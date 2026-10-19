Posted in: Comics, IDW, Solicits | Tagged: event horizon, godzilla, hello kitty, sonic, star trek, tmnt, twilight zone

Exclusive: IDW January/February 2027 Solicits With A Godzilla Finale

Exclusive: IDW February 2027 solicits with a Godzilla finale, Hello Kitty: Kuromi, Turtles, Twilight Zone, Star Trek, Event Horizon and Sonic

Article Summary Exclusive IDW February 2027 solicits reveal the Godzilla finale in issue #17, setting up the massive Godzilla Vs. Everything.

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #17 brings Energy Godzilla, Destoroyah, and Lament into a high-stakes showdown for the crown.

Hello Kitty: Kuromi, Sonic, TMNT, Star Trek, Event Horizon, and The Twilight Zone lead a packed IDW February lineup.

Collected editions for Smile, A Quiet Place, Seven Wives, Starfleet Academy, and more expand IDW’s January-February slate.

IDW Publishing is first out of the block for the new round of solicits and solicitations, for January and February 2027. Highlights include the Hello Kitty: Kuromi special with stories by Tony Fleecs, Tini Howard, and Kay Davault, more Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Twilight Zone, Star Trek, Event Horizon, the series finale of Godzilla with issue #17 ahead of the upcoming Godzilla event, and a Sonic the Hedgehog special for Amy…

Hello Kitty: Kuromi

(W) Tony Fleecs, Tini Howard, and Kay Davault (A) Agnes Garbowska, Grace Kraft, and Kay Davault

Covers: Min Ho Kim, Lett, Cullum

And now what you've really been waiting for! Let's talk about the star of the show, Kuromi! It's time to celebrate everybody's favorite rebel with three wild stories from the amazing Tony Fleecs, Tini Howard, and Kay Davault! Find out how Kuromi handles camping woes, planning a music festival with My Melody, and the hunt to find the perfect picnic spot! Full of silly antics and a lot of heart, this is one comic special that you won't want to miss! 40 pgs • $5.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Sonic the Hedgehog: Best of Amy

(W) Ian Flynn and Evan Stanley (A) Adam Bryce Thomas, Jack Lawrence, and Thomas Rothlisberger

Amy is ready for her close-up! Catch up on her adventures with this must-have comic collection featuring her greatest moments! She's beauty and she's grace, she'll hammer bad guys in the face…it's Amy Rose's time to shine in this collection of iconic Amy comics! From the Resistance to the Restoration and beyond, Amy's clearheaded leadership and commitment to optimism have made a huge impact in transforming her world into a better, kinder place, while her sass and moxie have made her a beloved character for fans all around our own world. When she isn't at Sonic's side or watching his back in a fight with her Piko Piko Hammer, she's sharing her hobbies with friends and boldly forging her own path. Watch her do it all and make it look easy! Collects Sonic the Hedgehog #2, Sonic the Hedgehog #15, Sonic the Hedgehog #45, and Sonic the Hedgehog #62. 96 pgs • $12.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #16

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sid Kotian

Covers: Sid Kotian, Wilson, Salcedo

With the full might of the E.P.F.'s massive resources behind him, the Shredder decides that he finally has what he needs to rid Karai of the evil dragon spirit known as the Traveler. But will the backing of the E.P.F. be enough to save Karai from her demons? Will she even want her old master's help? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

TMNT: Journeys #18

(W) Peter Laird (A) Jim Lawson

Covers: Michael Dooney & Jim Lawson, Berger

Leonardo's unsteady alliance with Karai continues as he discovers a mysterious mystical tome that has answers to some of his greatest questions. Mutated Raphael goes home to the sewers, and all he finds are ghosts. Michelangelo has to save Regenta from the perils of the ocean as their bond begins to evolve. And Donatello makes a breakthrough in the shrunken world he's found himself in. 36 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles Power Pack, Vol. 5

(W) Matthew K. Manning, Erik Burnham, Cullen Bunn, Ben Costa, and Erika Anderson (A) Dario Brizuela, Chad Thomas, Tim Lattie, and Michael Dialynas

Covers: Jon Sommariva

Bursting with all the fun and action you could ask for, these graphic novel collections are the perfect fit for any young Turtles fan, showcasing select turtle powered stories based on the animated shows and beyond. This volume features five stories from the world of the TMNT! Dive into three tales based on the 2012 animated series: "The Meeting of the Mutanimals," "Shellraiser," and "Freaks and Frogs." Then go back to the classic 1980s cartoon in Saturday Morning Adventures #3's "SuperCasey"! And enjoy a special appearance from the tiniest Triceratons in the short story "Triceratots!" 96 pgs • $8.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Star Trek: Zero Point #4

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Isaac Sánchez González

Covers: Valeria Favoccia, Wu, Nguyen

Part One of "The Maryuliz War"! The supercomputer Sybil has a new mission for the U.S.S. Endeavour: Fly into the middle of an interplanetary war and kidnap an instrumental physicist from a pre-warp civilization—without violating the Prime Directive. Sybil warns the crew that the scientist is frighteningly close to pioneering a method of destroying entire planets using a matter-antimatter reaction from vast distances. Commander Tendi is skeptical that someone without warp technology could invent such a weapon, but Captain Raffi is convinced by Sybil's conviction and insists the crew of the Endeavor must persuade Maryuliz IV and V to end their conflict before his idea of a weapon can be conceived. The fate of the Federation may rest with one man's decision to pursue peace…or destruction. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Star Trek: The Next Generation—The Mirror Universe—IDW Classic Collections

(W) David Tipton and Scott Tipton (A) J.K. Woodward, Marcus To, Chris Johnson, Josh Hood, Carlos Nieto, Débora Caríta, Tony Shasteen, and Ángel Hernández

Go into the alternate "Mirror, Mirror" universe to meet the cold-blooded crew of the I.S.S. Enterprise and their captain, the ruthless Jean-Luc Picard, in a new 6 x 9 format! This IDW Classic Collections book features three graphic novels—Mirror Broken, Through the Mirror, and Terra Incognita—plus the one-shot story "Origin of Data!" Space…the final frontier. These are the voyages of the I.S.S. Enterprise. Its continuing mission: to conquer strange new worlds, to enslave new life and new civilizations…to boldly go where no one has gone before! In the other-dimensional Mirror Universe, there is no United Federation of Planets. There is only a cruel Terran Empire, where advancement comes through assassination, brutality is commonplace, and kindness is a weakness. Includes over 400 pages of content in an economy-size format! 416 pgs • $13.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy—Lost Contact

(W) Layne Morgan (A) Coralí Espuña

Join us for a brand-new adventure featuring cadets from Paramount's Starfleet Academy as they delve into a dangerous first-contact mission! Caleb, Genesis, Jay-Den, Kyle, and Tarima are all students of the illustrious Starfleet Academy, training to one day be upstanding commanders and communicators, boldly going, and representing progress across the Galaxy. But today, their mission is to simply execute a survey simulation on a low-oxygen, lifeless planet. Or at least, it seems simple…until a huge storm cuts off their comms with their teachers aboard the U.S.S. Athena…and an impossibility appears. Now, they'll have to work together and use everything they've learned in class to make it off the planet alive! Collects the five-issue series. 120 pgs • $17.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era] #17

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Hendry Prasetya

Covers: Hendry Prasetya, Catalan, Eggleton

The finale of the Godzilla ongoing series, paving the way for the epic Kai-Sei Era crossover: Godzilla Vs. Everything! Energy Godzilla seems near unstoppable—the full power of Godzilla, untethered by its physical body. It's the undisputed king of all existing kaiju… but what if someone were to create something new? What if the leading kai-sei scientist, the villainous Lament, were to gain access to the incredible resources of G-Force…and what if she used those resources to create the ultimate Godzilla killer? Destoroyah is here. In order to defeat this new monster, Godzilla will have to achieve its most powerful form yet…and all of this is setting the stage for the four-issue crossover event Godzilla Vs. Everything. 48 pgs • $7.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone [Kai-Sei Era] #4

(W) Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan (A) Pablo Tunica

Covers: Pablo Tunica, Lankry

The secret origin of Runt and Glasseater is revealed…alongside the origin of a fan-favorite kaiju! You've seen the man crossed with Godzilla…now meet the woman with the power of Mothra. Mother A has been killed—and now she's been reborn as something else. A new kind of creature whose destiny is linked with the twins, and the Wanderer himself. The story heats up as we finally journey to the center of this strange world in the penultimate issue of Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era]: Energy Unleashed

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Hendry Prasetya and Giada Belviso

After the destruction of Godzilla's physical form, it's time to meet the new King of the Monsters: all energy, all rage…all trapped inside a teenage boy. A new story arc starts here! G-Force had one mission: Eliminate Godzilla and the rest of the kaiju threat. After discovering Jacen, the boy with the fire of Godzilla, they knew they had an ace up their sleeve—and they pitted the two forces of nature against one another. Where Jacen and Godzilla once stood, there is now only Jacen. G-Force has ushered in a new era of global peace, and the world is eternally thankful. Godzilla… is seemingly no more. But there's a fire raging inside of Jacen. He sees the beast inside of his mind. Is it possible…that this is all part of a larger plan? Is it possible… that Godzilla will return? As something new…something bigger? Find out what has become of the King of the Monsters in this brand-new story arc, featuring art by superstar artist Hendry Prasetya (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto), Giada Belviso (Laura Kinney: Wolverine), and series writer Tim Seeley! Collects issues #7–12 of the Godzilla ongoing comic series. 168 pgs • $24.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Event Horizon: Pandemonium #2

(W) Christian Ward (A) Hernan Gonzalez

Covers: Dante Navarro, Pe, Colak

Heaven is real. And it's a cage of your worst fears and deepest traumas. Welcome to the infinite prison. After finding themselves in a Heaven unlike anything they imagined, the crew of the Event Horizon begin to explore their surroundings. It's a dangerous place, but what is there to fear in the afterlife? Enter…the angels! Christian Ward and Hernan Gonzalez continue telling the greatest cosmic horror story in comics! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

The Twilight Zone #14

(W/A) Carson Thorn

Covers: Carson Thorn, J. Gonzo, Mayer

The Twilight Zone takes to the sea in black, white, and red! A young girl seeks passage on a merchant vessel. Though she looks innocent enough, the sailors refuse, claiming they know her mother was a witch. The female captain personally offers passage to the girl, but she gets more than she bargained for when her crew turns to mutiny! Carson Thorn (TMNT: Black, White, and Green), your new favorite artist, steps into the Twilight Zone for a story you'll never forget! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Smile: For the Camera

(W) Hannah Rose May (A) Miriana Puglia

Jump back into the Smile universe in this terrifying prequel as five models are hunted down by the Entity! Pose. Couture. Gore. It's Fashion Month 2005. Five young international models have just landed in New York City, ready to tackle four grueling weeks of runways, press, and cameras as they try to make it big. The girls become fast friends…until one by one, they seem to crack under the pressure. Little does everyone know that they are now possessed by the Entity, a being bent on destruction and pain as it seeks to destroy lives through the horrific visions its victims suffer. But this isn't the only parasite they need to worry about, as predatory agents, photographers, and managers all try to take a bite. Dive into this all new story of betrayal and reality distortion based on the blockbuster Smile film franchise from Parker Finn, brought to you by horror star Hannah Rose May (The Exorcism at 1600 Penn, Rogues' Gallery) and Miriana Puglia (Disney Villains: Cruella de Vil, Disney Villains: Maleficent), as we follow these models' glamorous, gory descent into insanity. Get ready to smile like you mean it. Collects the five-issue series. 152 pgs • $19.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

A Quiet Place: Storm Warning

(W) Phil Hester (A) Ryan Kelly

A terrifying new chapter set in the A Quiet Place universe—where every sound could be your last—unfolds in this comic collection. The world ended in a hush. The creatures came for the cities first. But in Pearl, Iowa—a tiny island town on the Mississippi—the mayor and townsfolk believe that's someone else's problem. Cut off from the chaos of the coasts, they think they can ride out the storm. But fire chief Lonnie Fry knows better. The creatures that hunt by sound are coming west, and unless the people of Pearl take drastic action, silence won't save them—it'll bury them. From legendary creators Phil Hester (Green Arrow, Swamp Thing) and Ryan Kelly (Lucifer, Local) comes the first-ever A Quiet Place comic series—an untold chapter of fear, family, and sacrifice set in the terrifying world of the blockbuster films. Collects the five-issue series. 128 pgs • $19.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Seven Wives

(W) Zoe Tunnell (A) V Gagnon and Tesslyn Bergin-Dicio

Forty-nine witnesses, seven wives, one dead husband. What does it all mean? Find out in this crime graphic novel. On Monday, April 17, at 9:04 a.m., two police detectives are dispatched to investigate a death at a Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints compound in remote Arizona. Matthew Dunn, the patriarch of the Dunn family, has been found stabbed on the pulpit of his temple, basking in the blood-soaked gaze of his savior. Detectives Aguilar and Halwell begin the arduous task of questioning each of Matthew's seven wives and quickly encounter a brick wall of memorized Scripture, canned platitudes, and locked lips. It becomes clear that the women's intricately braided hair, voices with sweet affectations, and modest clothing aren't just signs of Matthew's brainwashing but armor they use to protect their family. But with each interrogation, the cracks begin to show—the abuse, the truth of living and surviving in this cult—and the detectives uncover the unholy gospel of Matthew Dunn. Collects the three-issue series. 112 pgs • $16.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Viridian (Book 1): Makes His Mark

(W/A) Roland Boles

Take the challenge! Enter the contest! Unlock the comic-making master inside! Viridian "Vee" James is an average middle-schooler with a habit of drawing comics and cartoons on the back of his worksheets. When another kid in class finds these comics, he's nervous, but… it turns out they're great! His classmate shares them with friends and encourages Viridian to make more. Quickly growing more confident, Vee decides the best way to get his work out there is to enter a contest to become the official cartoonist for the school newspaper. How hard could it be? But he won't be the only one gunning for the job… and he's got a lot to learn about making comics. 104 pgs • $9.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Zorro Director's Cut #1

(W) Howard Chaykin (A) Jorge Fornés

Covers: Jorge Fornés

Go behind the mask! Experience Howard Chaykin and Jorge Fornés' acclaimed Zorro adventure alongside an exclusive look behind the scenes! Revisiting the first issue of Zorro: Dark Age, this special Director's Cut includes selections from Chaykin's script and Fornés' sketches, layouts, and inks, offering a rare glimpse into the creative process behind the series. Featuring a durable stock card cover, it's a must-have for Zorro fans and collectors. 48 pgs • $6.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

X-O Manowar: Black, White & Gold #4

(W) Various (A) Various

Covers: Renato Guedes, Olivetti, Guedes

The past, present, and future of X-O Manowar! This issue features three all-new X-O Manowar stories exploring different sides of Aric of Dacia—from the love and loss of his life among the Visigoths, to a battle against a world gone mad, and a bloody clash with the Roman Empire. Derek Fridolfs offers "My Heart's Keeper," an emotional story that takes Aric back to his days as a Visigoth warrior—and the wife he lost during the Vine invasion. Louis Southard brings "X-O Manowar vs. The World," as Aric finds himself the only person left standing between the Valiant Universe and a mysterious force driving the world's heroes mad. Finally, AJ Ampadu and Rafael Ortiz deliver "Rome Can Starve," a thrilling tale of Aric's early days as a warrior, when he leads a daring raid to rescue a captured Visigoth cook from the Roman army. Three stories. Three eras. One legendary warrior. The saga of X-O Manowar continues! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

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