Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: aditya bidikar, eric harburn, graphic novel, Humbucker, james tynion iv, Jordie Bellaire, Simon Gane, tiny onion

Eric Harburn Jumps From Comics Editor To Writer With Humbucker

Eric Harburn jumps from Comics Editor to writer with Humbucker... and doesn't have to change his name to do so

Article Summary Eric Harburn makes his comics writing debut with Humbucker, a new Image Comics and Tiny Onion graphic novel.

Humbucker is a crime thriller set in NYC's music scene, following a desperate label owner and a vanished cult musician.

Simon Gane, Jordie Bellaire and Aditya Bidikar join Harburn on a tense, fast-paced story pitched as McDonagh meets Leonard.

After editing hits at BOOM! and leading Tiny Onion, Eric Harburn's Humbucker lands in comic shops in April 2027.

After more than sixteen years working as an editor in comics, Eric Harburn is finally putting his own name on the cover as a writer. Image Comics and James Tynion IV's production house Tiny Onion have announced Humbucker, an original graphic novel crime thriller set in the New York City music scene. And drawn by Simon Gane of Ghost Tree and They're Not Like Us, coloured by Jordie Bellaire and lettered by Aditya Bidikar.

"Humbucker follows Denny, the owner of a new indie record label who is drowning in debt trying to make his music dreams come true. He tracks down the influential underground musician Connor Markes, who fell into obscurity decades ago, and bets all he has left on finally recording the musician's mythical debut album. He sets up a session at a fabled NYC studio where everyone from Jimi Hendrix to Blondie to The Rolling Stones made hits, but tensions rise quickly as Connor struggles to perform. And when Denny's loan shark crashes the session, all bets are off, and it's sink or swim for the two troubled leads."

Eric Harburn described the tone as "Martin McDonagh meets Elmore Leonard," a fast-paced, guitar-smashing story that should appeal to fans of films like Uncut Gems and Get Shorty. "As an editor, I've been lucky enough to work with the best creators in our medium, on incredible projects that have always scratched the creative itch. But during a recent visit to the Lower East Side of Manhattan, an idea struck me like a power chord: a pressure cooker of crime and creative ambition… This was a story I had to tell, and I'm still pinching myself that Simon, Jordie, and Aditya agreed to join the band. Humbucker is a debut album twenty years in the making."Simon Gane added, "The story moves from coast to coast, and there is drama and tension, but it's also intimate and personal. It covers themes surrounding creativity. Putting your head above the parapet can leave you exposed and vulnerable. As our characters will find out, very, very vulnerable." Eric Harburn's promotion earlier this year to Director of Narrative and Editor-in-Chief at Tiny Onion is part of the company's expanding multimedia ambitions. He previously spent more than a decade at Boom Studios, where he edited major hits including Something is Killing the Children, The Many Deaths of Laila Starr and Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr. At Tiny Onion, he has already overseen the successful launch of Exquisite Corpses. Humbucker arrives in comic shops on the 14th of April 2027, and in bookstores and online on the 11th of May 2027.









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