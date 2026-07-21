Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Grumpy Cat, Punch The Monkey

Dynamite To Publish Official Punch The Monkey Book For Kids

Dynamite Entertainment to publish an official Punch The Monkey book for kids

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment is publishing the official Punch The Monkey kids book, Punch: Is That My Best Friend?

CEO Nick Barrucci calls Punch The Monkey a heartwarming favorite and says he would buy the book himself.

Written by Annie Auerbach with art by Walter Carzon, the story follows Punch searching the zoo for his toy friend.

Punch The Monkey readers can lift flaps on every spread and meet zoo animals like capybaras, lions, and red pandas.

Nick Barrucci, CEO and owner of Dynamite Entertainment, tells us "I've loved the story of Punch the Monkey since practically day one and am incredibly excited to bring this heartwarming tale to kids around the world. This book is so awesome about this adorable monkey that if we were not publishing it, I would be first in line to buy it!"

Now I only know of Punch The Monkey from John Stewart on The Daily Show. But I get that he is big… and I also remember when, courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment, I got to meet Grumpy Cat at New York Comic-Con.

It's one of those things… "Dynamite Entertainment's juvenile imprint, Dynamite Kids, is excited to announce an adorable book starring the viral sensation of 2026, Punch the Monkey. This heartwarming tale is perfect for the earliest readers and features gorgeous artwork and fun, interactive features. Punch: Is That My Best Friend? is written by Annie Auerbach and illustrated by Walter Carzon."

"The duo have crafted an adventure for the cute little monkey, who explores the zoo in search of his best friend — the signature cuddly-toy orangutan. Where could it be? Every time the young monkey spots something orange, he thinks it may be his comforting companion. But is that an orangutan, or something different? With interactable flaps on every spread of the book, readers get to find out alongside him! Other beloved zoo animals featured in the book include red pandas, elephants, capybaras, lions, and more! Punch: Is That My Best Friend? joins a continually growing line from Dynamite Kids, which includes both original creations as well as top licenses for young fans, including Nickelodeon's PAW Patrol, Blue's Clues & You, and more."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!