Earth Prime: Batwoman #1 Preview: Ouroboros Strikes Again

Read a preview of Earth Prime: Batwoman #1, a comic based on a TV show based on a comic. Yes, the comics industry ouroboros strikes again!

Check out the preview below.

EARTH PRIME: BATWOMAN #1

DC Comics

0222DC037

0222DC038 – Earth Prime: Batwoman #1 Photo Cover – $6.99

(W) Natalie Abrams, Kelly Larson, Camrus Johnson (A) Clayton Henry (CA) Kim Jacinto

Spinning out of the hit CW shows, Earth-Prime continues the adventures of your favorite heroes from the small screen. While each issue focuses on a different Arrowverse series, a threat lurks in the background, out to finally bring these heroes to their knees! Ever since the tech that created many of Batman's rogues hit the streets, Ryan Wilder has been running herself ragged trying to contain the new villains popping up around Gotham City. But when Clayface's mud binds itself to a local high schooler, Batwoman will need help from an unexpected source in order to contain this muddy foe! Also, follow how Luke Fox balances his life as a superhero and a boyfriend!

In Shops: 4/5/2022

SRP: $5.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.