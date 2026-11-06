Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Coliseum, midtown, Now Of Never, summit, Things From Another world, third eye

Eight Comic Book Stores Have Recently Closed, But Sixteen Have Opened

Eight comic book stores have recently closed, but sixteen comic shops have opened

Article Summary 8 comic shops close across the US, from 43-year institutions to major chains like Things From Another World.

16 comic book stores open or relaunch, with new indies, successor shops, and expanding regional chains.

Athens, Milwaukie, Fort Worth, Maryland, San Francisco and more gain fresh comic shop hubs for fans.

Renovations and expansions at Midtown Comics, Now Or Never, and Akira show comic retail still growing.

Comic book retail has seen a steady churn of closures and openings over recent months, with longstanding chains winding down and new independent shops filling the gaps. Earlier this year, I ran a round-up of comic book stores closing, opening or being turned into chicken shops. Here are a few more developments over the past eight months. I should do this more often. We begin with two stores both closing on the same day, the 31st of July, both after 43 years.

Books Galore in Erie, Pennsylvania , founded by Duane Wallin and later run by his son James Wallin , was the main source for new weekly comics in the area. Following James Wallin's death, his children decided to shut the Peach Street location. The final day, the 31st of July, included a customer appreciation event with discounts, refreshments and a memory wall. Former manager Cole Schenley later moved to Werner Books, which absorbed the comics inventory, files and many of the customers

, founded by and later run by his son , was the main source for new weekly comics in the area. Following James Wallin's death, his children decided to shut the Peach Street location. The final day, the 31st of July, included a customer appreciation event with discounts, refreshments and a memory wall. Former manager Cole Schenley later moved to Werner Books, which absorbed the comics inventory, files and many of the customers The Outer Limits in Waltham, Massachusetts , closed on the last day of July after 43 years . Owner Steve Higgins announced the retirement in January, saying business had been strong but it was time to spend more time with family, travel and watch television. The store on Moody Street, named after the 1960s sci-fi series, carried a large selection of gold and silver age comics plus modern books, toys and pop-culture items. Higgins planned to continue selling on eBay and at occasional conventions. Some reports later indicated the location might continue under new ownership.

. Owner Steve Higgins announced the retirement in January, saying business had been strong but it was time to spend more time with family, travel and watch television. The store on Moody Street, named after the 1960s sci-fi series, carried a large selection of gold and silver age comics plus modern books, toys and pop-culture items. Higgins planned to continue selling on eBay and at occasional conventions. Some reports later indicated the location might continue under new ownership. Dark Horse Comics closed its remaining Thin gs From Another World stores after 46 years. The two Oregon locations in Milwaukie and Beaverton shut at the end of June, with the flagship at Universal CityWalk in California at the end of September. The company stated, "This was not an easy decision, and we do not take lightly the impact it has on the people directly affected." The chain had its roots in founder Mike Richardson 's original Pegasus Books, and the e-commerce site had already gone offline in April 2025 as part of broader restructuring under Fellowship Entertainment. I reported the announcement at the time.

stores after 46 years. The two Oregon locations in Milwaukie and Beaverton shut at the end of June, with the flagship at Universal CityWalk in California at the end of September. The company stated, "This was not an easy decision, and we do not take lightly the impact it has on the people directly affected." The chain had its roots in founder 's original Pegasus Books, and the e-commerce site had already gone offline in April 2025 as part of broader restructuring under Fellowship Entertainment. I reported the announcement at the time. Torpedo Comics in Las Vegas, owned by John Dolmayan of System Down, closed after nearly a decade. A sign on the door read, "Thank you to the Las Vegas community for supporting us for the last 9 years!" The brand continues online and through live sales, focusing on Golden and Silver Age back issues. Dolmayan had started selling comics by mail and at conventions in the early 1990s, later acquired a warehouse, and opened the first Torpedo store in 2003 before the 2017 Vegas location. The shop specialised in Golden and Silver Age back issues and had been described as one of the largest collectables retailers in Nevada. It continues online at torpedocomics.com, on eBay and via Whatnot. Dolmayan had previously said modern comic shops risked becoming "glorified gaming stores."

of System Down, closed after nearly a decade. A sign on the door read, "Thank you to the Las Vegas community for supporting us for the last 9 years!" The brand continues online and through live sales, focusing on Golden and Silver Age back issues. Dolmayan had started selling comics by mail and at conventions in the early 1990s, later acquired a warehouse, and opened the first Torpedo store in 2003 before the 2017 Vegas location. The shop specialised in Golden and Silver Age back issues and had been described as one of the largest collectables retailers in Nevada. It continues online at torpedocomics.com, on eBay and via Whatnot. Dolmayan had previously said modern comic shops risked becoming "glorified gaming stores." Bizarro-Wuxtry in Athens, Georgia, announced in June that it was losing its longtime second-floor space in the Shackleford building after 35 years. Opened in 1991 as a subsidiary of Wuxtry Records downstairs, the store posted that it was looking to liquidate inventory. Manager Devlin Thompson said the new building owners wanted them out for renovations and to convert the building into luxury student housing.

announced in June that it was losing its longtime second-floor space in the Shackleford building after 35 years. Opened in 1991 as a subsidiary of Wuxtry Records downstairs, the store posted that it was looking to liquidate inventory. Manager Devlin Thompson said the new building owners wanted them out for renovations and to convert the building into luxury student housing. Hot Comics and Collectibles of Minneapolis, Minnesota announced it would close at the end of the year (final day 31 December). Its other Twin Cities locations in Richfield and Jordan remain open, with pull files transferring to Richfield. Closing sales started in mid-November.

But then there are the shops that opened or are opening, some from the bones of those closing above…

And also those that are expanding and renovating…

Midtown Comics' Downtown New York store is holding a grand re-opening after months of renovations that double the floor space. The store had been closed for the work; the company posted that the same Midtown experience would return with more room for comics and collectibles.

after months of renovations that double the floor space. The store had been closed for the work; the company posted that the same Midtown experience would return with more room for comics and collectibles. Now Or Never Comics in San Diego is expanding into the neighbouring unit, nearly doubling in size. The store plans to move storage in-house, expand new comics, back issues, trades and toys, and add event space. Work was expected to finish by early December to coincide with an anniversary party.

is expanding into the neighbouring unit, nearly doubling in size. The store plans to move storage in-house, expand new comics, back issues, trades and toys, and add event space. Work was expected to finish by early December to coincide with an anniversary party. Akira Comics of Madrid, Spain, the two-time Eisner Award-winning store has been undergoing a major expansion for most of 2026, aiming to become the largest comic and fantasy bookstore in Europe (growing from ~1,080 m² to more than 1,500 m² across two floors, with a big new "Neo-Tokyo" manga section). Works were wrapping up in November; the lower floor was temporarily closed for the final phase.

If your comic book shop is opening, closing, moving, growing, shrinking or becoming a chicken shop, do let me know… these things should be noted.

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