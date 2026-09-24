Posted in: Comics | Tagged: cosmic lighthouse, Erica Schultz, gary erskine, graphic novel, kickstarter, Murderbot, Murderbot Diaries, paul cornell

Erica Schultz & Gary Erskine Create Official Murderbot Graphic Novels

The Murderbot Diaries gets adapted into graphic novels by Erica Schultz and Gary Erskine, with an exclusive Murderbot story by Martha Wells

The Murderbot Diaries by Martha Wells is being officially adapted into a graphic novel by Erica Schultz and Gary Erskine, published by Cosmic Lighthouse, and containing a new Murderbot short story by Martha Wells, exclusive to the graphic novel.

All Systems Red: The Graphic Novel launches as a Kickstarter Exclusive on October 15th, with limited collectable editions and a chance for donors to be drawn into the comic. Readers who preregister for the Kickstarter campaign now will have access to special items and discounts otherwise unavailable. Retail editions will follow in early 2028. The first book is adapted by Erica Schultz, of Daredevil, Spawn and X-Men and Gary Erskine of Dan Dare, Hellblazer, Punisher and Wolverine, coloured by Yel Zamor, lettered by Simon Bowland and edited by Paul Cornell.

Jaime Jones, the artist from the original novels and novellas, has created a cover for the main edition, and there will be variant covers by Tommy Arnold, who worked on design for the Murderbot TV show, John Picacio, and Francesca Myman, and an introduction by David Dastmalchian, who plays Gurathin in the Apple TV adaptation of the book. Martha Wells is also acting as the graphic novel's script consultant. The deal was brokered by Anthony Cronin of Cosmic Lighthouse and Jennifer Jackson of the Donald Maass Agency.

The Murderbot Diaries series is set in a future run by interstellar corporations, a self-aware security android secretly hacks the governor module meant to control it — freeing itself, but risking destruction if anyone finds out. It calls itself Murderbot, but all it actually wants is to be left alone to watch its favourite soap operas in peace. The series follows Murderbot as it finds itself reluctantly drawn into protecting the humans around it. Beginning with the novella All Systems Red, the series now spans eight books and was adapted into an Apple TV+ series starring Alexander Skarsgård in 2025, with season two recently wrapping.

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