Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Aladdin, angel, buffy, coverwatch, firefly, lion king, Lorenzo Re, sdcc, talespin

Dynamite's Retailer Exclusive Variant T&Cs Less Stringent Than DC

Dynamite Entertainment's Retailer Exclusive Cover Variant Terms and Conditions, a little less stringent than DC Comics

Article Summary Dynamite retailer exclusive variant terms are less stringent than DC’s, with a 1,000-copy minimum on select offers.

Dynamite allows more flexibility on exclusive cover artists, but requires established pros due to approvals.

Dynamite will review suspected A.I. cover art and reject exclusives if artwork is confirmed as A.I.-generated.

September and October Dynamite exclusive variants include Firefly, Buffy, Angel, Gargoyles, Aladdin and more.

As DC Comics updates its retailer exclusive variant cover terms and conditions, after the impact of Absolute Batman, Dynamite Entertainment – which has its own Absolute Batman variants through Dynamic Forces – is letting retailers know upcoming exclusive variant cover opportunities coming for September's already solicited titles, and October ones to come… with Firefly, Buffy The Vampire Slayer, Angel, Gargoyles, Aladdin and The Lion King.

And as DC Comics increases its minimum orders for retailer-exclusive variant covers, Dynamite stated that the offers below have a 1000-copy minimum order, rather than the usual minimum. They also allow more laxity over artists that retailers want on their orders, but that "due to approvals, all artists must be established professionals working in the comics and illustration industry". Not your mate, or the clerk who fancies drawing a Firefly cover. Oh, and covers suspected of being A.I. will be reviewed, discussed, and, if confirmed to be A.I., rejected. These exclusives are being solicited in advance due to longer approval timelines. Also, if you will be at San Diego Comic-Con selling any previous Dynamite exclusives, Dynamite is happy to run social media posts promoting them.

FIREFLY #2

Writer: Mark Russell, Artist: Lorenzo Re, Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock

Confirmation: August 3, Art Deadline: August 14. In Stores: October 14

Writer: Mark Russell, Artist: Lorenzo Re, Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock Confirmation: August 3, Art Deadline: August 14. In Stores: October 14 ANGEL #2

Writer: Kelly Thompson. Artist: Giulia Giacomino – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock

Confirmation: July 13. Art Deadline: July 17. In Stores: September 9

Writer: Kelly Thompson. Artist: Giulia Giacomino – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock Confirmation: July 13. Art Deadline: July 17. In Stores: September 9 BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER #3

Writer: Kelly Thompson. Artist: Stephen Byrne – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock

Confirmation: July 13. Art Deadline: July 24. In Stores: September 23

Writer: Kelly Thompson. Artist: Stephen Byrne – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock Confirmation: July 13. Art Deadline: July 24. In Stores: September 23 GARGOYLES #3

Writer: Greg Weisman. Artist: Gerardo Gambone – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock

Confirmation: August 3. Art Deadline: August 14. In Stores: October 14

Writer: Greg Weisman. Artist: Gerardo Gambone – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock Confirmation: August 3. Art Deadline: August 14. In Stores: October 14 TALESPIN #3

Writer: Amanda Deibert. Artist: Carlo Lauro – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock

Confirmation: August 10. Art Deadline: August 21. In Stores: October 21

Writer: Amanda Deibert. Artist: Carlo Lauro – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock Confirmation: August 10. Art Deadline: August 21. In Stores: October 21 ALADDIN #4

Writer: James III, Artist: Agnese Eterno – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock

Confirmation: July 20, Art Deadline: July 31, In Stores: September 30

Writer: James III, Artist: Agnese Eterno – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock Confirmation: July 20, Art Deadline: July 31, In Stores: September 30 THE LION KING #8

Writer/Artist: Edwin Galmon – Full Color, 32 pages, $4.99 Cardstock

Confirmation: July 13, Art Deadline: July 24, In Stores: September 23

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