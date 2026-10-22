EC Comics' Tortured Hearts 2 For Valentine's Day 2027

"our next tenderly terrifying tome of romance gone dangerously awry hitting store shelves everywhere in January!! Just a few weeks before Valentine's Day, the infectiously infamous EC Comics is putting it all out there with our latest 56-page, splatter de spectacular celebrating heart- ripping, artery-spurting tales that'll really get your blood pumping! New relationship got you down? Marital woes weighing too heavy? Here's some free advice: Sometimes you just need to cut things off—so better start hacking, heh heh! "Join us as we officiate this year's crop of tenderly terrifying tales with a robust cast of hopelessly deranged romantics left waiting at the altar. We demand justice for the jilted! Get ready to be lovelorn, lonely, and lusting for blood as we grab St. Cupid's arrow and start twisting in EC's most frantic collection of sinful symphonies yet! Accept your most volatile valentine of all time "