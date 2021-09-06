Excalibur #23 Preview: Doctor Doom Welcomes Fatherhood?!

It's another typical day on Braddock Isle. Excalibur are just chillin', enjoy the brief downtime between crossover events now that the X-writers have chased of Jonathan Hickman and his crazy ideas about stories that actually move beyond the first act, when suddenly, Doctor Doom shows up with a baby under his cloak. Wait, what? Well, Doctor Doom denies the kid is his, though to be sure, we really should get Maury Povich out there to perform a paternity test. Taking his word for it though, Doom needs the kid, who is a mutant, to pass through the gate to Otherworld. Fortunately, Excalibur have another idea: give them the kid, and they'll bring Doom to Otherworld as his guides. Sounds like a fair trade. Check out the preview of Excalibur #23 below.

EXCALIBUR #23

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Tini Howard (A) Marcus To (CA) Mahmud Asrar

THE CALL OF DOOM!

As guardians of the gate, Excalibur has sworn to safely escort those who quest to the Otherworld within, but their duties are tested to their limits when DOOM returns to Avalon. Rated T+

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99