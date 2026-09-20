Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: energon, eric canete, skybound, transformers

Eric Canete, The New Artist On The Transformers Monthly Comic?

Eric Canete, the new artist on the monthly Transformers comic from Skybound and Image Comics?

Article Summary Hearing that Eric Canete may be the next Transformers ongoing artist for Skybound and Image’s Energon Universe.

The current Transformers run moved from Daniel Warren Johnson to Dan Mora to Jason Howard, setting up a new change.

A New York Comic Con Energon Universe panel could be the ideal place to announce Eric Canete on Transformers.

Eric Canete already has Transformers ties through Skybound art and early concept work on Transformers Animated.

I get the word that Eric Canete is the new upcoming artist on the ongoing Transformers comic book series from Image Comics and Skybound Entertainment as part of the Energon Universe. The series which launched with Daniel Warren Johnson and then Dan Mora is currently being drawn by Jason Howard. If they were to announce Eric Canete as the new Transformers ongoing artist, then a panel like this at New York Comic Con would be perfect, don't you think?

TRANSFORMERS & G.I. JOE: WHAT'S NEXT FOR THE ENERGON UNIVERSE?

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 11:15 AM – 12:15 PM North-Room 406.2

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE IN CHAOS! Join superstars Robert Kirkman (VOID RIVALS, TRANSFORMERS), Dan Watters (M.A.S.K.), Tom Reilly (G.I. JOE), Jason Howard (TRANSFORMERS), and Conor Hughes (VOID RIVALS) as they unveil what the future holds for Skybound and Hasbro's record-breaking shared universe featuring TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, VOID RIVALS, and M.A.S.K. Moderated by Ben Abernathy (Executive Editor, Skybound). Guests: Conor Hughes, Dan Watters, Jason Howard, Tom Reilly, Robert Kirkman

Eric Canete has already drawn a number of Transformers pieces for Skybound and is quite the fan. He also created a significant amount of conceptual artwork for Transformers Animated during the early developmental process of that series.

Eric Canete is a concept artist, comic book illustrator, storyboard artist, and art director who has worked on comics such as Iron Man: Enter the Mandarin, was co-creator on Run Love Kill from Image Comics, as well as working on The End League, Absolute Batman, Skinbreaker, G.I. Joe, Youngblood, Void Rivals, and others. He was a background designer and did storyboard/character work on Æon Flux, Men in Black: The Series, Godzilla: The Series, Ben 10: Alien Force, Justice League Unlimited, Teen Titans, The Batman, TRON: Uprising and more, as well as providing concept art for Killer Instinct and work for Riot Games where he has served as a Principal Artist on the Foundations Team.

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