Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite | Tagged: ai, coverwatch

Dynamite Will Reject Suspected A.I. Retailer Exclusive Cover Variants

Dynamite Entertainment will reject suspected A.I. retailer exclusive cover variants from their comics

Article Summary Dynamite Entertainment says suspected A.I. retailer exclusive cover variants will be reviewed and rejected if confirmed.

The policy applies to upcoming exclusives across titles like Vampirella, Red Sonja / Barbarella, Ben 10, and more.

Retailer exclusive cover variants are store-specific alternate covers, often with minimum orders, premiums, and scarcity.

As A.I. retailer exclusive cover variants spread, Dynamite draws a line to protect comic cover art and collectors.

Dynamite Entertainment is offering a batch of upcoming comic books to comic book stores as retailer exclusive variant covers, including Vampirella: Paradise #1, Red Sonja / Barbarella #1, Ben 10 #6, as well as more Thundercats, Archie Vs Terminator, Supernatural, Pathfinder, Space Ghost vs The Herculoids,,Red Sonja, Vampirella heading towards #700, and more. They will also have exclusive variants on their Disney titles with a slightly different deal. But in their e-mail, Dynamite Entertainment wants to make something very clear. "Covers suspected of being A.I. will be reviewed, discussed, and if confirmed to be A.I., rejected."

Retailer-exclusive variant covers are alternate-cover editions of a comic book produced specifically for one shop, or a small group of shops, a comic convention or a creator's own studio, rather than being available through general distribution. The interior story is identical to the regular edition; only the cover art changes. Vendors typically commission or select the art, get publisher approval, and commit to a minimum print run. They pay the usual wholesale price plus the artist's fee, but commit to hundreds or thousands of copies. These covers often include trade dress and virgin versions, as well as foils or other treatments and frequently carry the store's name or logo.

The first proper example of this was Godzilla from IDW Publishing in 2011. Currently, there is an entire industry around the Absolute Batman retailer-exclusive variant covers, often going for three figures per issue, and Exquisite Corpses from Tiny Onion/Image Comics has started to hit those levels recently, too.

As a result, shops get unique products they can sell at a premium, collectors get distinctive art from popular artists not available everywhere, print runs are relatively small compared with regular covers, creating scarcity, and they can really add to the bottom line of whether or not a comic book makes a profit for the publisher or not. But A.I. retailer exclusive variant cover art? For Dynamite Entertainment as well as others, that's a step too far.

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