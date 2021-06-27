Eternals #5 Preview – The Upside of Climate Change

There's an Eternals movie coming out soon, which means Marvel is making its once-a-decade attempt at getting people interested in these characters again. Hey, they've got a better shot than with the Inhumans… but not by much. In any case, here is a preview of Eternals #5, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. In the preview, Sersi and Tony Stark have lunch beneath a blood-red sky. Which isn't normally the color you'd expect the sky to be at this time of day, but hey, at least they're making the best of it, with Sersi looking to take control of Tony and destroy the Avengers. Unfortunately, things don't go according to plan. Check out the preview below.

ETERNALS #5

(W) Kieron Gillen (A / CA) Esad Ribic

• You know the Forgotten One by many names. Hero, Gilgamesh…

• Eternals know him by many more. Often less complimentary.

• They include Killer.

• But did he kill Zuras?

• Well, failing that, it certainly looks like he's having a shot at killing Ikaris, right?

