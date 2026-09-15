Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, bronze tiger, cassandra cain, catwoman, Lady Shiva, League Of Assassins

Even More Absolute Debuts In Absolute Cassandra Cain (Spoilers)

Even more Absolute Debuts in tomorrow's Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand from DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Cassandra Cain spoilers reveal more than three debuts, adding Bronze Tiger, Alpha, Darrk, Scandal Savage, and Katana.

Selina Kyle was jailed for Cassandra Cain’s murder after the David Cain apartment blast and theft of a crucial names list.

The list ties Cassandra Cain to the Absolute League of Assassins, with David Cain, Lady Shiva, and key operatives emerging.

Absolute Cassandra Cain spoilers also connect Katana to Ark D, Jack Grimm’s facility tied to Joker’s League massacre and experiments.

I mentioned that there were to be Three Absolute Debuts in Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 by Che Grayson and Matias Bergara out tomorrow, from DC Comics. I should have put "at least" in front of that. Because, as well as Lady Shiva (who, it turns out, actually first appeared in Absolute Catwoman #3) and David Cain, all seen the official preview, I also mentioned that we would get the first Absolute Bronze Tiger, making three. But it seems that there are three more as well, classic DC Comics characters, being brought into the Absolute Universe. As well as a couple of bits of something very special that you thought might have appeared in Absolute Batman first.

Such as the knowledge that Selina Kyle, the Absolute Catwoman, spent time in jail for the murder of Cassandra Cain, after the explosion in David Cain's apartment, when she was stealing a list of names. Those names?

Well, as mentioned before, the Absolute Bronze Tiger, Benjamin Turner, a martial arts master and assassin who has jumped between villain, anti-hero, and hero roles, here he seems rather… meditative. But there's more.

Absolute Michael Sommers, also known as Alpha in the DC Universe, was created by Kelley Puckett and Damion Scott for Batgirl #35 in 2003, a friend of David Cain and a member of the League of Assassins who helped train Cassandra Cain and later worked with her as Batgirl.

Then there's Absolute Ebenezer Darrk, created by Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams in Detective Comics #406 back in 1970, as the first known individual assigned to head the League Of Assassins by Ra's al Ghul. Next up?

Absolute Scandal Savage, the DC Universe version was created by Gail Simone and Dale Eaglesham for Villains United in 2005 as the daughter of Vandal Savage, and was unable to be killed. One more, and we get a look at that list…

Tatsu Yamashiro, the Absolute Katana, based on the character created by Mike W. Barr and Jim Aparo in The Brave and the Bold #200 in 1983. Japanese superhero, a member of The Outsiders, and a wielder of the Soultaker Sword that takes the souls of those killed by it, including her husband. But where is she in the Absolute Universe? An Ark you say? As in the Arks created by Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, who slaughtered the League Of Assassins?

That's the one. And the first look at Ark D, one of the many facilities run by Jack Grimm to experiment on people and find new ways to give himself power and extend his life. And Katana seems to have had quite the glow up…

Where this is going, and how or why or when they are putting the League together, is all in tomorrow's Absolute Cassandra Cain from DC Comics.

Absolute Cassandra Cain: The Shadow's Hand #1 by Che Grayson, Matias Bergara

Years ago, The Joker trained with the League of Assassins, and when he learned all he could, he slaughtered everyone. But out of the wreckage of what was left came Lady Shiva and her daughter, CASSANDRA CAIN. Learn the origin of the Absolute Universe's most formidable assassin and how her story is one that is intertwined with the world's greatest thief, Selina Kyle, Catwoman! $4.99 9/16/26

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