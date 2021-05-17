England Opens Up In The Daily LITG on the 17th of May, 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And today, indoor entertainment opens up across England. Which means we all get to go to the pub. And infection hotspots get surge testing…

England Opens Up In The Daily LITG 17th May 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG one year ago – Black Lightning strikes twice

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.

LITG two years ago – Seeds, Snyder and Source Walls

Another world, full of promotional seed packets and Scott Snyder's Justice League.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Garry Leach, creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman.
  • Steve Geiger, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire
  • Dave Sim, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.
  • Chris Ecker, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.
  • Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist
  • Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.
  • Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist
  • Huwj Matsumura, comic creator
  • Marko Stojanovic, Balkan comics writer
  • Luigi Mutti, comics translator
  • Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.

