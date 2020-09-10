Emily Riesbeck and NJ Barna Auction The Pirate And The Porcelain Girl

Publisher's Lunch has announced that Emily Riesbeck of It's Your Funeral, Last Gasp and Mountain, and NJ Barna have a new graphic novel project, The Pirate And The Porcelain Girl, bought at auction by Amanda Ramirez at Simon & Schuster Children's, to be published in the autumn of 2022.

The Pirate And The Porcelain Girl, in which a girl, cursed with porcelain skin and on the run from a zealous knight, has to put her trust in a disgraced pirate captain to reunite her with her ex-girlfriend in a faraway city; together, they bicker across the high seas, dodge nefarious obstacles, and accidentally fall in love.

On Twitter, Riesbeck added;

My next book got announced last night! @NeonJawbone and I cannot wait to bring you our swashbuckling fantasy romance! We've got:

butch orc pirates

magic and divine intervention

terrifying and beautiful villain

messy relationship drama

action on the high seas! and more!

NJ Barna also added on Twitter, "IM GONNA BE DRAWING A BOOK YALL AND ITS GOING TO BE AMAZING. Yelling aside this has been in the works for a hot minute and everyone on this team has been a JOY to work with so far!! I'm so so SO excited."

The creators were represented by Claire Draper at The Bent Agency. Last year she also wrote about what it took to get an agent in the first place.

I sent out my first queries March 10, 2019. Signed an agent November 19, 2019. I sent out a total of 54 queries. 2 of those were re-queries. I got 25 "nos" and got ghosted 16 times. 10 queries resulted in a request for a manuscript. In the end, I got 2 offers. I'm going to gloss over getting the book ready for the agent search, but i'll say this: I had a full and complete manuscript of The Pirate and the Porcelain Girl, a complete creative team, and five (later, fifteen) sample pages, a cover, and a pitch packet.

It's a worthwhile account – mush to learn from.