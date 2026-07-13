Posted in: Black Mask Studios, Comics, Conventions, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: calexit, sdcc

Exclusive: Black Mask's San Diego Comic-Con Exclusives For Calexit

Exclusive: Black Mask's SDCC Exclusives for Calexit with San Diego Convention Center and the Gaslamp District on the covers

Black Mask's comic book series Calexit by Matteo Pizzolo and Carlos Granda, telling the story of California's secession from the United States of America, often has rather entertaining San Diego Comic-Con exclusive covers for the book's home state comic convention, featuring the San Diego Convention Center itself, as well as the Gaslamp District, and 2026 looks like no exception. While Calexit: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1 is getting a second printing, with a cover paying homage to the Cineramadome in Hollywood, which closed in lockdown, as well as Patrick Kindlon and Lorenzo Re's Leaded Gasoline, which has been a long time coming….

CALEXIT: The Battle of Universal City TP – SDCC Exclusive

Written by Matteo Pizzolo

Illustrated by Carlos Granda

Cover by Carlos Granda

WHAT IF CALIFORNIA REFUSED TO BE RULED? "Black Mask is drop-kicking Fascism." (-Rolling Stone) In CALEXIT, the citizens of the California Sovereign Republic struggle to seize power back from U.S. occupying forces. Jamil, a warzone courier (aka smuggler), and Zora, a young leader in the Mulholland Resistance, attempt to escape Occupied Los Angeles — but it's total war on the streets of Los Angeles as California attempts to seize freedom or die trying. "It's a genre known as 'speculative fiction,' but it doesn't seem so speculative anymore." (-The San Francisco Chronicle) Collects issues 1-3.

LEADED GASOLINE #1 – SDCC Exclusive

Written by Patrick Kindlon

Illustrated by Lorenzo Re

Cover by Kerbcrawlerghost

In the 1980s, a killer stalks the streets of South Los Angeles. Task forces are assembled, detectives work overtime, but the bodies keep coming. This is the story of a community college professor who believes there's more to the story than a single madman. From writer Patrick Kindlon (Tigress Island, There's Nothing There, Nobody Is In Control, Gehenna) and artist Lorenzo Re (Firefly, The Terminator), Leaded Gasoline captures the mad energy of the most brash and risk-taking horror comics that are smart, dangerous, and intent on taking a sledgehammer to your mind.

"Inspired by the killings in Los Angeles known as the 'Southside Slayer'… in this story, police are aided by a college professor, a single father trying to care for his son." —THE NEW YORK TIMES

*Standard edition coming to stores October 2026*

CALEXIT: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1 – SDCC Exclusive

Written by Matteo Pizzolo

Illustrated by Carlos Granda

Cover by Carlos Granda

The incendiary saga of California's war with America continues. Democracy is fraying, Culture is under siege, and Freedom hangs in the balance as wartime smuggler Jamil and Mulholland Resistance fighter Zora find themselves at the crossroads of history while the cultural Crossroads Of The World burns around them. Has America gone too far? Will California be able to defend its citizens? Is it all over for Hollywood? Sometimes you have to take a stand.

CALEXIT: The Battle of San Onofre, Part Two – SDCC Exclusive

Written by Matteo Pizzolo

Illustrated by Butch Mapa

Cover by Carlos Granda

Zora Donato was working at a Dunkin Donuts in Oceanside when a Homeland Security raid inspired her to join the Oceanside Resistance… neither DHS nor the Resistance had any idea what they were about to unleash. This issue completes the 2-part story started in last year's SDCC 2025 Exclusive. And also here is the first look at the Cineramadome homage cover to CALEXIT: Say Goodbye To Hollywood #1 2nd Ptg.

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