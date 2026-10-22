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EC Comics' Tortured Hearts 2 For Valentine's Day 2027

EC Comics' Tortured Hearts 2 with Michael W. Conrad, Melissa Flores, Sarah Gailey, Malachi Ward, Jenna Cha, Ryan Kelly, and Sami Kivelä

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Oni Press is publishing a second volume of its EC Comics Valentine's Day horror anthology. Tortured Hearts 2 #1 is a 56-page one-shot scheduled for the end of January. The book continues the format of the first Tortured Hearts, which shipped in February 2026 and collected short horror stories built around romance, obsession, and violence. Writers include Michael W. Conrad, Melissa Flores, Sarah Gailey, and Malachi Ward and artists Jenna Cha, Ryan Kelly, and Sami Kivelä. The first volume featured contributions from Jordie Bellaire, Ann Nocenti, Tini Howard, and others, along with a restored classic EC story; the new announcement does not specify whether a similar reprint will be included.

"our next tenderly terrifying tome of romance gone dangerously awry hitting store shelves everywhere in January!! Just a few weeks before Valentine's Day, the infectiously infamous EC Comics is putting it all out there with our latest 56-page, splatter de spectacular celebrating heart- ripping, artery-spurting tales that'll really get your blood pumping! New relationship got you down? Marital woes weighing too heavy? Here's some free advice: Sometimes you just need to cut things off—so better start hacking, heh heh! "Join us as we officiate this year's crop of tenderly terrifying tales with a robust cast of hopelessly deranged romantics left waiting at the altar. We demand justice for the jilted! Get ready to be lovelorn, lonely, and lusting for blood as we grab St. Cupid's arrow and start twisting in EC's most frantic collection of sinful symphonies yet! Accept your most volatile valentine of all time "

Covers by Dustin Weaver, Reiko Murakami, Shawn McManus (EC Homage variant), a black-and-white artist edition of Weaver's cover, and an archive edition variant by Patricia Martín. Oni has been publishing new material under the EC Comics banner since reviving the line, with previous one-shots and series drawing on the style of the original 1950s publisher. Tortured Hearts 2 #1 will be out on the 27th of January, 2027, for $8.99.

EC TORTURED HEARTS 2 #1 (ONE-SHOT)
WRITTEN BY MICHAEL W. CONRAD, MELISSA FLORES, SARAH GAILEY & MALACHI WARD
ART BY JENNA CHA, RYAN KELLY, & MORE
COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER
COVER B BY REIKO MURAKAMI
EC HOMAGE VARIANT (1:10) BY SHAWN McMANUS
B&W ARTIST EDITION VARIANT (1:20) BY DUSTIN WEAVER
ARCHIVE EDITION VARIANT (1:50) BY PATRICIA MARTÍN
ON SALE JANUARY 27, 2027 | $8.99 | 56 PAGES | FC

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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