Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Agent, Eliana Albertini, graphic novel, Lana Del Rey, romeo and juliet, ultraviolence, william shakespeare, ya

Eliana Albertini Sells Star-Narrated Romeo & Juliet Graphic Novel

Eliana Albertini's Romeo and Juliet: Lovers Under A Nasty Star YA graphic novel adaptation by way of Lana Del Rey's Ultraviolence

Article Summary Eliana Albertini sells Romeo and Juliet: Lovers Under A Nasty Star, a YA graphic novel narrated by the play’s star.

Union Square Kids acquired world English rights, with Spanish and Polish deals set ahead of summer 2027 publication.

Translated by Alice Amico, Eliana Albertini’s adaptation gives Shakespeare a tragicomic spin with Lana Del Rey echoes.

Eliana Albertini, a Premio Boscarato-winning Italian cartoonist, brings sharp insight on love, youth, and adulthood.

Eliana Albertini's Romeo and Juliet: Lovers Under A Nasty Star is a YA graphic novel adaptation of Shakespeare's play narrated by the star of the "star-crossed lovers" line itself. Translated into English by Alice Amico, Emily Duffy at Union Square Kids has acquired world English rights, Ediciones Salamandra has the Spanish rights, and Los Kraba has the Polish rights. Publication is planned for summer 2027. Eliana Albertini's agent, Alessandra Sternfeld at Am-Book, negotiated the deals.

Eliana Albertini tells us, "It was a real privilege to work with William Shakespeare on this adaptation, even though it wasn't easy to explain to him the cultural importance of Lana Del Rey's Ultraviolence, which makes a small appearance in these pages. This book doesn't try to imitate or explain Shakespeare's work. Instead, it's a tragicomic take on Romeo & Juliet that follows the original story while also exploring the weaknesses and contradictions of modern relationships, from teenage love to adults who may never have completely grown out of their teenage years."

Eliana Albertini is an Italian cartoonist born in 1992 in Polesine and trained at the Accademia di Belle Arti in Bologna. She won Napoli Comicon's Nuove Strade prize as an emerging talent and the 2022 Premio Boscarato as best Italian artist for Anche le cose hanno bisogno from Rizzoli Lizard. Other books include Malibu from BeccoGiallo, the provincial mosaic that put her on the map, La vita della mia ex per come la immagino io with Gero Arnone from Minimum Fax and Tutto sotto controllo from Rizzoli Lizard, about a thirty-year-old who drops the performance of having her life together.

Union Square Kids, the children's arm of Union Square & Co. (the rebranded Sterling list now under Hachette), has been building a graphic-novel shelf with titles such as Hamish Steele's DeadEndia, Taylor Robin's Hunger's Bite, and, more recently, middle-grade series such as Edgetown News.

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