chaykin, and Richard Corben grace these pages with such spine-chilling tales as, "Rise of the Undead," "Bowser," "Call Me Pantha," "Dr. Wrighter's Asylum of Horror," and "The Headless Horseman."

FC | 328 pages | Horror | $34.99 | Teen+ | 10/14/26

DYNAMITE DISPATCHES #17

Soliciting Dynamite items on sale in January!

Tell your retailer you want a copy of DYNAMITE DISPATCHES every month!

FC | 48 pages | Catalog | PI | Teen | 10/28/26

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