Edge of the Spider-Verse #5 Preview: Spider Bite

Kraven reverses the traditional Spider-Man origin when he bites the Spider-Back to become Spider-Hunter in this preview of Edge of the Spider-Verse #5. Check out the preview below.

Edge of the Spider-Verse #5

by Dan Slott & Marvel Various & Bob McLeod, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

Three brand new Spiders get their start here! WEB-WEAVER: A not-so-mild mannered fashion designer at Van Dyne gets spider-powers and shows us a very different kind of Spider-Slayer. HUNTER-SPIDER: Imagine a world where Sergei Kravinoff got Spider-Powers. You are not ready for the most hardcore Spider yet! Both of these and Phil Lord & Christopher Miller, the filmmakers behind the Spider-Verse movies, create a new Spider just in time for the END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Oct 05, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620399400511

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620399400519 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 5 LOPEZ SPOILER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620399400521 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 5 ANKA DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620399400531 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 5 ANKA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620399400541 – EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE 5 BAGLEY DESIGN VARIANT – $4.99 US

