Posted in: Comics | Tagged: dinobots, newlitg

Energon Universe Gets Dinobots In The Daily LITG, 11th Of October 2026

Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Article Summary Dinobots roar into the Energon Universe as Megatron becomes Megatronus Rex in Bleeding Cool’s top story of the day.

The Daily LITG charts the biggest NYCC 2026 headlines, from Spider-Man crossovers to new DC and Marvel launches.

More NYCC coverage rounds up major comic reveals, including Turok at Skybound, Magneto, Spider-Punk, and Starfire.

LITG also looks back across eight years of October 11 headlines, spotlighting standout comics, industry news, and trends.

Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Megatron Becomes Megatronus Rex, Energon Universe Gets Dinobots and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago,Dan Mora's Batmen

LITG two years ago, Absolute Batman

LITG three years ago, Trans Superboy

LITG four years ago, Hulk & Daredevil Actor Suspected Of Stealing Golden Age Comics

LITG five years ago: The Lenny Henry Show

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys

LITG seven years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

But selling it was fireable.

LITG eight years ago, Superman was killing Batman

And Immortal Hulk was working itself out.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Colin McMahon , owner of Pittsburgh Comics

, owner of Pittsburgh Comics Wonder Woman and Secret Files editor and Teen Titans Go writer Ivan Cohen

Cartoonist Jim Woodring

Letterer and colourist Kathryn Meyer

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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