Posted in: Comics, IDW, Solicits, Valiant | Tagged: godzilla, sonic, star trek, tmnt, twilight zone

Exclusive: IDW October 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations

Exclusive: IDW October 2026 Official Full Solicits And Solicitations with Sonic, Godzilla, Turtles, Twilight Zone, and Valiant

Article Summary IDW October 2026 solicits spotlight Sonic the Hedgehog #91, celebrating 1991 with Silver, Blaze, and special covers.

TMNT leads IDW October 2026 solicits with TMNT #23, Shredder #13, Journeys #15, and major deluxe collections.

Star Trek and Godzilla headline IDW October 2026 solicits with Zero Point #1, Last Starship #12, and Kai-Sei launches.

IDW October 2026 solicits also bring The Twilight Zone, Valiant Beyond, Tarzan Beyond, and new horror #1 launches.

Bleeding Cool has got a jump on IDW Publishing's full October 2026 official solicits and solicitations, headlined by Sonic the Hedgehog #91 by Evan Stanley and Adam Bryce Thomas commemorating Sonic's creation in 1991, alongside major Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories, Star Trek epics, Godzilla Kai-Sei Era battles, The Twilight Zone, Valiant Beyond, Tarzan Beyond, and more. This month also features exciting new launches including Star Trek: Zero Point #1 by Charlie Jane Anders and Isaac Sánchez González, Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone #1 by Ethan Parker, Griffin Sheridan and Pablo Tunica, Starship Godzilla: Invasion X#1 by Paul Allor and Gavin Smith, and the new horror title You'll Never Leave This Place Alive #1 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Heather Vaughan.

TALES OF THE TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: COASTAL CHAOS #2

STORY: ANDREW JOUSTRA

ART: LOUIE JOYCE

COVER A: LOUIE JOYCE

The Turtles' beachside adventure continues in this issue! Sharks can sense a drop of blood in the water, and if the mutant shark Armaggon has his way, the Jersey Shore will run red! He doesn't just have it out for the Turtles—he wants to sink his teeth into the Big Apple itself. He's got a scheme for revenge and it's gonna make a splash!

Covers Offered: A (Joyce), B (Lankry), 1:10 (Chalky Hobby Set)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

TMNT: JOURNEYS #15

STORY: PETER LAIRD

ART: JIM LAWSON

COVER A: MICHAEL DOONEY & JIM LAWSON

Michelangelo takes the Triceraton known as Regenta on a scenic tour of New Hampshire, while all three of his brothers fight for their lives! Raphael, mutated into a monstrous form, is rampaging in the streets, and Professor Honeycutt is trying to contain him. Donatello and the Utroms are ambushed by a group of talking dinosaurs. And on a mission with the Foot Clan, Leonardo gets the battle he wants with the mysterious warrior he's been tracking, but it does not go the way he hoped!

Covers Offered: A (Dooney & Lawson), B (Henderson), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

$4.99 | 52 pages | November 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: SHREDDER #13

STORY: DAN WATTERS

ART: SID KOTIAN

COVER A: SID KOTIAN

Enter THE CITY THAT NEVER DIES! It's time for Shredder to test the mettle of his new army, so he throws them into the onslaught of the undead in an assessment mission only he could devise. But, as with everything the Shredder does, there's more to his plan than first meets the eye…

Covers Offered: A (Kotian), B (Crain), C (Shiki), 1:10 (Cardona)

The City That Never Dies Tie-In

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES #23

STORY: GENE LUEN YANG

ART: FERO PE

COVER A: FERO PE

The undead take over New York! As the veil between worlds fully collapses and droves of undead Foot Clan, Purple Dragons, and others try to take the city from the living. The Turtles must split up to have any hope of stopping the onslaught. Meanwhile, Baxter Stockman makes a dangerous new ally, and Shinigami must decide where her true allegiance lies.

Covers Offered: A (Pe), B (Eastman & Bishop), C (Ventura), D (J. Gonzo), E (Damien Worm IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Eastman & Bishop B&W Full Art), 1:25 (Bartok)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES BY JASON AARON DELUXE EDITION

STORY: JASON AARON

ART: JOËLLE JONES, RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE, CLIFF CHIANG, CHRIS BURNHAM, DARICK ROBERTSON, AND JUAN FERREYRA

COVER ARTIST: JUAN FERREYRA

Jason Aaron rings in an all-new era of TMNT comics in this new series! Read the first 12 issues, collected together for the first time.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but gathering forces will pull them back together in this collection that includes the prelude story "Long Way From Home" and issues #1–12 by superstar writer Jason Aaron and an all-star lineup of artists, including Joëlle Jones, Rafael Albuquerque, Cliff Chiang, Chris Burnham, Darick Robertson, and Juan Ferreyra!

Raphael's in prison. Michelangelo's a TV star in Tokyo. Leonardo's roaming the world seeking peace. Donatello's trapped in a mutant zoo, fighting for the entertainment of the ultra-rich. And back in New York—what's been happening while the Turtles were scattered across the globe?

This deluxe oversize hardcover edition (7" x 10.8") also contains extras like Jason Aaron's outline for the first six issues and a full cover gallery that includes regular covers, retailer incentive covers, and retailer exclusive covers collected in full for the first time!

$59.99 | 400 pages | October 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: ONGOING COMPENDIUM, VOL. 3

STORY: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

ART: JODI NISHIJIMA, NELSON DÁNIEL, PABLO TUNICA, FERO PE, GAVIN SMITH, VINCENZO FEDERICI, AND MORE

COVER ARTIST: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

Revisit the world of the IDW TMNT ongoing comic series in three easy-to-collect volumes for the first time! Each volume contains over 1,000 pages of content!

This final volume collects the last 50 issues of the series, #101–150, with new writer Sophie Campbell taking the helm. Sophie also illustrates some issues and is joined by a myriad of artists, including Nelson Dániel, Jodi Nishijima, Ken Garing, Pablo Tunica, Fero Pe, Gavin Smith, Vincenzo Federici, and more!

After a mutagen bomb transforms hundreds, forcing them to live in squalor in a walled off section called Mutant Town, the Turtles find New York City drastically changed—new factions and enemies are on the rise, and allies are in short supply. The Turtles discover that in order to survive, they will need to work together like never before as Mutant Town takes center stage in this countdown to the finale!

$59.99 | 1,144 pages | October 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE BOOYAKASHA BOOKS, VOL. 2

STORY: ALEC WORLEY, ERIK BURNHAM, JENNIFER KEATING, AND MORE

ART: IAIN BUCHANAN, BOB MOLESWORTH, AND MORE

COVER ARTIST: IAIN BUCHANAN

Revisit the world of the 2012 TMNT animated series in two omnibus editions that collect all the stories for the first time! Each volume contains over 300 pages of content!

Originally produced by Panini in 59 issues of its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles magazine, the majority of these short stories (6–12 pages) have never been published in the U.S.

Volume 2 collects all the stories from issues #32–59. The 2012 animated series has become a fan favorite, and this two-volume set offers fans the opportunity to dive into adventures they've never seen before!

Includes work by creators such as Erik Burnham, Alec Worley, Jennifer Keating, Sholly Fisch, Iain Buchanan, Ryan James Neal, Bob Molesworth, and more!

$24.99 | 328 pages | October 2026

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE IDW COLLECTION VOLUME 11

STORY: KEVIN EASTMAN, TOM WALTZ, AND MORE

ART: DAMIAN COUCEIRO, DAVE WACHTER, AND MORE

COVER ARTIST: DAN DUNCAN

Presenting the complete TMNT stories in recommended reading order, including oneshots, crossovers, and event series. Everything a beginner could need, everything a diehard could want.

Discover the secret origins of the Triceratons: how they began on Earth, what that means for their return, and how they successfully rebelled against their Utrom captors! After millennia away from home, the Triceratons are at last free to return home. They come in peace, but how will the world react to a Triceraton "invasion" in the heart of New York City? About how you would expect, especially when the Earth Protection Force gets involved. As the three-pronged attack begins in earnest, it's up to the Turtles to stop the conflict before it escalates into all-out war!

Then, various groups jockey for control in New York, each with their own agendas and goals. But there is one who doesn't care about power or victory, only chaos…the Rat King! Will the TMNT be able to stop him from doing the unspeakable?

Collects Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Universe issues #16–18 and #21–23, issues #76–84 of the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, and Macro-Series: Donatello.

$39.99 | 392 pages | November 2026

NARUTO X TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES—MANGA STYLE EDITION

STORY: CALEB GOELLNER

ART: HENDRY PRASETYA

It's the coolest ninja matchup you could have ever dreamed of! The Heroes in a Half-Shell meet the host of the Nine-Tailed Fox in this graphic novel crossover!

When teenage reporter April O'Neil has a clandestine meeting with Tsunade, the leader of the Hidden Leaf Village, it garners the attention of Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi. They aren't the only ones who are wondering what the two women were discussing, though. The sinister Foot Clan have their own interest in April's visit, as they think she might hold the valuable information on mutation research being conducted by the scientist Baxter Stockman. With April caught between the forces of the Hidden Leaf Village and the Foot Clan, it can't be long before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles show up to lend her a hand!

Writer Caleb Goellner and artist Hendry Prasetya bring together two of the most iconic ninja teams ever assembled in a crossover event generations in the making.

Collects issues #1-4 now presented in a brand-new black-and-white manga style in a convenient, compact size.

$12.99 | 104 pages | October 2026

THE OCTOBER FACTION: IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

STORY: STEVE NILES

ART: DAMIEN WORM

The family that slays together, stays together! Meet the Allans: retired monster hunter Fredrick, his wife Deloris, and their children Geoff and Vivian.

From Steve Niles, co-creator of 30 Days of Night, and artist Damien Worm, comes this story about the typical challenges that a very atypical family encounters while fending off vampires, werewolves, demons, and more! This new edition collects all five volumes into one book for the first time!

As Fredrick works to put his monster-hunting days behind him, his two kids insist on joining the family business. But ghosts from the past refuse to stay dead and conspiring forces lurk in the shadows, all leading to a massive showdown with foes supernatural and natural alike!

This IDW Classic Collection offers readers the perfect opportunity to get the complete story in one convenient-to-read 6" x 9" package!

Originally published as The October Faction issues #1–18, The October Faction: Deadly Season issues #1–5, and The October Faction: Supernatural Dreams issues #1–5.

$13.99 | 624 pages | October 2026

STAR TREK: THE EDGES OF THE FINAL FRONTIER—IDW CLASSIC COLLECTIONS

STORY: SCOTT TIPTON, DAVID TIPTON, AND JOHN BYRNE

ART: JOHN BYRNE, DAVID MESSINA, AND JK WOODWARD

Explore the final frontier in these three graphic novels set in the world of the original series. Join Captain Kirk, Spock, and the rest of the crew in this pocket-sized (6 x 9) edition!

Fans of Star Trek will revel in The City on the Edge of Forever and Assignment: Earth, stories that tie in directly with the TV series, while the third story centers on the fan-favorite Klingons!

The City on the Edge of Forever presents an unrevised version of the episode of the same name penned by writer Harlan Ellison, as he originally intended it, with painted art by JK Woodward!

The 1968 TV episode "Assignment: Earth" was the season 2 finale for the original Star Trek series and was intended by Gene Roddenberry as the pilot for a spin-off series that never came to pass. Now, John Byrne delivers the series decades after it would have debuted, recounting the adventures of interstellar agent Gary Seven and his Earth-born assistant as they covertly confront threats to the past so that they can save Star Trek's future.

In Klingons: Blood Will Tell, dive deep into some of the most famous encounters between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire—from the Klingon perspective! By Scott Tipton, David Tipton, and David Messina.

IDW Classic Collections give readers the best stories from IDW's archives, all collected into portable 6 x 9 editions!

Originally published as Star Trek: Harlan Ellison's The City On The Edge Of Forever—The Original Teleplay issues #1–5, Star Trek: Assignment Earth issues #1–5, and Star Trek: Klingons—Blood Will Tell issues #1–5.

$13.99 | 360 pages | October 2026

STAR TREK: ZERO POINT #1

STORY: CHARLIE JANE ANDERS

ART: ISAAC SÁNCHEZ GONZÁLEZ

COVER A: VALERIA FAVOCCIA

The tie-in series to Star Trek (2026) starts here!

From Nebula and Hugo Award–winning writer Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants, Lessons in Magic and Disaster) and artist Isaac Sánchez González (TMNT, Godzilla) comes an extremely CLASSIFIED mission.

A starship graveyard on the moon. A captain haunted by failure. A mission that could change the future of the Federation…or end it entirely.

Raffi Musiker takes command of the U.S.S. Endeavour—and is immediately handed a classified directive from Starfleet. Follow the guidance of a powerful, untested A.I., built from mysterious technology recovered in the Epsilon Corridor, that can predict threats before they happen.

But these missions aren't exploration—they're a gamble. As systems fail, pressure mounts, and missions spiral out of control, Raffi must decide who to trust: her crew…or the machine guiding them.

Because some discoveries are better left buried. And some warnings come too late.

Covers Offered: A (Favoccia), B (Photo Variant), C Foil (Farro), D (Jaro IDW Goes Dark Variant), E (Sketch Variant), 1:10 (Beals), 1:25 (J. Gonzo), 1:50 (Wu)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

STAR TREK: THE LAST STARSHIP #12

STORY: COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

ART: ADRIÁN BONILLA

COVER A: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

The final entry in the epic that has redefined the Federation.

Captains Sato and Kirk have put aside their monumental differences. Zed has constructed an engineering masterpiece in the T'Galatheon Gate. All those who remain true to Starfleet's ideals have miraculously gathered in one place, and they are prepared to hunker down within the Gate's singularity to finally rebuild what they lost in The Burn…and it's all too late.

The Emerald Chain has sniffed out the motley assemblage and is decimating them in a brutal attack. But Sato, Kirk, and the crews of the U.S.S. Omega and U.S.S. Challenger have battled to find a whisper of a chance to save their Galaxy more times than they can count. And they won't let this last hope die without a vicious fight—or a noble sacrifice!

Covers Offered: A (Francavilla), B (Bonilla), C (Gonzalez IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Francavilla Full Art)

$4.99 | 36 pages | October 2026

STAR TREK: RED SHIRTS—GHOST OF THE 21ST CENTURY #3

STORY: GERRY DUGGAN

ART: SCOTT BUONCRISTIANO

COVER A: CHRIS SHEHAN

Section Null is capable of being anywhere and anyone. Not even the brass at the tippy top of Starfleet can be trusted. Andorian spy Lyna Taval and ex-bomber Harry Deubert only have each other to rely on, but both of them are wanted by their enemies…and by each other. And that complicates things.

Chased to the edges of the quadrant, there's only one course of action left for them both: to take the fight to their greatest betrayer, the rat laundering latinum in reds shirts' corpses for a mysterious end game—Chip Miller. But the rot in Starfleet runs deeper than one man's involvement, and death flirts at the edge of every shadow.

Covers Offered: A (Shehan), B (Ward), 1:10 (Vilchez)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #14

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: GIADA BELVISO

COVER A: ITO

The power of the King of the Monsters…the rage of a scorned teenager…can anyone stop Energy Godzilla?

Godzilla has returned to New York City! One might think that Jacen's influence might stop Godzilla's rampage…but it seems his rage has only fueled the king of the kaiju. Can Nuki and Rumi get to the heart of the problem before Jacen has real blood on his hands? What is Jacen's end goal in this new wave of destruction?

Meanwhile…Lament and Onishi grow closer and closer to their goal…Destoroyah.

Covers Offered: A (Ito), B (Winkle), 1:10 (Eggleton Full Art)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

GODZILLA: REVENGE OF THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA] #1

STORY: ETHAN PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

ART: PABLO TUNICA

COVER A: PABLO TUNICA

The Wanderer is held captive by G-Force!

Far, far away from his home in the Deadzone, the Wanderer is a captive in New York City! As he's poked and prodded by a team of scientists, he'll fill in the gaps of his mysterious past…and learn of the government's true plans for the future of the Deadzone.

Join Ethan S. Parker, Griffin Sheridan, and Pablo Tunica as they return to the Deadzone in this five-issue miniseries!

Covers Offered: A (Tunica), B (Catalan Homage Cover), C (Beals Movie Homage Cover), D (Morazzo IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Tunica Videogame Homage Variant)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

STARSHIP GODZILLA: INVASION X [KAI-SEI ERA] #1

STORY: PAUL ALLOR

ART: GAVIN SMITH

COVER A: GAVIN SMITH

Starship Godzilla receives a massive upgrade as a galactic invasion begins!

The crew of Starship Godzilla may have won their first battle against the Xiliens, but in doing so they've started the war. As they reckon with their actions, they find themselves in need of upgrades for their ship…with bounty-seeking M Space Hunter Nebula Aliens hot on their trail. Meanwhile, the Xiliens put together the final pieces for their new cosmic kaiju weapon…

Join Chris Gooch and Oliver Ono in this five-issue follow-up to the fan-favorite Starship Godzilla series.

Covers Offered: A (Ono), B (Jones), C (Fullerton IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Joyce Movie Homage Cover)

$5.99 | 40 pages | September 2026

THE HORROR OF GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA] #3

STORY: ETHAN PARKER

ART: TRISTAN JONES

COVER A: TRISTAN JONES

Godzilla's terrifying rampage continues!

Tokyo, 1954. Godzilla's first rampage continues in terrifying detail. But something about this first attack has been kept secret all these years…a horrific mutation that Godzilla's kai-sei energy caused in its first victims…who will evolve into monsters in their own right…

Covers Offered: A (Jones), B (Tunica Movie Homage Cover), 1:10 (Jones B&W Full Art)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA]: END OF THE REIGN—MANGA STYLE EDITION

STORY: TIM SEELEY

ART: NIKOLA ČIŽMEŠIJA

Brand-new Godzilla design! Brand-new talking monsters! Brand-new kaiju-powered humans! Brand-new world! A new Godzilla comics universe begins here—collected here in a compact black-and-white format!

In 1954, experimentation with a mysterious energy source known as kai-sei awakened Godzilla and a host of immortal kaiju. In the years that followed, humanity has been pummeled by near-constant monster attacks. While Japan has begun to treat the kaiju like natural disasters—understanding that their attempts to fight Godzilla only make the threat worse—the American G-Force is going to fight, fight, fight.

And the Americans have just discovered the ultimate tool in the fight against kaiju: a young boy named Jacen with the power of Godzilla. Able to harness the mysterious kai-sei in the same vein as the King of the Monsters, this boy will either save the world…or bring about its doom. Join Tim Seeley (Grayson, Hack/Slash, Local Man), and Nikola Čižmešija (Sword of Azrael, Batman and Robin) on the ride of a lifetime!

Collects issues #1–6 of the brand-new ongoing series—and concludes with the most shocking twist Godzilla fans have ever seen. This volume is the entry point to the new Godzilla connected comic book universe shared with Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone and Starship: Godzilla!

$12.99 | 144 pages | November 2026

GODZILLA: ESCAPE THE DEADZONE [KAI-SEI ERA]—MANGA STYLE EDITION

STORY: ETHAN PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN

ART: PABLO TUNICA

Journey into the Deadzone! A wasteland filled with human/monster hybrids, strange cults, and more kaiju than you've ever imagined—all set in the world of the all-new Godzilla Kai-Sei Era. Collected here in a compact black-and-white format!

Inside the new IDW Godzilla universe, there exists a mystery larger than any other…what is the Deadzone? Inhabitants of this new world know the Deadzone to be a walled-off portion of the Pacific Northwest, cordoned off after the most disastrous Godzilla attack the country has ever faced. The government would have its citizens believe that nothing is still alive inside the Deadzone…but do you believe that?

There are stories of a man…or rather, a half kaiju, half man…who travels freely throughout the Deadzone. Some say he can even kill a kaiju. Some say…this "wanderer" is not the only of his kind.

Follow the Wanderer as he encounters the strangest characters to hit comics in a decade: Glasseater and Runt! Two kaiju-controlling kids who are being hunted for their strange abilities. Together, these three will run afoul of Godzilla-worshipping churches, the world's biggest Godzilla fan (literally!), and an underground kaiju fight ring.

Journey into this mysterious new world with writers Griffin Sheridan and Ethan S. Parker (Kill Your Darlings) and artist Pablo Tunica (Godzilla/Ghostbusters 2, Sea Serpent's Heir). Collects issues #1-6 and is part of the new Godzilla connected comic book universe with Godzilla [Kai-Sei Era]: End of the Reign and Starship: Godzilla!

$12.99 | 144 pages | November 2026

STARSHIP GODZILLA [KAI-SEI ERA]: FIRST WARS—MANGA STYLE EDITION

STORY: CHRIS GOOCH

ART: OLIVER ONO

Join a crew of cosmic misfits as they soar through the stars in Mechagodzilla in this series that ties in with the all-new Kai-Sei Era of Godzilla comics in a black-and-white edition!

You didn't think kaiju were only on Earth, did you?

In the fight for galactic supremacy, no weapon is more powerful than a kaiju…and no team is better equipped to capture and transport these titanic monsters than the crew of Starship Godzilla!

This ragtag group flies through space in Mechagodzilla and takes high-risk, high-reward missions across the galaxy. A kaiju heading toward your planet? Give them a call. A colossal space pest clogging up your trade route? They'll get rid of it. A galactic civil war utilizing kaiju on both sides? They'll…uh…do their best to stay out of it. But where there's a galactic war, there's a galactic conspiracy, and our crew members may not all land on the same side of this fight.

A brand-new kaiju space epic starts here in Starship Godzilla from Chris Gooch (In Utero, Under-Earth) and Oliver Ono (Godzilla: Monster Island Summer Camp)! Collects issues #1-6 and is part of the new Godzilla connected comic book universe with Godzilla: End of the Reign (Kai-Sei Era) and Godzilla: Escape the Deadzone!

$12.99 | 144 pages | November 2026

GODZILLA LIBRARY COLLECTION, VOL. 7

STORY: FRANK TIERI, CHRIS MOWRY, ULISES FARIÑAS, ERICK FREITAS, AND MORE

ART: INAKI MIRANDA, MATT FRANK, JEFF ZORNOW, E.J. SU, AND MORE

Read every single Godzilla comic series by IDW! Volume 7 includes Rage Across Time, Godzilla Rivals, and Here There Be Dragons.

Move over, dinosaurs…monsters used to rule the planet! Travel to different time periods to examine the origin of myths that fueled nightmares in Rage Across Time! Visit feudal Japan, ancient Greece, medieval England, classic Rome, and the Cretaceous in these stories by Ulises Fariñas, Erick Freitas, Chris Mowry, Ryan Ferrier, Matt Frank, Tadd Galusha, Jeff Zornow, and more!

In Godzilla: Rivals, Godzilla faces off with Hedorah, Mothra, King Ghidorah, and Battra! Across the grimy street of New York City, in the deep waters of Japan, and over the crimson sands of Mars, Godzilla defends its reign, facing each fearsome adversary one-on-one. These stories provide an all-out, knockdown kaiju brawl of epic proportions by Paul Allor, E.J. Su, Mary Kenney, SL Gallant, Adam Gorham, Rosie Knight, and Oliver Ono.

Then, in Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, a ship of seafaring navigators in the 16th century runs afoul of a lost world where there is only one king, the King of the Monsters! "Here there be dragons" was written on maps to denote areas people dared not go, but as Sir Francis Drake circumnavigates the globe, he finds that monsters do lurk yonder, living on an island that still doesn't appear on any map. By Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda.

$29.99 | 424 pages | October 2026

GODZILLA: HERE THERE BE COMPLETE COLLECTION

STORY: FRANK TIERI

ART: INAKI MIRANDA AND ANGEL HERNANDEZ

Travel through history with Godzilla in this trilogy of graphic novels full of action, adventure, and intrigue! From the 1500s to the 1950s, Godzilla battles from the age of discovery to the age of UFOs!

This omnibus collects the complete trilogy of Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons, Godzilla: Here There Be Dragons II—Sons of Giants, and Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens by writer Frank Tieri and artists Inaki Miranda and Angel Hernandez for the first time.

Before humanity had successfully traveled the entire globe, it was believed that monsters ruled the oceans just beyond the horizon. "Here there be dragons…" was written on maps to denote the areas people dared not go. That is, until Sir Francis Drake circumnavigated the seas, visiting foreign lands and collecting treasure. That's what history tells us, at least, but history does not have the full tale.

Monsters did lurk yonder, living on an island that still doesn't appear on any map, and among them was the king of them all…Godzilla!

Then, in the sequel, discover the shadowy society that controls the secrets of the kaiju, from ancient Rome to colonial America and beyond. Who are the members of this Illuminati-esque cult, known only as the Sons of Giants, and what is their mission? More importantly, how have they been pulling the strings of every major kaiju encounter since the dawn of time?

In the finale, it's the middle of the 20th century, and Americans everywhere are terrified of the strange lights hovering above them in the night sky…and they should be. These UFOs are actually the Xilien invasion force! Revealed to have already been on Earth during the events of Sons of Giants, the Xiliens have been attempting to destabilize the planet with the help of kaiju from outer space. With the aliens' claws deep inside the U.S. government, will our rogue operatives manage to band together to save humanity?

Read all three graphic novels in one collection for the first time!

$39.99 | 368 pages | October 2026

30 DAYS OF NIGHT DELUXE EDITION: BOOK FOUR

STORY: JOE R. LANSDALE, DAVID LAPHAM, AND STEVE NILES

ART: SAM KIETH, DAVID LAPHAM, AND PIOTR KOWALSKI

Revisit the vampire tale that kick-started a modern horror comics revival in this fourth collected deluxe edition that features three graphic novels.

A town plunged into darkness, a group of vampires hungry for blood, and only a husband-and-wife sheriff's team to stop them. This premise set the stage for an iconic horror franchise that went on to become a feature-length film from Sony Pictures in 2007. Book four collects 30 Days 'Til Death, Night Again, and the 2018 30 Days of Night series!

The horrible events of Barrow have rippled throughout the world. In 30 Days 'Til Death by David Lapham, a war has started in the secret society of vampires. A death squad of elders has come to America to "thin the herd" of the troublesome new breed.

Fleeing the site of a secondary vampire infestation in the cold wilds of Alaska, a band of survivors arrive at a climate-change facility during the final days of a long period of extended daylight. The inhabitants of the research compound are trying to determine the nature of a strange object found in the ice when the survivors arrive, leading to a frightening and bloody confrontation between humans and vampires in Night Again by Joe R. Lansdale and Sam Kieth.

As the sun sets over an isolated Alaskan township—not to rise again for a month—a new evil emerges from the shadows to terrorize the town. But after a series of strange events and horrific killings, the question becomes…What lurks in the shadows? 30 Days of Night is reborn in an all-new reimagining of the series designed to titillate the mind and horrify the senses by co-creator Steve Niles and Piotr Kowalski.

$29.99 | 336 pages | October 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #91

STORY: EVAN STANLEY

ART: ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

COVER A: MIN HO KIM

Burning hot with power, Blaze the Cat has lost control of her mind to the conniving Blackwood the Ermine, who commands her to hunt and battle Silver the Hedgehog. Now, Silver and his new companion Dapple must race through the ever-changing hallways of the Castle Colossus to stop Blackwood, save Blaze, and free the townspeople trapped as servants!

With the very ground they step on working against them, can our heroes save the day this time?

This spooky arc on the Road to #100 closes with a dramatic issue focused on fan favorites Silver and Blaze! Plus, some extra-special covers on our 91st issue to celebrate Sonic's first appearance in '91!

Covers Offered: A (Kim), B (Haines), C (Richards), D (Sketch Variant), E (Kareh IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 Foil (Fourdraine), 1:25 (Hammerstrom Full Art), 1:50 (Arq)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG X GODZILLA #3

STORY: NICK MARINO

ART: JACK LAWRENCE

COVER A: JACK LAWRENCE

The City That Never Dies Tie-In

How much more devastation can a blue hedgehog handle?

Explosions! Freefalls! Rampant property destruction! The city is under a nonstop barrage of kaiju carnage, with Sonic, Amy, Knuckles, and Tails seeing no signs of relief…especially with the biggest, baddest monster now in Sonic's World—

All right. Enough about the problems of those meddling simpletons!

Let's talk about me, Dr. Eggman. This is a grim entry in my files, as the odious Shadow the Hedgehog has entered my vicinity, pulling me away from vital field research. However, I may have an unexpected opportunity. As Operation Dark Future nears completion, an ultimate source of energy has sought me out, and I must admit that the timing is pure perfection.

Covers Offered: A (Lawrence), B (Čižmešija), 1:15 (Haines)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

THE ROCKETEER: INFILTRATOR! #4

STORY: GABRIEL HARDMAN

ART: DEAN KOTZ

COVER A: DEAN KOTZ

The Nazis have unleashed their top-secret superweapon on the French Resistance! Betty and her new friend in MI6 are on board the aircraft carrying the weapon, but their efforts may not be enough to save the day. Can the Rocketeer get to them in time to save his girlfriend and all of France?!

Gabriel Hardman and Dean Kotz present the gripping finale you've been waiting for!

Series finale!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

THE ROCKETEER: POSTER BOOK

ART: DAVE STEVENS

Line your walls with the beautiful art from Dave Stevens' original masterpiece, The Rocketeer, in this special book that features 21 removable posters!

Dave Stevens' high-soaring, pulp-inspired character was an instant classic when he first appeared in 1982. Now is your chance to own 21 pieces of cover and interior art taken from the original comics. Each page is a large 10.5" x 16", giving fans the perfect opportunity to showcase Stevens' beautiful art.

Printed on heavyweight, frame-ready cardstock, every page is designed to be removed and displayed as a premium art print. Build your own collection, frame your favorites, or preserve the complete portfolio in-book.

$19.99 | 44 pages | October 2026

YOU'LL NEVER LEAVE THIS PLACE ALIVE #1

STORY: COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

ART: HEATHER VAUGHAN

COVER A: HEATHER VAUGHAN

Five friends. Four houses. One perfect life.

Phoebe Joplin has never questioned the world her parents built: a secluded community where she and her friends were raised to be smarter, stronger, and better than anyone else. No distractions. No dangers. No secrets.

Until the night of their graduation.

When one of them dies under impossible circumstances, Phee starts to pull at the edges of her perfect life—and finds something far more terrifying than she ever imagined.

Because this place isn't a sanctuary.

It's a cage.

And no one who discovers the truth ever leaves it alive.

Covers Offered: A (Vaughan), B (Eckman-Lawn Cover Set), C (Beem IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Hixson), 1:25 (Hixson Full Art)

$4.99 | 48 pages | October 2026

SMILE: ANY GIVEN SMILE #2

STORY: STEPHANIE WILLIAMS

ART: PABLO COLLAR

COVER A: ASHLEY WITTER

The AAL Football Championship is days away—and quarterback Max Dupree is cracking under the weight of it. The pressure to win, the whispers from the sidelines, the sense that something bigger than just the game is at stake…it's starting to cost him more than his focus.

Across town, St. Augustine Tribune reporter Rita is chasing a lead no one else will touch—a string of suicides with a chilling connection to the AAL. The deeper she digs, the clearer it becomes: This isn't coincidence. It's a pattern. And each and every one of the deceased died smiling…

As Max spirals and Rita closes in, the truth behind the city's gambling underworld threatens to surface. And it could cost them both everything.

The clock is ticking. The game is fixed. And someone is going to lose far more than the championship in issue #2 of Any Given Smile, based on the critically acclaimed film franchise.

Covers Offered: A (Witter), B (Patridge), C (Collar Trading Card Variant), 1:10 (Swaby)

$4.99 | 32 pages | November 2026

THE TWILIGHT ZONE #11

STORY: MARK RUSSELL

ART: VICTOR ALPI

COVER A: VICTOR ALPI

Something odd is happening in the Twilight Zone. In the middle ground between light and shadow, there is now…color?! This volume of The Twilight Zone (#11–16) will feature one color per issue! Enjoy your terrifying black and white with a flourish of pigment.

This issue: Writer Mark Russell (Superman: Space Age, The Flintstones) leads you into the Twilight Zone, where scientists Roger and Tina strive to understand an alien vegetation that landed on Earth. But as the vegetation grows to cover the Earth and threaten humanity, their research will take on a dire importance. Tell us, dear reader—what would you sacrifice to save humanity? And when would you need to save only yourself?

Covers Offered: A (Alpi), B (J. Gonzo), C (Riccardi IDW Goes Dark Variant), 1:10 (Anirudh, J)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

DARK SPACES CASEBOOK

STORY: SCOTT SNYDER, JEREMY LAMBERT, AND CHE GRAYSON

ART: HAYDEN SHERMAN, CLAIRE ROE, AND KELSEY RAMSAY

Legendary writer Scott Snyder presents a thrilling crime/horror series exploring our deepest fears of the unknown. This collection includes all four graphic novels in one book for the first time!

In Good Deeds, teenager Cheyenne Rite and her mother, Rebecca, move to St. Augustine, Florida. There, they cross paths with Jean McKnight, a disgraced big-city journalist determined to pay her dues and rebuild her career, starting with a fluff piece on the town's upcoming 450th anniversary celebration. When the quaint community's festivities give way to bloodshed and Cheyenne is the sole witness, Jean begins an investigation and the women find themselves at the heart of a supernatural conspiracy linked to St. Augustine's colonial past. Together, they vow to expose the town's historical sins, but the deeper Jean digs, the less clear everything becomes. Who is Cheyenne Rite, and when does a quest for truth become a thirst for vengeance?

In The Hollywood Special, it's 1942 and a train is touring the U.S. supporting the war effort. On board is fading star Vivian Drake. When the Special pulls into the coal-mining town of Minersville, Pennsylvania, amid the collapse of a mine, Vivian finds herself facing every failure and bad memory she's bottled up in the form of what the miners found in the dark—the thing they call the Mismatch Man, who feeds on pain and regret. And Vivian's got both in spades.

In Dungeon, Tyler Letts moved his family from the rustle and bustle of the Big Apple to upstate New York. However, his dream of a quiet rural life is interrupted when he discovers a dungeon underneath their land, filled with torture devices, weapons, and a threatening message on the wall that reads "Tell anyone and you and yours are next." FBI agent Bohdi Madoc is called in to investigate. Decades ago, he was trapped in one of these dungeons. Now, he'll have to drudge up his past and work alongside Tyler to find out who the dungeon master is.

Perfect for fans of thrillers, horror, and crime, these four graphic novels will take you into the dark spaces of the unknown!

$29.99 | 616 pages | October 2026

FIXATION #2

STORY: AMY CHASE

ART: SAVANNA MAYER

COVER A: SUSPIRIA VILCHEZ

The town of Vail is in chaos—residents and Blood Mountain tourists fear for their safety after a threat is leveled against leading actress Summer Stephens, in town for the tenth anniversary celebration. While Mounties concoct conspiracies, blow past police barriers, and flee far away, superfan Taylor finds herself questioning her loyalties to the fandom…but unable to leave Vail just yet. She hasn't seen all her favorite filming locations yet: the trails where Lucy and Cain fell in love, the famous Fang Cafe, or the vampires' den.

So, armed with determination and rose-colored glasses, Taylor trudges forward. After all, being in Vail, her happy place, with a potential killer, is better than being at home. But the fictional vampires of her dreams may be less dangerous than the angry fans and disgruntled movie stars lurking around every corner, all with a bloody vendetta to wage.

Covers Offered: A (Vilchez), B (Mayer), C (Knight)

$4.99 | 40 pages | October 2026

MONSTERS WE MAKE, VOL. 3

STORY: CORYXKENSHIN AND COREY MIKELL

ART: ANDREW GONG

POWER UNLEASHED. TRUST SHATTERED. DESTINY REWRITTEN.

After Jabari and Fayne's explosive showdown, a new force takes center stage—Liam. His powers are bigger, darker, and more dangerous than anyone imagined. But as he fights to protect the team, buried secrets begin to surface… and nothing holds.

Jabari spirals under Liam's influence, while Sep, Ali, and Han uncover a conspiracy that rewrites everything they thought they knew about the Leakers.

Detained and alone, Liam is forced to confront his past—from his recruitment and the brutal origins of the Hound program to the tragedy that forged the Knight of EDYN.

Now the truth is out. The lines are drawn. And destiny? It's about to break.

$11.99 | 264 pages | October 2026

HELLO KITTY AND FRIENDS: HELLO WORLD! #3

STORY: MARIKO TAMAKI

ART: CODY LEMIEUX

COVER A: PAULINA GANUCHEAU

As everyone's favorite things go missing, all eyes are on the chaos-loving Kuromi—but Hello Kitty has a hunch. Analyzing the photos she has taken throughout this very series, Hello Kitty pieces together that Kuromi couldn't be at fault, making her into a fast ally.

When another iconic accessory disappears, Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi set a trap to figure out once and for all who is behind this. However, their scheme just might put the world's most famous bow on the line.

Join comics legend and multiple Eisner Award–winning author Mariko Tamaki (This One Summer, Detective Comics) and rising artist Cody Lemieux for the groundbreaking comics launch of the world's sweetheart!

Covers Offered: A (Ganucheau), B (Beals), 1:10 (Malavia)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

YOU WISH (BOOK 3): CRUNCH TIME

STORY & ART: JEFF VICTOR

The beloved graphic novel series returns! Just when you thought it was safe to be a half-genie… Avery and her friends discover shocking new threats rising from the lost history of the lamp dimension!

Avery and Gribblet have been reunited, and even found a new friend in the warrior woman Solong, but their adventure is just getting started! When Avery's mother falls mysteriously ill, the three friends rub the magic lamp and travel back into the genie world to search for a cure… with a gruesome bounty hunter named Crunch Gunderson hot on their trail. Meanwhile, far away in a mysterious amber prison, a hooded figure is slowly gaining power, plotting a confrontation with our heroes. As sinister forces start closing in, Avery and her friends are caught in a desperate race against time!

Let your imagination soar in the spellbinding third adventure in Jeff Victor's acclaimed You Wish series, perfect for fans of Bone, Amulet, and 5 Worlds.

$14.99 | 160 pages | October 2026

SH*T MY PRESIDENT SAYS: THE ILLUSTRATED TWEETS OF DONALD J. TRUMP

STORY & ART: SHANNON WHEELER

Eisner-winning cartoonist Shannon Wheeler depicts the "fire and fury" unleashed daily on Twitter by Donald Trump, our "very stable genius" and president. Now in a trade paperback, these revealing snapshots of the world's most powerful man are collected, curated, and brought to memorable new life as cartoons.

$9.99 | 120 pages | October 2026

X-O MANOWAR BLACK, WHITE & GOLD #1

STORY: VARIOUS

ART: VARIOUS

COVER A: GUILLERMO FAJARDO

FOUR STORIES. ONE VISION FOR AN EXPLOSIVE NEW MINI-SERIES ALL BLACK, WHITE & GOLD!

Aric of Dacia, a Visigoth warrior with a code of honor, is abducted by aliens and returns to Earth with the Shanhara armor, the most powerful weapon in the universe! But Aric finds that the Earth he'd returned to is very different from the one he left, as over 2,000 years have passed him by!

This anthology will explore different eras of Aric's past, present, and future from an assortment of perennial favorites and up-and-coming comics talent.

Covers Offered: A (Fajardo), B (Quesada Black, White & Gold Variant), C (Fajardo Full Art), D Foil (Quesada Gold Version)

$5.99 | 40 pages | October 2026

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN FINALE—DARQUE LEGACY

STORY: AJ AMPADU

ART: SERGIO MONJES

COVER A: SANTIAGO CARUSO

A FINAL DESCENT INTO DARKNESS!

The explosive finale of Valiant Beyond: Tales of the Shadowman is here! Cast into the nightmarish realm known as the Umbra, Jack Boniface comes face-to-face with the terrible truth behind his own existence as Samedi finally reveals the secret origin of Shadowman!

But while Jack battles horrors beyond death itself, Alyssa and her allies race to uncover Seraphine's true endgame before reality is consumed by darkness. And in a shocking final chapter, the hidden legacy of Master Darque is exposed at last—setting the stage for a brutal showdown that will decide the fate of the living and the dead!

Secrets will be revealed. Blood will be spilled. And Shadowman will never be the same again!

Covers Offered: A (Caruso), B (Sabbatini Full Art Tarot Variant), C (Griffin Full Art Arcade Variant)

$5.99 | 40 pages | October 2026

VALIANT BEYOND: BLOODSHOT #7—TOY SOLDIERS #1

STORY: MAURO MANTELLA

ART: LUNA

COVER A: COLM GRIFFIN

ENTER THE MAZE!

After surviving an almost complete system failure inside a nuclear reactor, Bloodshot and Bloodbyte are determined to uncover the truth behind Red OPS.

Recent missions in Japan and Chernobyl—where Bloodshot faced enemies like the vampire yakuza Udo and the powerful psiot Dragunov—have left him questioning everything he thought he knew about his past and allegiance.

Now the trail leads somewhere impossible: the Backrooms, a parallel dimension where Red OPS quietly runs its global system from behind reality itself.

But once you step inside, there's no guarantee you come back out the same.

Part one of a two-part finale arc begins here.

Covers Offered: A (Griffin), B (Sabbatini Full Art Tarot Variant), C (Griffin Full Art)

$5.99 | 40 pages | October 2026

TARZAN BEYOND #4

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO

ART: RENATO GUEDES

COVER A: AGUSTÍN ALESSIO

TARZAN vs. BLACKBEARD: 'NUFF SAID!

Tarzan's war against the undead pirates explodes into all-out carnage as Blackbeard finally reaches the legendary Kavuru Spring! But when the cursed captain and his crew are restored for the first time in centuries, the miracle comes with a terrifying price—memories shattered, loyalties broken, and madness unleashed!

As the Kaji mountain city descends into chaos, Jane fights for her life against Marianne and her bloodthirsty pirates while Kaloo and the Mangani strike from the jungle shadows. Outnumbered, brutally wounded, and facing a rejuvenated Blackbeard more dangerous than ever, Tarzan makes his final stand against the monster he helped unleash. Because if Blackbeard escapes the city, the world itself may fall into darkness!

Covers Offered: A (Alessio), B (King), C (Alessio Full Art), D (King B&W Variant)

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 2026

BLACK STAR

STORY: RICARDO BARREIRO

ART: JUAN GIMÉNEZ

COVER A: JUAN GIMÉNEZ

A NEW WAVE SCI-FI CLASSIC PUBLISHED FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ENGLISH!

In the year 1979, creators Ricardo Barreiro & Juan Giménez united for a cosmic adventure in the grand tradition of Star Wars!

On the run from imperial guards, a young biker meets a mysterious man who helps him escape. The pair embark on a high-risk, high-reward opportunity as they pick up a strong-minded robot and an unexpected pilot on their way to uncover the secrets of the galaxy in this thrilling sci-fi adventure.

$12.99 | 68 pages | October 2026

KILL LOGGER

STORY: KEITA SUGAWARE

ART: NATSUMI INOUE

The blood-stained truth can't be hidden…

Hiromu Morinaga has lived through the unthinkable and it changed him forever. Ever since witnessing his parents' brutal murder, he's been cursed with a chilling gift: he can see the faces of victims etched onto the backs of their killers.

But nothing prepares him for Yuzuka Kohaku.

The moment she steps into his classroom, he sees it a mass of tormented souls clinging to her, more than he's ever witnessed before. Who is she? What has she done? And if she really is an unstoppable killer… why has she chosen this school?

Experience the complete collection of this haunting, edge-of-your-seat thriller—where every face tells a story, and every secret cuts deeper than the last.

$19.99 | 600 pages | October 2026

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