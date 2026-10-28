Posted in: Batman, Comic Spoilers, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Batman #25, catwoman, lone wolf and cub, nick dragotta, scott snyder

End To The Lone Wolf? Absolute Batman #25 Final Page (Spoilers)

End To The Lone Wolf, What About Cub? Absolute Batman #25 Final Page (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Batman #25 Final Page Spoilers tease the oversized end of Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s first 25-issue cycle.

Bruce Wayne finally faces Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, as issue #25 delivers a reckoning after Scarecrow and Tim’s fate.

Snyder says Absolute Batman #25 marks a status quo break, with a divisive shift that changes Bruce’s path going forward.

The final page challenges Batman’s lone wolf myth, hinting it may have upended Bruce’s world.

On the Casually Comics podcast with Sasha, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder says the first two years of Absolute Batman had been building to Absolute Batman #25, out today, the oversized closer of the book's first cycle, and the first time this Bruce Wayne goes head-to-head with Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joke, in his baby suit.

"There's no big spoiler because it's on the cover, but it pits him against the Joker for the first time. And a lot of really surprising stuff happens in that" said Scott Snyder. He also flagged the issue as the last major self-doubt beat for this Batman, at least for a while. After Scarecrow's psychological siege in Absolute Batman #24, the Robins in play, Tim framed as dead, Clayface in the mix, fear as a weapon of unreality rather than just toxin, and Absolute Batman #25 is the reckoning.

That double hit is why he is calling Absolute Batman #25 the finale of "this first cycle of stories" as much as the end of one arc. Snyder and Nick Dragotta are treating the anniversary number as a status quo break; the pieces already on the board stay, but the energy of the series changes after it. And he is not promising everyone will like the turn. "It definitely might be divisive. That's the way we've operated… we're just trying to make it a story that we love that you really can't do in the main line, where you'd be like, how are they letting them get away with this stuff."

Divisive? Well, it may come down to Bruce Wayne being alone, the focus of the Lone Wolf idea. "Bruce's experiences make him so alone," Scott Snyder said. "Part of the fantasy and the mythology around him is that there can only be one of him. You're a billionaire, and this horrible thing happens to you, and you alone have the resources to become this thing that nobody else could do, because no one else has a cave and a butler." The gothic bedroom, the tower, the fairy-tale specialness: "You love him because only one person on Earth could be Batman, and that's Bruce Wayne, the billionaire." And that is being challenged in the Absolute Universe, courtesy of Selina Kyle, the Absolute Catwoman…

Lone Wolf and Cub. Who's the daddy? Presumably Bruce, what if it's Jack Grimm, or maybe someone else entirely? We're going to have a long wait until February 2027 find out… will it be timed for Valentine's Day? Absolute Batman #25 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today by DC Comics. Odds are there will be plenty of copies (and plenty of covers) around to choose from.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman?

$5.99 10/28/2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!