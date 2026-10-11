Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dinobots, newlitg
Energon Universe Gets Dinobots In The Daily LITG, 11th Of October 2026
Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.
Article Summary
- Dinobots roar into the Energon Universe as Megatron becomes Megatronus Rex in Bleeding Cool’s top story of the day.
- The Daily LITG charts the biggest NYCC 2026 headlines, from Spider-Man crossovers to new DC and Marvel launches.
- More NYCC coverage rounds up major comic reveals, including Turok at Skybound, Magneto, Spider-Punk, and Starfire.
- LITG also looks back across eight years of October 11 headlines, spotlighting standout comics, industry news, and trends.
Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.
Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- NYCC: Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots
- NYCC: Marvel Announces Miles Morales/Peter Parker Spider-Man Crossover
- The Walking Dead Universe Set for AMC Beginning January 2027
- NYCC: Superboy Prime #1 by Joshua Williamson And Dan Mora
- NYCC: Starfire by Alyssa Wong & Belén Ortega Launches April 2027
- NYCC: Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun by Dan Abnett & Nil Vendrell
- NYCC: Swamp Thing: Hallowed Ground by Steve Foxe & Riccardo Federici
- Absolute Batman Animated Series Now 2D; Early Animation Shown: NYCC
- Marvel Legends Made-to-Order X-Men '97 Trask and Nimrod Revealed
- NYCC: Marvel Launches New Spider-Man Noir Series In 2027
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- A Walk Around The Artists Alley Of New York Comic Con 2026 In Photos
- NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa Manga Launch: I Am Iron Man by TERU
- NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa Manga: Venom: Lethal Protector by Peperon
- NYCC: Hulk War Infernal Rage, Phillip Kennedy Johnson/Nic Klein Finale
- Official: Skybound Has The Gold Key License, Starts With Turok
- NYCC: Marvel Kadokawa: Deadpool: Millionaire W/A Mouth – Momoi Baisuke
- NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Gwen: Her Big Debut by Yamada Ryusei
- NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line by Tokitokoro
- NYCC: Marvel To Publish A Spider-Man SFX Comic
- NYCC: Marvel Launches Immortal Soldiers With A Dead Hydra Nick Fury?
- NYCC: Marvel's New Magneto Series By Brian Bendis & Andrea Sorrentino
- NYCC: Marvel X Star Wars: Hope Assembles Adds An Issue & LEGO Spin-Off
- NYCC: Brian K. Vaughan And Cliff Chiang Reunite For Roam In 2027
- NYCC: Marvel Announce Spider-Punk Series By Cody Ziglar & Justin Mason
- NYCC: Gotham By Daylight by Mike Birchall from DC Comics and Webtoon
- NYCC: Baroness: Agent Of COBRA (Again) In 2027?
- NYCC: Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs Kong III Will Be Set On Earth 3
- NYCC: Matt Fraction Says "We're Killing Billionaires" Over Bruce Wayne
- NYCC Reveals Absolute Silver Swan For Absolute Wonder Woman #26
- First 3 Pages Of Absolute Justice Is Very Absolute Martian Manhunter
- NYCC: Glow-In-The-D'orc Variant Covers Light Up The Show Floor
- Midnight Beats Absolute & Batman In This Week's Top 11 Bestseller List
- A Walk Around The Show Floor Of New York Comic Con 2026 In Photos
- NYCC: Alyssa Wong & Vincenzo Carratù On Baldur's Gate 3 Ongoing Series
- Tom King On Superman In The Daily LITG, 10th Of October, 2026
LITG one year ago,Dan Mora's Batmen
- Dan Mora's Designs For All The Robins If They Grew Up To Be Batman
- Marvel Announces A New Moon Knight Series For February 2026
- Marvel Announces Generation X-23, Rogue, X-Force, Magik & Colossus
- After 36 Years, DC Comics To Publish Rick Veitch's Final Swamp Thing
- Absolute Catwoman by Che Grayson, Scott Snyder and Bengal in 2026
- Homelander, Sub-Zero, Vampirella & Red Sonja To Appear In DC's K.O.
- No One Believes Marvel That The Ultimate Universe Is Ending. But It Is
- Spider-Man/Venom's Death Spiral Event in 2026 Ahead of Queen In Black
- Hasbro Brings Back Boba Fett with New Star Wars Black Series Figure
- Peacemaker Season 2 Finale: What It Means for The DCU (SPOILERS)
- NYCC: The X-Men's Storm Gets A New Series, Drinks Tea, Visits France
- NYCC: Wade Wilson: Deadpool Is No Longer Laughing In New X-Men Series
- Sparkle Pop/Diamond II Lawsuit Claims Dynamite Owes Them $1.7 Million
- NYCC: Cyclops Gets His Own Series But Loses His Visor In The Mountains
- NYCC: Laura Kinney & Gabby Team Up For Generation X-23
- NYCC: Magik Gets A New Comic Book Series, Brings Colossus Along
- NYCC: Rogue Gets Her Own Comic, Reconciling With Her Villainous Past
- NYCC: Cable, Hellverine, Archangel, Boom-Boom in Inglorious X-Force
- Nick Cagnetti & Daniel Ziegler's Spirit Of The Shadows from Oni Press
- DC Gotham NYCC: Tini Howard And Babs Tarr's Sirens: Love Hurts
- Deadpool/Batman Sold Half A Million Copies Last Month
- Rick Veitch On DC Vertigo Finally Publishing His Cancelled Swamp Thing
- DC Vertigo NYCC: The Nice House By The Sea #7 Takes Things Further
- DC Vertigo NYCC: A Walking Shadow by Si Spurrier and Aaron Campbell
- DC Vertigo: Crying Doll by Mariko Tamaki & Rosemary Valero-O'Connell
- DC Vertigo At NYCC: Fanatic by Grace Ellis and Hannah Templer
- DC Vertigo At NYCC: Necretaceous by Tom Taylor and Darick Robertson
- DC Vertigo At NYCC: Black Tower by Ram V and Mike Perkins
- DC Vertigo: 100 Bullets US Of Anger by Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso
- DC Vertigo: Peril of the Brutal Dark by Chris Condon & Jacob Phillips
- DC Vertigo At NYCC: End Of Life by Kyle Starks and Steve Pugh
- DC Vertigo At NYCC: Bleeding Hearts by Deniz Camp and Stipan Morian
- Marc Spector: Moon Knight in The Daily LITG, 10th of October 2025
LITG two years ago, Absolute Batman
- Absolute Batman #1 A Sell Out Across Comic Book Stores
- The Return Of The Avengers Of Assyria To Marvel (X-Force Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman & Greg Capullo's Wolverine Revenge Is Two Months Late
- Scott Snyder & Nick Dragotta on Absolute Batman For At Least Two Years
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Canals-Barrera on Sequel Series Return
- American Horror Story: Sarah Paulson Isn't Giving Up Her Supreme Title
- Is Absolute Lois Lane a Soldier in Absolute Superman?
- Jimmy Palmiotti, Amanda Conner And Hurricane Milton
- The Other Big Change To Absolute Batman #1 (Final Page Spoilers)
- The First Time Marvel & DC Amalgam Comics Were Pulped
- What's Next Atom! Freeman? And Why Is He Talking to Me?
- Ice Cream Man #43 Adds Jeff Lemire, Geoff Johns, Zoe Thorogood
- James Tynion IV & Tiny Onion Sign To Random House Inklore Imprint
- PrintWatch: Storm, Power Fantasy, Moon Following Us, Life, Hyde Street
- Absolute Batman Spoilers in The Daily LITG 10th of October 2024
LITG three years ago, Trans Superboy
- The DC Comics Pitch That Saw Conner Kent, Superboy as a Trans Woman
- Amazing Spider-Man #35 Preview: Marvel Learns Long Term Planning
- Jonathan Hickman's Legion of Super Heroes Would Have Had a House of X
- Lex Luthor Gives Lois Lane Cancer To Help Out Superman? (Spoilers)
- Garth Ennis To Write James Bond 007 Like Ian Fleming Original Novels
- Hasbro Debuts G1 The Transformers: The Movie Perceptor Figure
- Spider-Man Vs Mary Jane Watson in the Daily LITG, 10th October, 2023
- Mal Duncan Gets To Be A Guardian Again In Teen Titans? (Spoilers)
- Logitech G Launches Three New Star Wars-Themed Items
- 2000AD/Judge Dredd Owner Jason Kingsley OBE Goes To War Over Eels
- Creature Commandos: J. M. DeMatteis Praises James Gunn's DCU Approach
- What is Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri & Ryan Stallman's Arcbound at NYCC?
- Art Baltazar, Kaeti Vandorn & James Kochalka Create Dr Seuss Comics
- Señorita Rio Fighting Fascism (Not Zombies) In 1946
- A Gallery From The Lobby Of New York Comic Con 2023 During Set Up
- Oni Press to Publish Biker Mice from Mars in NacelleVerse #0 2024
- The Stolen First Appearance of Marvel's Werewolf By Night
- Cyanide & Happiness Kickstarter Campaign Enters Webcomic Top Ten
- Tiger Girl and Señorita Rio in Fight Comics #49, up for Auction
LITG four years ago, Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
- Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics
- Mitch Drucker, Cosplayer, Dies At New York Comic Con, RIP
- Batman The Animated Series 4-Pack Figure Set Unveiled by McFarlane
- While You Wait For Sandman Season Two, Tomorrow's Batman Vs Robin
- The X-Men's Nightcrawler Will Be Getting Permanent Horns Like Hellboy
- Peach Momoko – Too Popular For New York Comic Con?
- Superman Son of Kal-El Cancelled, Relaunched as Adventures of Superman
- All DC Comics Made Returnable Because Of DC Universe Infinite Ultra
- DC Universe Infinite Ultra is Now Live
- Saturday Night Live Review: Gleeson, Googly Eyes, Willow With The Save
- Lazarus Pits To Get An Origin In Batman Vs Robin #2 (Spoilers)
- Five Must-Have Items for The Perfect Wolverine Halloween Costume
- Is Behold, Behemoth This Year's The Nice House On The Lake?
- All 2022 Local Comic Shop Day Titles So Far, Walking Dead to Tori Amos
- Alex Paknadel & Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin From Marvel in February 2023
- Maeve: Rising Warrior Launches In Red 5 Comics December 2022 Solicits
- Jon Kent Cancellation in The Daily LITG, 10th of October 2022
LITG five years ago: The Lenny Henry Show
- Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings
- Steven S. DeKnight Quits Marvel Till Akira Yoshida Situation Resolved
- What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note
- Marvel Comics Decided To Switch The Gender Of Venom
- The Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Daredevil/MCU Rumor, Frank Castle Return
- Scream Official Poster Is Revealed, Trailer Imminent
- Fanboy Rampage: 28 1/2 Years Of Arguing Over The Creation Of Venom
- Saturday Night Live: The Deep vs Peacemaker for Kim Kardashian West?
- Retailer Ejected From New York Comic Con For Refusing To Wear A Mask
- A Letter From A Comic Shop Owner To Marvel About Penguin Random House
- Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Creates Spider-Man/Iron Man Mangas.
- Icon & Rocket #3: Season One Review: Wonderful
- Transformers: Halloween Special Review: Terrifies
- Morbius the Living Vampire vs Blade in Marvel's Fear #24, at Auction
- Good Asian #5 Review: The Struggle To Be Accepted
- Winter Guard #2 Review: A Lot To Like
- Minding the Decimals & Science in early Fantastic Four, at Auction
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3 Review: Great Elements
- Debut of the New Teen Titans, He-Man in DC Comics Presents, at Auction
- Scout Comics Launches Latinx Imprint Chispa With Acapulco #1 At NYCC
- Batman Beats Amazing Spider-Man In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- A Thing Called Thank FOC It's Sunday, 10th of October
- What's The Furthest Place From Here Topped Advance Reorders
- The Lenny Henry Show On The Daily LITG, 10th October 2021
LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys
- Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
- New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
- Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy Has Your Back, Homelander!
- Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- Niantic Responds To Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Backlash
- Transformers Abominus Rages As Newest Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
- Transformers Newest Import Soundblasters Arrives at Hasbro Pulse
- New Funko Soda Includes Roger Rabbit, Flash, Bebop, and More
- Helstrom: Hulu, Marvel Live-Action Series Previews First 10 Minutes
- SCOOP: Donny Cates Launches Two New Comics, Flood and Wereworld
- Trion World/Gamigo Challenges Marvel Over Glyph Trademark
- LATE: JJ Abrams' Spider-Man and Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Delayed
- Mark Bagley to Draw Spider-Man's Most Brutal Fight, Not Pat Gleason
- List Of Notable Items Stolen From Diamond UK Warehouses
LITG seven years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated
But selling it was fireable.
- Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
- Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
- Doctor Doom Does Brexit in New Marvel Comic
- Did the House Of X Sow the Seeds of Its Undoing in Powers Of X #6 Finale? Spoilers…
- "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans Trolled By Terminator Victory Screen
- This Preview of Amazing Spider-Man #31 is Not Approved by the Comics Code Authority
- The Doom Signal Starts a Hostile Takeover in DC Comics (Hawkman, Supergirl, JLO, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and Catwoman Spoilers)
- How DC Comics' 85 Year History May Reveal Leviathan in Event Leviathan #5 – and Even Doomsday Clock (Spoilers)
- Was WWE's Hell in a Cell Fiasco Part of Long-Term Scheme to Make Roman Reigns "The Guy?"
- "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
- No, We Won't Get a Batman/Thor Crossover For Their Final Issues – But We Will Get Beta Ray Bill For 2020
- Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 Narrows the Odds of Kindred's Identity (Spoilers)
- Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
- Damian Wayne, Definitely Vegetarian No More – and a Tease For 5G? Superman #16 (Spoilers)
- Green Lantern Brings The Willpower In New XM Studios Statue
LITG eight years ago, Superman was killing Batman
And Immortal Hulk was working itself out.
- Superman Shares His Plan to Kill Batman With Superboy (Superman #4 Spoilers)
- The Ending of Immortal Hulk #7 Entrenches It as a Horror Comic (Spoilers)
- Welcome to the X-Men, Mukus, Hope You Survive the Experience – New Character Debut in X-Men Mojo Black
- DC Publisher Jim Lee Talks About Changing Black Label Comics In The Shadow Of The Batpenis
- Venom's Green Saliva Explained in Today's Venom #7 (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today.
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Colin McMahon, owner of Pittsburgh Comics
- Wonder Woman and Secret Files editor and Teen Titans Go writer Ivan Cohen
- Cartoonist Jim Woodring
- Letterer and colourist Kathryn Meyer
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.
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