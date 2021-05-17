England Opens Up In The Daily LITG on the 17th of May, 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And today, indoor entertainment opens up across England. Which means we all get to go to the pub. And infection hotspots get surge testing…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- The Orville Season 3 Producer, Coleman Check In; MacFarlane Shout Out
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
- Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Night Court: NBC Pilot Approach Helps Larroquette/Rauch Sequel Series
- Immortal Hulk's Secret Origin Revealed in Time of Monsters #1 Preview
- Target Employee Tells Us About Trading Card Customers From Hell
- Space Jam: A New Legacy – 5 Character Posters Highlight the Villains
- Wally West vs. Hitler in The Flash #770 [Preview]
- Joker Beats Heroes Reborn To Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Unto Us a New Symbiote is Born in Extreme Carnage One-Shots in August
- The Debut of the Batman Who Vanishes in Swamp Thing #7 Up for Auction
- Does New Kang Comic Suggest Cameo in Loki TV Show?
- Why Isn't Marvel's Voices: Identity Published In AAPI Heritage Month?
- Venom Gets Scarce with Venom: Lethal Protector #1 Black Up for Auction
- 12-Way Auction For Hena Khan and Safiya Zerrougui's We Are Big Time
- Lawrence Lindell Sells Middle-Grade Graphic Novel, Buckle Up
- Bring It On, From Vaccines To Horror Films – Daily LITG 16th May 2021
- Zainab Akhtar's Next ShortBox #13 Will Be The Last
LITG one year ago – Black Lightning strikes twice
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
- Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
- My Little Pony Applejack Becomes Human with Hasbro and Kotobukiya
- DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- DC Comics Cancels The Terrifics, Last 3 Issues Digital-Only
- Spider-Man Fuses With Ghost Rider for New Sideshow Collectibles Statue
- Transformers Masterpiece Arcee Races on in with Hasbro Pulse
LITG two years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls
Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.
- When Scott Snyder Will End Justice League – and What Grant Morrison Told Him Was Beyond The Source Wall
- Marvel Sends Seed Packets to Comic Stores Promoting Jonathan Hickman's House and Powers Of X
- Marvel Shocker: Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider Relaunched in August
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Jr is No Longer Mature Readers Only
- Separated at Birth: Lucca Comics 2019 Poster by Barbara Baldi
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Garry Leach, creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman.
- Steve Geiger, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire
- Dave Sim, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.
- Chris Ecker, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.
- Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist
- Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.
- Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist
- Huwj Matsumura, comic creator
- Marko Stojanovic, Balkan comics writer
- Luigi Mutti, comics translator
- Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
