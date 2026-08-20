Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: barbarella, Ben 10, red sonja, robin hood

Dynamite Official November 2026 Full Solicits With Disney's Robin Hood

Dynamite Official November 2026 Full Solicits include the launch of Disney's Robin Hood #1 by Nate Cosby, Greg Weisman and Alessandro Ranaldi

Article Summary Dynamite November 2026 solicits are led by Disney's Robin Hood #1 from Nate Cosby, Greg Weisman, and Alessandro Ranaldi.

Disney's Robin Hood #1 reimagines Sherwood Forest with animal kingdom legends and a mystery tied to Prince John's castle.

New launches also include Red Sonja / Barbarella #1 and Vampirella: Paradise #1, expanding Dynamite's November lineup.

Returning books include ThunderCats, ThunderCats: Cheetara, Ben 10, Archie vs. The Terminator, and Supernatural.

Dynamite Entertainment's November 2026 solicits and solicitations, with all-new Disney Robin Hood #1, a whimsical animal-kingdom reimagining from Eisner-nominated writer Nate Cosby, Greg Weisman, and Alessandro Ranaldi. The long-awaited Red Sonja / Barbarella #1 collides sword-and-sorcery with sci-fi under Homero Rios and Diego Yapur, while Thomas Sniegoski and Edu Menna launch Vampirella: Paradise #1, continuing Vampirella's epic post-Armageddon journey. Returning series see Greg Pak and David Cousens on ThunderCats #2, Saladin Ahmed and Andrea Arcari on ThunderCats: Cheetara #3, Joe Casey's return to Ben 10 #6, and Christopher Priest's special manga-style Vampirella #8. Additional highlights include the ongoing Archie vs. The Terminator, dual Supernatural solo titles, and the collected Ben 10 Vol. 1, plus a signed Harley Quinn x Elvira hardcover from Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti. Images when I can get them up…

ROBIN HOOD #1

(W) Nate Cosby, Greg Weisman (A) Alessandro Ranaldi

Covers: Joshua Middleton, David Nakayama, David Aja, Phil Hester, Nathan Szerdy

Y'know, there's been a heap of legends and tall tales about Robin Hood. All different, too. Well, the folks of the animal kingdom have their own version. It's the story of what REALLY happened in Sherwood Forest. In this first chapter of never-told-but-completely-true stories of the world's most famous archer, ol' Robin Hood gets himself in a heap of trouble by breakin' into mean ol' Prince John's castle every day for a week…but nobody can figure out what Robin's been stealin'. And when Prince John finds out what's missin'…wooooooooo boy. 32 Pages • On Sale November 11, 2026 • $4.99

RED SONJA / BARBARELLA #1

(W) Homero Rios (A) Diego Yapur

Covers: Joseph Michael Linsner, Collette Turner, Diego Yapur

Two legendary heroines. Two impossible worlds. One mystery that should never have crossed between them. Barbarella is sent after an Obsidian Mirror tied to her mysterious past – an object that may hold the key to a life she barely remembers. Far away, under a blood-red sky, Red Sonja rides into danger to rescue an Oracle whose fate seems already written in violence and prophecy. Neither woman knows the other exists. Neither understands the force pulling them closer. But when science fiction collides with sword-and-sorcery, Barbarella and Red Sonja are drawn toward a strange new threat where memory, destiny, desire, and survival all carry a price. 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

VAMPIRELLA: PARADISE #1

(W) Thomas Sniegoski (A) Edu Menna

Covers: Francesco Mattina, Joseph Michael Linsner, Josephine Tomarchio, Lauren Delorean

Dynamite takes Vampirella to… Paradise! She's been to hell and back and now, legendary writer Tom Sniegoski continues his epic tales of Vampirella with this all-new series! At the end of Vampirella: Armageddon, the Almighty God bestowed upon Vampirella a wondrous gift, but this new world she finds herself in is corrupted by The Mad God of Chaos and the Blood Red Queen of Hearts. While living a dreamlike existence in paradise, Vampirella will unfold the darkness and be called to battle once more! 32 Pages • On Sale November 18, 2026 • $4.99

ARCHIE VS. THE TERMINATOR #2

(W) Rory McConville (A) Bill Galvan

Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Bjorn Barends, Robert Hack, Bill Galvan

The cross-over no one saw coming is here! When a teenage John Connor enrolls at Riverdale High, Archie and the gang soon find themselves in the crosshairs of a Terminator! As the chaos unfolds across Riverdale, Archie and the gang are forced to help John evade the Terminator that's hunting them across town. 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

SUPERNATURAL: DEAN WINCHESTER #2

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Rapha Lobosco

Covers: Marguerite Sauvage, Keyla Valerio, Drew Moss

Dean teams up with the mysterious FLORIDA MAN to hunt down something even more mysterious: THE SHADOW MAN, a horrifying entity who will kill thousands if Dean can't figure out how to stop it from jumping from body to body! 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

SUPERNATURAL: SAM WINCHESTER #2

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Kendall Goode

Covers: Paulina Ganucheau, Kendall Goode, Drew Moss

Welcome to the middle of West Virginia, in a town where nothing is hi-tech. There's a cemetery, a bar, a diner, a motel, houses, a trailer park…and Sam Winchester, with a baseball bat, alone against THE MURDEROUS MOTHMAN. 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

THUNDERCATS #2

(W) Greg Pak (A) David Cousens

Covers: John Amor, David Cousens, Daniele Cellini, Stephen Byrne, Seth Damoose

THE FERAL KING IS ON THE LOOSE! The ThunderCats give chase, desperate to stop the uncontrollable Lion-O from harming innocents on Third Earth, or himself! And what is the awful truth behind his SAVAGE transformation!? 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

BEN 10 #6

(W) Joe Casey (A) Robert Carey

Covers: Robert Carey, Duncan Rouleau, Dustin Nguyen, Sebastian Piriz, Eric Canete

Ben 10 is back as the adventure of a lifetime continues! Grandpa Max is forced to put Ben and his Omnitrix to the ultimate test. But the results are catastrophic, bringing Ben face to face – for the very first time – with an all-new take on a classic villain! 32 Pages • On Sale November 4, 2026 • $4.99

PATHFINDER / VAMPIRELLA: BLADE OF DARKNESS #2

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Federico Dallocchio

Covers: Steven Cummings, Andrew Huerta, Wayne Reynolds

Vampirella has come to Golarion – and she has no idea how it happened, or how to get home. Fortunately, she's met two local adventurers – Kyra and Merisiel – who are willing to help her find her way…but unfortunately, Vampi's also attracted the attention of a dark god who leaves her with a cursed gift that could change the course of the world. 32 Pages • On Sale November 25, 2026 • $4.99

THUNDERCATS: CHEETARA #3

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Andrea Arcari

Covers: Alessandro Miracolo, John Amor, Pasquale Qualano, Vincenzo Federici

Sworn enemies Cheetara and Bay set aside their differences (for now) as they follow a galaxy-spanning trail of mysterious arcane clues about the origins of The Sixth Sense. What they find will forever change Cheet

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