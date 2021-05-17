England Opens Up In The Daily LITG on the 17th of May, 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And today, indoor entertainment opens up across England. Which means we all get to go to the pub. And infection hotspots get surge testing…

Daily LITG: Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Garry Leach , creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman.

, creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman. Steve Geiger , Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire

, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire Dave Sim , creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.

, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim. Chris Ecker , first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.

, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics. Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist

comic book letter writer and journalist Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.

comic artist on Cracked. Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist

comics journalist Huwj Matsumura , comic creator

, comic creator Marko Stojanovic , Balkan comics writer

, Balkan comics writer Luigi Mutti, comics translator

comics translator Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

